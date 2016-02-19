Pesticide Management and Insecticide Resistance explores the problem of insect resistance to pesticides and reviews various approaches to pesticide management and safety. It looks at the environmental hazards of pesticide residues and their regulation, along with application techniques aimed at maximum efficiency against the pest and minimum waste to pollution, safety considerations in the development of pest control programs, and pesticide monitoring. Divided into eight parts encompassing 49 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the global pesticide industry and the costs of commercializing pesticides relative to their profit potential. It then introduces the reader to the release of fluorohydrocarbon propellants in pesticidal aerosols and their hazards to the ozone layer, management of pests in urban environments, international plant protection, the current status of DDT, the importance of training pest-control personnel, and procedures of forest spraying. Other chapters focus on pesticide management safety from a medical perspective; pesticide safety as it relates to the manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution of pesticides; importance of pesticide application equipment and related field practices in developing countries; and the importance of pesticides in successful pest management programs. This book is a valuable resource for scientists, students, researchers, and policymakers who want to ensure the safety of consumers, applicators, and harvesters when using pesticides.

The Cost of Commercializing Pesticides

1. Pesticide Residues and Their Relationship to Pesticide Management

Pesticide Residues and Agricultural Workers—An Overview

Evaluation of the Hazard of Pesticide Residues in the Environment

Pesticide Residues in Food in the Context of Present and Future International Pesticide Managerial Approaches

Pesticide Residue Regulation

International Implications of National Pesticide Regulations

2. Pesticide Safety

Introduction

A Global View of Pesticide Safety

Pesticide Management Safety—From a Medical Point of View

Problems of Pesticide Management and Safety Programs in South East Asia

Pesticide Safety as It Relates to the Manufacturing, Warehousing, and Distribution of Pesticides

Safety as a Factor in the Development of Pest Control Programs

3. Role of Application Techniques in Respect to Safe and Efficient Pest Control

Introduction

Efficiency in Pesticide Application

Importance of Pesticide Application Equipment and Related Field Practices in Developing Countries

Pesticide Application Laws, Regulations, and Training Programs Designed for Promoting Greater Worker Safety

4. Pesticide Resistance II

Resistance in Culcine Mosquitoes in California—Countermeasures

Resistance in the Housefly in Denmark and Elsewhere

Resistance in Ticks and Insects of Veterinary Importance

Insecticide Resistance in Soil Insects Attacking Crops

Resistance in Mites and Insects Affecting Orchard Crops

Resistance in Arthropod Predators and Parasites

5. The Impact of Chlorofluorocarbons/Ozone

Introduction

The Photodissociation of Chlorofluoromethanes in the Stratosphere

The Fluorocarbon/Ozone Question

Fluorocarbons and the Environment: The Public Policy Perspective

Alternative Delivery Systems for Insecticidal Aerosols

6. An International View of the Significance and the Control of Urban Pests

Household Pests in Developed Countries

Termite and Termiticide Research in the US: 1944-1976

Speculations on Applications of New Methods and Materials for Pesticide Uses in Urban Entomology

7. Agricultural Pests i n International Commerce

Significance of the European and Mediterranean Plant Protection Organization, Its Functions, and Their Implementation

Talk on the Caribbean Plant Protection Commission

8. Contributed Papers

Pesticide Applicator Training and Certification as a Factor in the Management of Pesticides

An Experimental Pesticide Monitoring Program in Agricultural Settlements of Israel

The Importance of Pesticides in Successful Pest Management Programs

Coordination in the US Federal Government on Pests, Pesticides, and Pest Management

Toxicology and Safety Evaluation of Phosvel to Egyptian Water Buffalo

Survey of Pesticide Residues and Their Metabolites in Humans

The Current Status of DDT in the United States Ralph W. Sherman

Dermal Absorption, Distribution, and the Fate of Six Pesticides in the Rabbit

Insecticide Residues and Tainting in Cocoa

Oil-Based Carbaryl for Control of Rice Insects by Ultralow Volume

CM-UTH 1424, a New Insecticide for the Control of Flies and Agricultural Insect Pests

Growth Promoting Hormone and Analogues in the Food Plant of Notodontidae, Sphingidae, and Saturniidae and the Effect on Postembryonic Development

Fate of Fenitrothion in Forest Trees VI. Some Factors Affecting Rate of Dissipation from Balsam Fir and White Spruce

Determination of Suitable Weather Conditions for Forest Aerial Spraying

Optimizing Pesticide Safety with Closed Mixing and Handling Systems

Developments in Atomization Equipment for Aerial Applications

Development of Leptophos for Use on Tobacco in Canada

Index





