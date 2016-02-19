Pesticide Management and Insecticide Resistance
1st Edition
Description
Pesticide Management and Insecticide Resistance explores the problem of insect resistance to pesticides and reviews various approaches to pesticide management and safety. It looks at the environmental hazards of pesticide residues and their regulation, along with application techniques aimed at maximum efficiency against the pest and minimum waste to pollution, safety considerations in the development of pest control programs, and pesticide monitoring.
Divided into eight parts encompassing 49 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the global pesticide industry and the costs of commercializing pesticides relative to their profit potential. It then introduces the reader to the release of fluorohydrocarbon propellants in pesticidal aerosols and their hazards to the ozone layer, management of pests in urban environments, international plant protection, the current status of DDT, the importance of training pest-control personnel, and procedures of forest spraying. Other chapters focus on pesticide management safety from a medical perspective; pesticide safety as it relates to the manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution of pesticides; importance of pesticide application equipment and related field practices in developing countries; and the importance of pesticides in successful pest management programs. This book is a valuable resource for scientists, students, researchers, and policymakers who want to ensure the safety of consumers, applicators, and harvesters when using pesticides.
Table of Contents
The Cost of Commercializing Pesticides
1. Pesticide Residues and Their Relationship to Pesticide Management
Pesticide Residues and Agricultural Workers—An Overview
Evaluation of the Hazard of Pesticide Residues in the Environment
Pesticide Residues in Food in the Context of Present and Future International Pesticide Managerial Approaches
Pesticide Residue Regulation
International Implications of National Pesticide Regulations
2. Pesticide Safety
Introduction
A Global View of Pesticide Safety
Pesticide Management Safety—From a Medical Point of View
Problems of Pesticide Management and Safety Programs in South East Asia
Pesticide Safety as It Relates to the Manufacturing, Warehousing, and Distribution of Pesticides
Safety as a Factor in the Development of Pest Control Programs
3. Role of Application Techniques in Respect to Safe and Efficient Pest Control
Introduction
Efficiency in Pesticide Application
Importance of Pesticide Application Equipment and Related Field Practices in Developing Countries
Pesticide Application Laws, Regulations, and Training Programs Designed for Promoting Greater Worker Safety
4. Pesticide Resistance II
Resistance in Culcine Mosquitoes in California—Countermeasures
Resistance in the Housefly in Denmark and Elsewhere
Resistance in Ticks and Insects of Veterinary Importance
Insecticide Resistance in Soil Insects Attacking Crops
Resistance in Mites and Insects Affecting Orchard Crops
Resistance in Arthropod Predators and Parasites
5. The Impact of Chlorofluorocarbons/Ozone
Introduction
The Photodissociation of Chlorofluoromethanes in the Stratosphere
The Fluorocarbon/Ozone Question
Fluorocarbons and the Environment: The Public Policy Perspective
Alternative Delivery Systems for Insecticidal Aerosols
6. An International View of the Significance and the Control of Urban Pests
Household Pests in Developed Countries
Termite and Termiticide Research in the US: 1944-1976
Speculations on Applications of New Methods and Materials for Pesticide Uses in Urban Entomology
7. Agricultural Pests i n International Commerce
Significance of the European and Mediterranean Plant Protection Organization, Its Functions, and Their Implementation
Talk on the Caribbean Plant Protection Commission
8. Contributed Papers
Pesticide Applicator Training and Certification as a Factor in the Management of Pesticides
An Experimental Pesticide Monitoring Program in Agricultural Settlements of Israel
The Importance of Pesticides in Successful Pest Management Programs
Coordination in the US Federal Government on Pests, Pesticides, and Pest Management
Toxicology and Safety Evaluation of Phosvel to Egyptian Water Buffalo
Survey of Pesticide Residues and Their Metabolites in Humans
The Current Status of DDT in the United States Ralph W. Sherman
Dermal Absorption, Distribution, and the Fate of Six Pesticides in the Rabbit
Insecticide Residues and Tainting in Cocoa
Oil-Based Carbaryl for Control of Rice Insects by Ultralow Volume
CM-UTH 1424, a New Insecticide for the Control of Flies and Agricultural Insect Pests
Growth Promoting Hormone and Analogues in the Food Plant of Notodontidae, Sphingidae, and Saturniidae and the Effect on Postembryonic Development
Fate of Fenitrothion in Forest Trees VI. Some Factors Affecting Rate of Dissipation from Balsam Fir and White Spruce
Determination of Suitable Weather Conditions for Forest Aerial Spraying
Optimizing Pesticide Safety with Closed Mixing and Handling Systems
Developments in Atomization Equipment for Aerial Applications
Development of Leptophos for Use on Tobacco in Canada
Index
- No. of pages:
- 658
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143806