Pesticide Chemistry: Human Welfare and the Environment

Table of Contents



Organizing Committee

Preface

Pesticide Residues and Methodology

Trace Analysis of Pesticides and Toxic Pollutants in Food and in the Environment

Analysis of Xenobiotics in Air

The Quantity and Quality of Residues Data Required for the Establishment and Enforcement of Maximum Residues Limits

Pesticide Residues in Soil — Problems between Concept and Concern

Pesticide Residues in Water — An Appraisal

Good Analytical Techniques

Schematic Flow Diagram for Pesticide Analysis

Extraction of Pesticide Residues from Plants

Good Analytical Practice in Pesticide Residue Analysis using Gas Liquid Chromatography

Advanced/Good Analytical Techniques Elaborated on the Detection of Polychlorinated Dibenzodioxins in Environmental Samples

Advances in Analytical Techniques and Instrumentation

Recent Developments in Automatic Sample Preparation Techniques

Capillary GC/MS-Computer Identification of Pesticide Metabolites and Confirmation of Pesticide Residues

Application of HPLC/GFAA for Arsenic in Environmental Samples

Retention and Separation Study of Mildiomycin, Mildiomycin D and Their Fluorescamine Derivatives on ODS-Silica by Ion-pair Reversed-phase High Performance Liquid Chromatography

Simplified Methods and Derivatization Techniques

Application of Simplified Methods for the Quantification of Pesticide Residues

Miniaturized Methods for Monitoring Organochlorine Pesticide Residues in Milk

A Simple Approach to Analysis of Organophosphorus Pesticide Residues in Toxicology Studies

Residue Method for the Determination of Some Thioether Pesticides as Their Sulphones

Pre-column Derivatization for the High Performance Liquid Chromatographic Determination of Nitrophenol and Phenoxycarboxylic Acid Pesticides

Methods for Multi-residue Analysis

Present State of the Art of Multi-residue Analysis

General Approaches to the Identification of Pesticide Residues in Samples of Unknown Origin

Main Factors Influencing Reproducibility of Multi-residue Methods

Some Applications of HPLC to the Multi-residue Analysis of Animal Tissues

Pesticide Residues in the Environment, and Monitoring in Stored and Processed Food, Feed and Total Diet

Monitoring of Chlorinated Hydrocarbons in Water, Sediment and Biota in the Mediterranean

National Survey of the Food Quality in France

Pesticide Residues in Food in Mexico

Decline of Pesticide Residues in Food Animals of the USA

Preliminary Appraisal of Tetra- to Octachlorodibenzodioxin Contamination in Eggs of Various Species of Wildlife in Canada

Regulatory Importance of EPA Guidelines for Environmental Fate Studies

Influence of Environmental Conditions on Pesticide Residues

Pesticide/Microbe Interaction Effects on Persistence of Pesticides in Soil

Influence of Experimental and Certain Environmental Factors on the Uptake of Soil-applied Herbicides

Effect of Methyl Bromide or Solar Heating Treatments on the Persistence of Pesticides in the Soil

Herbicide Persistence — Is it a Problem

Correlation between Formulation/Application Rates on Pesticide Residues

Trimorphamide Residues after Treatment with Different Formulations and Application Rates

Herbicide Residues in Soils Following Point Source Application

Nematocide Residues in Pineapple Culture Following Point Source Application

Distribution of Intermittently- or Continuously-applied Grain Protectant Residues in Australian Wheat Bulks

Correlation of Urinary Dialkyl Phosphate Metabolite Levels with Dermal Exposure to Azinphos-Methyl

Studies of Occupational Exposure to Phenoxy Acid Herbicides

Formulation of Insect Pheromones: Application Rates and Persistence

Determination of Minimum Periods for Safe Work Following Spraying with Organophosphate Pesticides

Formulation Chemistry

Formulation Chemistry and Technology: Relevance and Future Aspects

Specification of Physical and Chemical Parameters and Their Relevance to the Quality of Pesticidal Formulations

Dispersion Science and Technology in Pesticidal Formulations

Physicochemical Properties of Formulations with Respect to Some Specific Biological Effects, and Methods for Their Determination

Formation of Drift and Basic Considerations for its Reduction

Developments in Formulation and Application Technology for Safe Use of Agrichemicals

Effects of Formulation on Biological Activity

The Effects of Adjuvants on Biological Activity of Herbicides

Microencapsulation of Pesticides by Interfacial Polymerization: Process and Performance Considerations

Effect of Formulation on Vapor Transfer

Formulation and Use of Fungicides in Mineral Oils for Rubber Leaf Disease Control

Physical and Chemical Properties of Formulation: Relevance and Determination

Relevance of Different Physical Testing Methods to the Sprayability of Wettable Powders

Dispersibility and Friability of Water-dispersible Granules

Physical and Biological Properties of Micronized Fungicidal Active Ingredients

Formulation Analysis

Analysis of Pyrethroids by Capillary Gas Chromatography

Enzymatic Detection in TLC as an Aid to Evaluate Quality of Active Ingredients in Pesticides

Microcontaminant Dioxin Analysis of Pesticide Products

Application of HPLC to Mixtures of Benzonitrile, Alkanoic Acid and Phenoxyalkanoic Acid Herbicides

Advances in Formulation Technology

Electrostatic Application of Conductive Pesticide Sprays

Investigations on Multiple Phase Suspension Concentrates

Development of Emulsion-type Flowable Formulation

Controlled Release Technologies for Pheromones

Safety Aspects of Formulated Products

Protective Clothing for Spray Operators in the Tropics

Precautionary Measures for Safe Use of Pesticide Products in Yugoslavia

Phosphorus-31 NMR: Manufacturing Control and Product Composition of Phosphate Pesticides

Development of a Safe Container for Overseas Shipment of Water-dispersible Powder Formulations

Large-scale Microbial Degradation of Refractory Organic Compounds

UV-Ozonation and Land Disposal of Aqueous Pesticide Wastes

Cumulative Author Index to Volumes 1-4

Cumulative Subject Index to Volumes 1-4

