Pesticide Chemistry: Human Welfare and the Environment
1st Edition
Pesticide Residues and Formulation Chemistry
Description
Pesticide Chemistry: Human Welfare and the Environment, Volume 4: Pesticide Residues and Formulation Chemistry covers the proceedings of the Fifth International Congress of Pesticide Chemistry. The book covers research topics that tackle both improved agricultural production and public health concerns. The papers presented in this volume are organized into two parts. The first part tackles pesticide residues and methodology, which includes analysis of xenobiotics in air; pesticides residues in soil and water; and schematic flow diagram for pesticide analysis. The second part covers formulation chemistry, such as formation of drift and basic considerations for its reduction; the effects of adjuvants on biological activity of herbicides; and effect of formulation on vapor transfer. The book will be of great interest to professionals and researchers whose work involves pesticides.
Table of Contents
Organizing Committee
Preface
Pesticide Residues and Methodology
Trace Analysis of Pesticides and Toxic Pollutants in Food and in the Environment
Analysis of Xenobiotics in Air
The Quantity and Quality of Residues Data Required for the Establishment and Enforcement of Maximum Residues Limits
Pesticide Residues in Soil — Problems between Concept and Concern
Pesticide Residues in Water — An Appraisal
Good Analytical Techniques
Schematic Flow Diagram for Pesticide Analysis
Extraction of Pesticide Residues from Plants
Good Analytical Practice in Pesticide Residue Analysis using Gas Liquid Chromatography
Advanced/Good Analytical Techniques Elaborated on the Detection of Polychlorinated Dibenzodioxins in Environmental Samples
Advances in Analytical Techniques and Instrumentation
Recent Developments in Automatic Sample Preparation Techniques
Capillary GC/MS-Computer Identification of Pesticide Metabolites and Confirmation of Pesticide Residues
Application of HPLC/GFAA for Arsenic in Environmental Samples
Retention and Separation Study of Mildiomycin, Mildiomycin D and Their Fluorescamine Derivatives on ODS-Silica by Ion-pair Reversed-phase High Performance Liquid Chromatography
Simplified Methods and Derivatization Techniques
Application of Simplified Methods for the Quantification of Pesticide Residues
Miniaturized Methods for Monitoring Organochlorine Pesticide Residues in Milk
A Simple Approach to Analysis of Organophosphorus Pesticide Residues in Toxicology Studies
Residue Method for the Determination of Some Thioether Pesticides as Their Sulphones
Pre-column Derivatization for the High Performance Liquid Chromatographic Determination of Nitrophenol and Phenoxycarboxylic Acid Pesticides
Methods for Multi-residue Analysis
Present State of the Art of Multi-residue Analysis
General Approaches to the Identification of Pesticide Residues in Samples of Unknown Origin
Main Factors Influencing Reproducibility of Multi-residue Methods
Some Applications of HPLC to the Multi-residue Analysis of Animal Tissues
Pesticide Residues in the Environment, and Monitoring in Stored and Processed Food, Feed and Total Diet
Monitoring of Chlorinated Hydrocarbons in Water, Sediment and Biota in the Mediterranean
National Survey of the Food Quality in France
Pesticide Residues in Food in Mexico
Decline of Pesticide Residues in Food Animals of the USA
Preliminary Appraisal of Tetra- to Octachlorodibenzodioxin Contamination in Eggs of Various Species of Wildlife in Canada
Regulatory Importance of EPA Guidelines for Environmental Fate Studies
Influence of Environmental Conditions on Pesticide Residues
Pesticide/Microbe Interaction Effects on Persistence of Pesticides in Soil
Influence of Experimental and Certain Environmental Factors on the Uptake of Soil-applied Herbicides
Effect of Methyl Bromide or Solar Heating Treatments on the Persistence of Pesticides in the Soil
Herbicide Persistence — Is it a Problem
Correlation between Formulation/Application Rates on Pesticide Residues
Trimorphamide Residues after Treatment with Different Formulations and Application Rates
Herbicide Residues in Soils Following Point Source Application
Nematocide Residues in Pineapple Culture Following Point Source Application
Distribution of Intermittently- or Continuously-applied Grain Protectant Residues in Australian Wheat Bulks
Correlation of Urinary Dialkyl Phosphate Metabolite Levels with Dermal Exposure to Azinphos-Methyl
Studies of Occupational Exposure to Phenoxy Acid Herbicides
Formulation of Insect Pheromones: Application Rates and Persistence
Determination of Minimum Periods for Safe Work Following Spraying with Organophosphate Pesticides
Formulation Chemistry
Formulation Chemistry and Technology: Relevance and Future Aspects
Specification of Physical and Chemical Parameters and Their Relevance to the Quality of Pesticidal Formulations
Dispersion Science and Technology in Pesticidal Formulations
Physicochemical Properties of Formulations with Respect to Some Specific Biological Effects, and Methods for Their Determination
Formation of Drift and Basic Considerations for its Reduction
Developments in Formulation and Application Technology for Safe Use of Agrichemicals
Effects of Formulation on Biological Activity
The Effects of Adjuvants on Biological Activity of Herbicides
Microencapsulation of Pesticides by Interfacial Polymerization: Process and Performance Considerations
Effect of Formulation on Vapor Transfer
Formulation and Use of Fungicides in Mineral Oils for Rubber Leaf Disease Control
Physical and Chemical Properties of Formulation: Relevance and Determination
Relevance of Different Physical Testing Methods to the Sprayability of Wettable Powders
Dispersibility and Friability of Water-dispersible Granules
Physical and Biological Properties of Micronized Fungicidal Active Ingredients
Formulation Analysis
Analysis of Pyrethroids by Capillary Gas Chromatography
Enzymatic Detection in TLC as an Aid to Evaluate Quality of Active Ingredients in Pesticides
Microcontaminant Dioxin Analysis of Pesticide Products
Application of HPLC to Mixtures of Benzonitrile, Alkanoic Acid and Phenoxyalkanoic Acid Herbicides
Advances in Formulation Technology
Electrostatic Application of Conductive Pesticide Sprays
Investigations on Multiple Phase Suspension Concentrates
Development of Emulsion-type Flowable Formulation
Controlled Release Technologies for Pheromones
Safety Aspects of Formulated Products
Protective Clothing for Spray Operators in the Tropics
Precautionary Measures for Safe Use of Pesticide Products in Yugoslavia
Phosphorus-31 NMR: Manufacturing Control and Product Composition of Phosphate Pesticides
Development of a Safe Container for Overseas Shipment of Water-dispersible Powder Formulations
Large-scale Microbial Degradation of Refractory Organic Compounds
UV-Ozonation and Land Disposal of Aqueous Pesticide Wastes
Cumulative Author Index to Volumes 1-4
Cumulative Subject Index to Volumes 1-4
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157320
About the Editor
J. Miyamoto
Affiliations and Expertise
Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Takarazuka, Hyogo, Japan
P. C. Kearney
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA, Beltsville, MD, USA