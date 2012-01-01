Pesticide Biotransformation and Disposition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123854810, 9780123854827

Pesticide Biotransformation and Disposition

1st Edition

Editors: Ernest Hodgson
eBook ISBN: 9780123854827
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123854810
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2012
Page Count: 234
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
86.00
73.10
134.50
114.33
124.95
106.21
94.95
80.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
124.95
106.21
76.00
64.60
94.95
80.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biotransformation of Pesticides is an updated, "one-stop" resource for academic, industry and regulatory scientists involved in research and regulatory activities related to pesticide biotransformation and human health.  This book provides an in depth look at how pesticides are biotransformed, which is essential to understanding exposure, dose, toxicity and health risks.  This essential reference contains the biotransformation of pesticides from uptake to excretion, including toxicokinetics and emphasizes metabolism in non-target species, including experimental animals and humans. 

Key Features

  • Includes four new chapters and expanded material on pesticide biotransformation and disposition, an active area of pesticide toxicology that is becoming increasingly important for human health risk assessment

  • Offers a practical and portable guide covering the most up-to-date research results on metabolic transformations of pesticides

  • Provides scientists and regulatory researchers with the information they need to conduct accurate risk assessments and make informed decisions on which exposures to study further in human populations

Readership

Toxicologists in the agrochemical industry, regulatory toxicologists, academic toxicologists, epidemiologists, chemists studying pesticide in food commodities

Table of Contents

Dedication from Hayes Handbook of Pesticide Toxicology Third Edition

Preface

Preface from Hayes Handbook of Pesticide Toxicology Third Edition

Contributing Authors

Chapter 1. Introduction to Pesticide Biotransformation and Disposition

Introduction

Relevance of Biotransformation and Disposition Studies

Chapter 2. Summary of Methods Used in the Study of Pesticide Biotransformation and Disposition

Introduction

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Pesticide Metabolites

Uptake, Distribution, and Toxicokinetics

Cell Culture, Subcellular Fractions, and Recombinant Enzymes

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Summary

Chapter 3. Absorption

Introduction

Factors that Influence the Transfer and Availability of Chemicals in the Body

Absorption

Summary and Future Directions

Chapter 4. Introduction to Biotransformation (Metabolism)

Introduction

Reactions Catalyzed in Xenobiotic Metabolism

Xenobiotic-Metabolizing Enzymes

Phase I Xenobiotic-Metabolizing Enzymes

Phase II Xenobiotic-Metabolizing Enzymes

Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 5. Biotransformation (Metabolism) of Pesticides

Introduction

External Transformation

Biotransformation

Metabolism in Humans

Toxicity of Metabolites

Physiological Factors Affecting Biotransformation

Tolerance and Resistance

Conclusions

Chapter 6. Distribution and Pharmacokinetics Models

Introduction

Distribution

Pharmacokinetics

Conclusions

Chapter 7. Metabolic Interactions of Pesticides

Chemical Factors Affecting Pesticide Metabolism: Introduction

Induction

Inhibition

Biphasic Effects: Inhibition and Induction

Activation

Hepatotoxicity

Conclusions

Chapter 8. Pesticide Excretion

Introduction

Renal Function

Biliary Excretion

Respiratory Excretion

Other Routes of Excretion

Cellular Elimination

Excretion of Pesticides and Their Metabolites as Biomarkers of Exposure

Conclusions

Chapter 9. Biotransformation of Individual Pesticides

Introduction

Selected Pesticides

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter 10. Summary, Conclusions, and Future Developments

Introduction

Continuing Need for Pesticide Metabolism Studies

New Approaches to Pesticide Metabolism

Conclusions

Index

Details

No. of pages:
234
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123854827
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123854810

About the Editor

Ernest Hodgson

Dr Ernest Hodgson, Distinguished Professor Emeritus, North Carolina State University and Executive Director, Foundation for Toxicology and Agromedicine was educated at King’s College of the University of Durham (now the University of Newcastle), Oregon State University and the University of Wisconsin. At North Carolina State University since 1961 he was a William Neal Reynolds Professor and Head of the newly formed Department of Toxicology. He was also one of the founders of the three university (East Carolina University, North Carolina State University and North Carolina A&T University) program in agromedicine, an organization which led to the formation of the North Carolina Agromedicine Institute.

Dr. Hodgson has conducted research on xenobiotic biochemistry for several decades, has authored c. 400 peer-reviewed papers in this area, and is editor and part author of several monographs. Most recently his research has focused on human studies utilizing human hepatocytes and sub-cellular preparations. Currently involved as a collaborator with Dr Michael Roe in RNAseq studies of genome-wide effects of environmental chemicals. From 1961 until his retirement he was supported by extramural funding, primarily from NIH (NIEHS) and the US Army.

Dr Hodgson is also editor and contributing author of toxicology textbooks (Textbook of Modern Toxicology and Molecular and Biochemical Toxicology, both currently in their 4th editions) and is a lexicographer (Dictionary of Toxicology, under revision for a 3rd edition and a Dictionary of Agromedicine, being created for the NC Agromedicine Institute). He is well recognized for his role as a teacher of toxicology. In addition to his role as editor and part author of textbooks he has trained some 40 graduate students and 20 post-doctoral research associates.

His service on federal study sections and other federal panels has been extensive and includes the following agencies. NIH, NASA, US Army and others. He has been recognized by awards from the Society of Toxicology, the American Chemical Society, the International Society for the Study of Xenobiotics, the Consolidated University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University. He is a past president of the International Society for the Study of Xenobiotics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ernest Hodgson, PhD, Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Department of Environmental and Molecular Toxicology, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.