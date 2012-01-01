Pesticide Biotransformation and Disposition
1st Edition
Description
Biotransformation of Pesticides is an updated, "one-stop" resource for academic, industry and regulatory scientists involved in research and regulatory activities related to pesticide biotransformation and human health. This book provides an in depth look at how pesticides are biotransformed, which is essential to understanding exposure, dose, toxicity and health risks. This essential reference contains the biotransformation of pesticides from uptake to excretion, including toxicokinetics and emphasizes metabolism in non-target species, including experimental animals and humans.
Key Features
- Includes four new chapters and expanded material on pesticide biotransformation and disposition, an active area of pesticide toxicology that is becoming increasingly important for human health risk assessment
- Offers a practical and portable guide covering the most up-to-date research results on metabolic transformations of pesticides
- Provides scientists and regulatory researchers with the information they need to conduct accurate risk assessments and make informed decisions on which exposures to study further in human populations
Readership
Toxicologists in the agrochemical industry, regulatory toxicologists, academic toxicologists, epidemiologists, chemists studying pesticide in food commodities
Table of Contents
Dedication from Hayes Handbook of Pesticide Toxicology Third Edition
Preface
Preface from Hayes Handbook of Pesticide Toxicology Third Edition
Contributing Authors
Chapter 1. Introduction to Pesticide Biotransformation and Disposition
Introduction
Relevance of Biotransformation and Disposition Studies
Chapter 2. Summary of Methods Used in the Study of Pesticide Biotransformation and Disposition
Introduction
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Pesticide Metabolites
Uptake, Distribution, and Toxicokinetics
Cell Culture, Subcellular Fractions, and Recombinant Enzymes
Proteomics
Metabolomics
Summary
Chapter 3. Absorption
Introduction
Factors that Influence the Transfer and Availability of Chemicals in the Body
Absorption
Summary and Future Directions
Chapter 4. Introduction to Biotransformation (Metabolism)
Introduction
Reactions Catalyzed in Xenobiotic Metabolism
Xenobiotic-Metabolizing Enzymes
Phase I Xenobiotic-Metabolizing Enzymes
Phase II Xenobiotic-Metabolizing Enzymes
Summary and Conclusions
Chapter 5. Biotransformation (Metabolism) of Pesticides
Introduction
External Transformation
Biotransformation
Metabolism in Humans
Toxicity of Metabolites
Physiological Factors Affecting Biotransformation
Tolerance and Resistance
Conclusions
Chapter 6. Distribution and Pharmacokinetics Models
Introduction
Distribution
Pharmacokinetics
Conclusions
Chapter 7. Metabolic Interactions of Pesticides
Chemical Factors Affecting Pesticide Metabolism: Introduction
Induction
Inhibition
Biphasic Effects: Inhibition and Induction
Activation
Hepatotoxicity
Conclusions
Chapter 8. Pesticide Excretion
Introduction
Renal Function
Biliary Excretion
Respiratory Excretion
Other Routes of Excretion
Cellular Elimination
Excretion of Pesticides and Their Metabolites as Biomarkers of Exposure
Conclusions
Chapter 9. Biotransformation of Individual Pesticides
Introduction
Selected Pesticides
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter 10. Summary, Conclusions, and Future Developments
Introduction
Continuing Need for Pesticide Metabolism Studies
New Approaches to Pesticide Metabolism
Conclusions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 1st January 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123854827
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123854810
About the Editor
Ernest Hodgson
Dr Ernest Hodgson, Distinguished Professor Emeritus, North Carolina State University and Executive Director, Foundation for Toxicology and Agromedicine was educated at King’s College of the University of Durham (now the University of Newcastle), Oregon State University and the University of Wisconsin. At North Carolina State University since 1961 he was a William Neal Reynolds Professor and Head of the newly formed Department of Toxicology. He was also one of the founders of the three university (East Carolina University, North Carolina State University and North Carolina A&T University) program in agromedicine, an organization which led to the formation of the North Carolina Agromedicine Institute.
Dr. Hodgson has conducted research on xenobiotic biochemistry for several decades, has authored c. 400 peer-reviewed papers in this area, and is editor and part author of several monographs. Most recently his research has focused on human studies utilizing human hepatocytes and sub-cellular preparations. Currently involved as a collaborator with Dr Michael Roe in RNAseq studies of genome-wide effects of environmental chemicals. From 1961 until his retirement he was supported by extramural funding, primarily from NIH (NIEHS) and the US Army.
Dr Hodgson is also editor and contributing author of toxicology textbooks (Textbook of Modern Toxicology and Molecular and Biochemical Toxicology, both currently in their 4th editions) and is a lexicographer (Dictionary of Toxicology, under revision for a 3rd edition and a Dictionary of Agromedicine, being created for the NC Agromedicine Institute). He is well recognized for his role as a teacher of toxicology. In addition to his role as editor and part author of textbooks he has trained some 40 graduate students and 20 post-doctoral research associates.
His service on federal study sections and other federal panels has been extensive and includes the following agencies. NIH, NASA, US Army and others. He has been recognized by awards from the Society of Toxicology, the American Chemical Society, the International Society for the Study of Xenobiotics, the Consolidated University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University. He is a past president of the International Society for the Study of Xenobiotics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ernest Hodgson, PhD, Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Department of Environmental and Molecular Toxicology, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA