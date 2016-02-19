Perspectives on the Coordination of Movement, Volume 61

Is there a `right way' to study coordination? What experimental paradigms are appropriate? Are there laws and principles that the biological system uses to coordinate movement? Do all biological systems - human and otherwise - share these same principles? Is coordination inherited or acquired? Is it a central nervous system, muscular, or mechanical problem? Indeed, what is coordination and how can it be quantified?

This volume attempts to help to answer some of these questions by bringing together a collection of conceptual approaches to and empirical investigations of the coordination of movement. The authors of the chapters are well known and respected researchers from a variety of disciplines.

New theoretical developments such as in synergetics and dynamic pattern formation are presented together with extensive reviews and new experimental work on infant motor behavior, and the coordination of prehension, multi-limb, gait and speech movement. The volume contains perspectives on the problem of movement coordination relevant to various disciplines such as psychology, biology, engineering and robotics, physical education, physical therapy, kinesiology and physiology and so will be of interest to all students and scientists working in such fields.