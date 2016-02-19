Perspectives on Aggression - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122788505, 9781483260617

Perspectives on Aggression

1st Edition

Editors: Russell G. Geen Edgar C. O'Neal
eBook ISBN: 9781483260617
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 288
Description

Perspectives on Aggression is a compendium of papers that discusses experimental research on human and group aggression. This compendium deals with the psychology of aggression including interracial aggression, environmental factors that contribute to aggression, and the role of mass media in "perpetuating" violence. A couple of papers review aggression in terms of variable aggression research and of the Darwinian Theory. One author notes that results of psychological studies of animals can suggest further hypotheses for human research. Another paper examines moral judgment in aggressive behavior such as shown in society's different attitudes toward an aggressive act. Another paper studies the effects of personality variables on aggressive behaviors, which indicate that some aggressive responses can be dependent on the control exerted toward such personality variables. Another paper reviews the works of Buss and Berkowitz, particularly the nature of arousal in aggression both from a physiological and a cognitive point of view. This book can be appreciated by psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, counselors, and officials related to issues of peace and security.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Figure and Table Credits

The Study of Aggression

Introduction

Variables in Aggression Research

Other Topics

References

In the Shadow of Darwin

Introduction

Darwinism and the Exclusion of Aggression Research in America

Darwinism and Functional versus Causative Views

Darwinism and Natural Scales of Evolution

Do Sex Role Differences Generalize from Other Primates to Humans?

Summary

References

Moral Judgment of Aggressive Behavior

Introduction

Observers' Reactions to Aggression

Summary and Conclusions

References

Personality Variables as Mediators of Attack-Instigated Aggression

Introduction

Emotional Inhibition of Aggressive Behavior

Emotional Facilitation of Aggression

Cognitive Mediators

Conclusion

References

Aggression Catharsis: Experimental Investigations and Implications

Introduction

The Effects of Aggression on Arousal

Behavioral Investigations of Aggression Catharsis

Studies Measuring Both Physiological and Behavioral Catharsis

Concluding Remarks

References

Research in the Control of Interracial Aggression

Introduction

Inhibition-Based Influences

The Problem of Indirect Aggression

Instigation-Based Influences

Conclusion

References

The Environmental Psychology of Aggression

Introduction

The Physical Environment and Aggression

The Social Environment and Aggression

Conclusions

References

Observing Violence in the Mass Media: Implications of Basic Research

Introduction

Laboratory Studies

Field Studies

Summary and Conclusions

References

The Study of Aggression: Conclusions and Prospects for the Future

Introduction: The Problem of Definition

An Aggression Paradigm

The Use of Arousal in Aggression Theory

The Physiology of Aggression

Attribution Theory and Aggression

Future Directions in Aggression Research

Conclusions

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483260617

About the Editor

Russell G. Geen

Edgar C. O'Neal

