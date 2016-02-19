Perspectives on Aggression
1st Edition
Description
Perspectives on Aggression is a compendium of papers that discusses experimental research on human and group aggression. This compendium deals with the psychology of aggression including interracial aggression, environmental factors that contribute to aggression, and the role of mass media in "perpetuating" violence. A couple of papers review aggression in terms of variable aggression research and of the Darwinian Theory. One author notes that results of psychological studies of animals can suggest further hypotheses for human research. Another paper examines moral judgment in aggressive behavior such as shown in society's different attitudes toward an aggressive act. Another paper studies the effects of personality variables on aggressive behaviors, which indicate that some aggressive responses can be dependent on the control exerted toward such personality variables. Another paper reviews the works of Buss and Berkowitz, particularly the nature of arousal in aggression both from a physiological and a cognitive point of view. This book can be appreciated by psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, counselors, and officials related to issues of peace and security.
Table of Contents
The Study of Aggression
Introduction
Variables in Aggression Research
Other Topics
References
In the Shadow of Darwin
Introduction
Darwinism and the Exclusion of Aggression Research in America
Darwinism and Functional versus Causative Views
Darwinism and Natural Scales of Evolution
Do Sex Role Differences Generalize from Other Primates to Humans?
Summary
References
Moral Judgment of Aggressive Behavior
Introduction
Observers' Reactions to Aggression
Summary and Conclusions
References
Personality Variables as Mediators of Attack-Instigated Aggression
Introduction
Emotional Inhibition of Aggressive Behavior
Emotional Facilitation of Aggression
Cognitive Mediators
Conclusion
References
Aggression Catharsis: Experimental Investigations and Implications
Introduction
The Effects of Aggression on Arousal
Behavioral Investigations of Aggression Catharsis
Studies Measuring Both Physiological and Behavioral Catharsis
Concluding Remarks
References
Research in the Control of Interracial Aggression
Introduction
Inhibition-Based Influences
The Problem of Indirect Aggression
Instigation-Based Influences
Conclusion
References
The Environmental Psychology of Aggression
Introduction
The Physical Environment and Aggression
The Social Environment and Aggression
Conclusions
References
Observing Violence in the Mass Media: Implications of Basic Research
Introduction
Laboratory Studies
Field Studies
Summary and Conclusions
References
The Study of Aggression: Conclusions and Prospects for the Future
Introduction: The Problem of Definition
An Aggression Paradigm
The Use of Arousal in Aggression Theory
The Physiology of Aggression
Attribution Theory and Aggression
Future Directions in Aggression Research
Conclusions
References
Index
