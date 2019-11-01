Perspectives of Ayurveda in Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine for Patient Compliance
1st Edition
Volume 4
Description
Perspectives of Ayurveda in Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine for Patient Compliance, volume four in the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine series, provides a systematic perspective of therapeutic priority by examining the homeostasis of the body, mind and spirit through Ayurveda philosophies and universal attributes, including five key elements. Holism, patient compliance and ethics in medicine are discussed, as are responsibility, awareness and guidance for compliance in cardiac patients. Finally, strategies of compliant patients outline and compare Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for dietary laws and recovery techniques, utilizing both systems for personal benefit and what compliance means and looks like in clinical settings.
This important reference will aid cardiovascular researchers in the study of integrative Chinese and Western medicine, while also providing a clear, structured base to guide clinical practice and encourage collaboration between practitioners.
Key Features
- Provides the concepts of disease mechanisms in traditional medicine systems and treatment approaches with a comparison to concepts of disease causation and principles of treatment in modern medicine
- Bridges the gap between allopathic and traditional medicine into a cohesive and understandable plan to establish rationale for the inclusion of TCM and Ayurvedic principles in cardiovascular care
- Integrates Western Medicine, Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda for a realistic scope of treating the cardiovascular patient and identifying future areas of research
Readership
Researchers in biomedical science studying cardiology and clinicians practicing Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda within the cardiovascular field
Table of Contents
Part I: The Homeostasis of Body, Mind & Spirit
1. The Science of Personal Autonomy
Part II: Responsibility, Awareness & Guidance
2. Heart Function & Shen
3. Tridosha and Pathology
4. Agni in Digestion and Life Expression
5. Constitution and Pathology
Part III Strategies of Compliant Patients
6. Digestion and Nutrition in Ayurveda and Chinese Medicine
7. Recovery Techniques According to Disease Stage
8. Utilizing the Systems for Benefit
9. Characteristics of Compliance
10. Partnering with the Healthcare Team
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175705
About the Author
Anika Al-Shura
Anika Niambi Al-Shura, MSOM, PhD is originally from Louisville, KY and founded Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC in 1994. Since that time Dr. Anika has been transitioning practice perspectives from alternative healthcare in medical massage therapy to integrative Chinese medicine. In 2004, Dr. Anika earned her bachelors in Professional Health Sciences and masters degree in Oriental Medicine from East West College of Natural Medicine, travelled to China and continued her 10 year medical study and a career in teaching until 2014.
Dr. Anika studied at Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Jujiiang Medical University Hospital and Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital. She earned study certificates in Chinese internal medicine, internal medicine and general surgery, and a specialty in Chinese medicine cardiology.
During her teaching career, Dr. Anika taught medical subjects and research at Shandong Medical University, Jiujiang Medical College and Tianjin Medical University. While teaching, she completed her dissertation on Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, and received her doctorate in medical education in 2014.
Since 2014, Dr. Anika has been living in Florida, where she is developing the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine (ICCM) study program at Niambi Wellness. There are 8 courses in the program which were approved by NCCAOM and Florida Medical Board of Acupuncture for awarding CE credits to licensed practitioners. The course textbooks for the program were published by Elsevier Academic Press. Eligibility and registration information can be found at www.niambiwellness.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, CEU Instructor, Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine