Perspectives in Zoology tries to discuss in a critical way some of the aspects of biology that lack perspective. The book also calls into attention the possibilities of obtaining a more correct view and challenges views that already have already been accepted by the scientific community. In this thought-provoking book, many questions are raised and different viewpoints and their implications are considered in the areas of natural history. Coverage includes the great ages of evolution; the primitive evolution in the eumatozoa; the morphological comparisons between homology and analogy; systematic serology and its principles; and the relationship of systemics, evolution, and phylogeny. The text is recommended for students and professors that deal with biology, zoology, genetics, and evolution who not only wish to explore and understand other approaches to popular theories in zoology, but also wish to be more familiarized and delve deeper with the common yet frequently discussed and debated topics in the field.