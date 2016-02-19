Perspectives in Zoology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080171227, 9781483146089

Perspectives in Zoology

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology Zoology Division

Authors: Alan Boyden
eBook ISBN: 9781483146089
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 300
Description

Perspectives in Zoology tries to discuss in a critical way some of the aspects of biology that lack perspective. The book also calls into attention the possibilities of obtaining a more correct view and challenges views that already have already been accepted by the scientific community. In this thought-provoking book, many questions are raised and different viewpoints and their implications are considered in the areas of natural history. Coverage includes the great ages of evolution; the primitive evolution in the eumatozoa; the morphological comparisons between homology and analogy; systematic serology and its principles; and the relationship of systemics, evolution, and phylogeny. The text is recommended for students and professors that deal with biology, zoology, genetics, and evolution who not only wish to explore and understand other approaches to popular theories in zoology, but also wish to be more familiarized and delve deeper with the common yet frequently discussed and debated topics in the field.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Natural and Un-natural History

Chapter 2. The Great Ages of Evolution

Chapter 3. Prophylogeny: Primitive Evolution in the Eumetazoa

Chapter 4. Morphological Comparisons: Homology and Analogy

Chapter 5. Implications of Homology and Recommendations in Regard to Uses

Chapter 6. Systematic Serology

Chapter 7. Systematics, Evolution, and Phylogeny

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Author

Alan Boyden

