Perspectives in Urban Entomology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122652509, 9781483272573

Perspectives in Urban Entomology

1st Edition

Editors: G. W. Frankie C. S. Koehler
eBook ISBN: 9781483272573
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 436
Description

Perspectives in Urban Entomology is a collection of papers presented at the "Ecology and Management of Insect Populations in Urban Environments" held in Washington, D.C. in 1976. This collection deals with urban entomology with emphasis on insects, insect-plant relationships, and arthropods in the urban environments. One paper examines the causes why certain species manage to survive in an urban environment while others do not. The book cites one example—the Rothamsted insect survey—and analyzes the pressures of development in the surrounding land area. One paper addresses the educational and esthetic value of an insect-plant relationship in an ever expanding development of urban spaces. Another paper shows the value and benefit of a scientific investment in urban agriculture—defined as small-scale agriculture in urban areas—as contributing to food crops. Some papers also examine the use of insecticides and technology transfer in the management of urban pest control. This book will be valuable for entomologists, urban planners and developers, environmentalists, and for general readers residing in metropolitan areas.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword: The Urban Habitat

Preface

Ecology of Butterflies in the Urbs and Suburbs

Insect Diversity in an English Suburban Garden

The Rothamsted Insect Survey and the Urbanization of Land in Great Britain

Educational and Aesthetic Value of Insect-Plant Relationships in the Urban Environment

Ecology of Medically Important Arthropods in Urban Environments

Ecology and Management of Arthropod Populations in Recreational Lands

Yellowjacket Wasps in Urban Environments

Urban Apiculture

Past, Present, and Future Directions in the Management of Structure-Infesting Insects

Integrated Management of Urban Cockroach Populations

Potential for Developing Insect-Resistant Plant Materials for Use in Urban Environments

Behavior-Modifying Chemicals as a Basis for Managing Bark Beetles of Urban Importance

The Potential for Biological Control in Urban Areas: Shade Tree Insect Pests

Some Aspects of Urban Agriculture

Insect Problems and Insecticide Use: Public Opinion, Information, and Behavior

Insecticides in the Urban Environment

Technology Transfer in Urban Pest Management


Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483272573

