Perspectives in Urban Entomology is a collection of papers presented at the "Ecology and Management of Insect Populations in Urban Environments" held in Washington, D.C. in 1976. This collection deals with urban entomology with emphasis on insects, insect-plant relationships, and arthropods in the urban environments. One paper examines the causes why certain species manage to survive in an urban environment while others do not. The book cites one example—the Rothamsted insect survey—and analyzes the pressures of development in the surrounding land area. One paper addresses the educational and esthetic value of an insect-plant relationship in an ever expanding development of urban spaces. Another paper shows the value and benefit of a scientific investment in urban agriculture—defined as small-scale agriculture in urban areas—as contributing to food crops. Some papers also examine the use of insecticides and technology transfer in the management of urban pest control. This book will be valuable for entomologists, urban planners and developers, environmentalists, and for general readers residing in metropolitan areas.