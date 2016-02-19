Perspectives in Urban Entomology
1st Edition
Description
Perspectives in Urban Entomology is a collection of papers presented at the "Ecology and Management of Insect Populations in Urban Environments" held in Washington, D.C. in 1976. This collection deals with urban entomology with emphasis on insects, insect-plant relationships, and arthropods in the urban environments. One paper examines the causes why certain species manage to survive in an urban environment while others do not. The book cites one example—the Rothamsted insect survey—and analyzes the pressures of development in the surrounding land area. One paper addresses the educational and esthetic value of an insect-plant relationship in an ever expanding development of urban spaces. Another paper shows the value and benefit of a scientific investment in urban agriculture—defined as small-scale agriculture in urban areas—as contributing to food crops. Some papers also examine the use of insecticides and technology transfer in the management of urban pest control. This book will be valuable for entomologists, urban planners and developers, environmentalists, and for general readers residing in metropolitan areas.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword: The Urban Habitat
Preface
Ecology of Butterflies in the Urbs and Suburbs
Insect Diversity in an English Suburban Garden
The Rothamsted Insect Survey and the Urbanization of Land in Great Britain
Educational and Aesthetic Value of Insect-Plant Relationships in the Urban Environment
Ecology of Medically Important Arthropods in Urban Environments
Ecology and Management of Arthropod Populations in Recreational Lands
Yellowjacket Wasps in Urban Environments
Urban Apiculture
Past, Present, and Future Directions in the Management of Structure-Infesting Insects
Integrated Management of Urban Cockroach Populations
Potential for Developing Insect-Resistant Plant Materials for Use in Urban Environments
Behavior-Modifying Chemicals as a Basis for Managing Bark Beetles of Urban Importance
The Potential for Biological Control in Urban Areas: Shade Tree Insect Pests
Some Aspects of Urban Agriculture
Insect Problems and Insecticide Use: Public Opinion, Information, and Behavior
Insecticides in the Urban Environment
Technology Transfer in Urban Pest Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272573