Perspectives in Total Hip Arthroplasty - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782420316, 9781782420392

Perspectives in Total Hip Arthroplasty

1st Edition

Advances in Biomaterials and their Tribological Interactions

Editors: Saverio Affatato
eBook ISBN: 9781782420392
Hardcover ISBN: 9781782420316
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 8th April 2014
Page Count: 182
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
140.00
119.00
230.00
195.50
175.00
148.75
247.23
210.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
230.00
195.50
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Author contact details
  • Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
  • Foreword
  • Introduction
  • Part I: Advances in total hip arthroplasty (THA) techniques and biomaterials
    • 1. The history of total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • Abstract:
      • 1.1 Human hip anatomy
      • 1.2 Kinematics of the hip
      • 1.3 Biomechanics of the hip
      • 1.4 History of total hip arthroplasty
      • 1.5 Indications for total hip arthroplasty
      • 1.6 References
    • 2. The history of biomaterials used in total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • Abstract:
      • 2.1 The history of biomaterials used in total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • 2.2 Current THA materials and techniques
      • 2.3 Polymers in THA
      • 2.4 Metals in THA
      • 2.5 Ceramics in THA
      • 2.6 References
    • 3. Historical techniques and designs in total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • Abstract:
      • 3.1 Introduction
      • 3.2 Surgical approaches to total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • 3.3 Posterolateral surgical approach to THA
      • 3.4 Anterolateral surgical approach to THA
      • 3.5 Anterior surgical approach to THA
      • 3.6 Success rate in post-op rehabilitation
      • 3.7 Minimally invasive surgery (MIS)
      • 3.8 References
    • 4. Contemporary designs in total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • Abstract:
      • 4.1 Total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • 4.2 Hip joint diseases and fracture-related problems
      • 4.3 Modern trends in hip joint prosthesis
      • 4.4 Fixation methods
      • 4.5 The femoral stem
      • 4.6 The femoral head
      • 4.7 The acetabular cup
      • 4.8 Selecting prosthesis designs to suit individual patient needs
      • 4.9 Possible complications, factors influencing durability and failures
      • 4.10 Arthroplasty registers
      • 4.11 Conclusions
      • 4.12 References
    • 5. Fixation techniques of total hip arthroplasty (THA) components
      • Abstract:
      • 5.1 Introduction
      • 5.2 Cemented techniques
      • 5.3 Cementless techniques
      • 5.4 Hybrid techniques
      • 5.5 Selecting patient-specific techniques
      • 5.6 Causes of implant failure
      • 5.7 Conclusions
      • 5.8 References
    • 6. Recent developments and future trends in total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • Abstract:
      • 6.1 Introduction
      • 6.2 Advances in biomaterials and prosthetic design
      • 6.3 Hip resurfacing
      • 6.4 Complications
      • 6.5 Modern trends
      • 6.6 Conclusions
      • 6.6 References
  • Part II: Tribological interactions of biomaterials for total hip arthroplasty (THA)
    • 7. Tribological interactions of modern biomaterials used in total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • Abstract:
      • 7.1 Friction and wear factors
      • 7.2 Lubrication
      • 7.3 Testing for wear in vivo and in vitro
      • 7.4 Diagnosis and surveillance
      • 7.5 Failure analysis
      • 7.6 References
    • 8. Tribological interactions of polyethylene in total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • Abstract:
      • 8.1 Introduction
      • 8.2 Biological reactions to orthopaedic implant degradation products of polyethylene
      • 8.3 The effectiveness of lubrication on wear and friction of bearings
      • 8.4 Bearing performances
      • 8.5 References
    • 9. Tribological interactions of metal in total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • Abstract:
      • 9.1 Introduction
      • 9.2 Biological reactions to orthopaedic implant degradation products of metal
      • 9.3 The effectiveness of lubrication on wear and friction of bearings
      • 9.4 Bearing performances
      • 9.5 References
    • 10. Tribological interactions of ceramic bearings in total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • Abstract:
      • 10.1 Introduction
      • 10.2 Biological reactions to orthopaedic implant degradation products of ceramic bearings
      • 10.3 The effectiveness of lubrication on wear and friction of bearings
      • 10.4 Bearing performances
      • 10.5 References
    • 11. Tribological interactions of hybrid hard bearings in total hip arthroplasty (THA)
      • Abstract:
      • 11.1 Introduction
      • 11.2 Biological reactions to orthopaedic implant degradation products of hybrid hard bearings
      • 11.3 The effectiveness of lubrication on wear and friction of bearings
      • 11.4 Bearing performances
      • 11.5 References
  • Index

Description

Total hip arthroplasty, the most commonly performed orthopedic procedure, is used to replace or reconstruct the hip with an artificial joint. Perspectives in Total Hip Arthroplasty outlines developments in technologies and biomaterials used for this procedure, with a focus on the tribological interactions of the materials used.

Part one outlines the history of total hip arthroplasty and goes on to explore advances in techniques and biomaterials. Part two focuses on the tribology of materials used to perform this procedure, explaining the impact of wear on the load-bearing surface, a major cause of failure in hip prostheses. Chapters review a range of materials, including modern biomaterials, hybrid materials, metal, ceramic, and polyethylene. The book also discusses the tribological interactions of these materials when used in total hip arthroplasty.

Perspectives in Total Hip Arthroplasty is a key resource for clinicians, researchers, and academics interested in the tribology of total hip arthroplasty, as well as materials researchers, engineers, and academics concerned with the tribology of biomaterials.

Key Features

  • Covers techniques from innovative surgeons and designs from multinational manufacturers, as well as information on improvements in technologies and biomaterials
  • Discusses the tribology of all the major materials used in total hip arthroplasty

Readership

Academics, materials researchers, materials engineers, clinicians, and other professionals concerned with the tribology of biomaterials

Details

No. of pages:
182
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782420392
Hardcover ISBN:
9781782420316

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Saverio Affatato Editor

Saverio Affatato is a Medical Physicist at the Rizzoli Orthopaedic Institute (IOR). In particular he is the responsible of the Tribology area at the Medical Technology Laboratory of the IOR.

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Physicist, Rizzoli Orthopaedic Institute, Bologna, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.