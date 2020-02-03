Perspectives in the Development of Mobile Medical Information Systems: Life Cycle, Management, Methodological Approach and Application discusses System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) thoroughly, focusing on Mobile Healthcare Information Systems (M-HIS). Covering all aspect of M-HIS development, the book moves from modelling, assessment, and design phases towards prototype phase.

This book discusses topics such as mobile healthcare information system requirements, model identification, user behaviour, system analysis and design. Additionally, it covers the construction, coding and testing of a new system, and encompasses a discussion on future directions of the field.

Based on an existing mobile cardiac emergency system used as a real case throughout the chapters, unifying and clarifying the various processes and concepts of SDLC for M-HIS, this book is a valuable source for medical informaticians, graduate students, and several members of biomedical and medical fields interested in medical information systems.