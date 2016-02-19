Perspectives in Physical Education
1st Edition
Description
Perspectives in Physical Education presents a summary of some of the important forces influencing the development of graduate study and research at universities; the origins of professional training for teachers of physical education; and the origins of a scientific or quasi-academic discipline of physical education. The book then discusses the first graduate study programs in physical education and the developments in graduate education. The dimensions of a profession; the research productivity in physical education; and the research laboratory in physical education are also considered. The book further tackles the scientific method in perspective; the unscientific problems in the development of a scientific model; and the establishment of priorities in research. People who teach and those who take courses in research methods, scientific foundations, seminars dealing with professional problems and curriculum issues, or independent research will find the text useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I Graduate Study at a University
Introduction
Early Science and Higher Education
Graduate Study in Education
Preparation in an Academic Discipline
References
Chapter II Origins of Professional Preparation in Physical Education
Early Beginnings of Educanto in Physical Education
Origins of a Scientific Basis for Physical Education
References
Chapter III Graduate Study in Physical Education
Graduate Study Begins and Science Leaves
Impact of Educational Orientation upon Physical Education
Time of Reassessment
The Basic Model for Graduate Study in Physical Education
An Actual Program
References
Chapter IV The Dimensions of a Profession
Criteria for a Profession
Physical Education as a Profession
Profession versus Discipline
References
Chapter V Research Productivity in Physical Education
Quality in Graduate Programs
Honors and Awards
References
Chapter VI Research Laboratories in Physical Education
Origins of Research Laboratories
Historical Notes on Research Laboratories in Physical Education
References
Chapter VII The Dimensions of a Science
Definition of a Science
Purpose of a Science
Metaphysical Foundations
Operating Code in Science
Scientific Breakthroughs
Monolithic Structure in Science
References
Chapter VIII Scientific Method in Perspective
Induction
Deduction
Basic Steps in the Scientific Method
Schematic Representation of a Model
Models in Physical Education
A Model for Personality Factors in Athletics
Other Possibilities for Models
References
Chapter IX Unscientific Problems in the Development of a Scientific Model
Postulation of the Model
The Structure of Knowledge
The Black Box in Science
Categories of Explanation
The Use of Explanation
Characteristics of a Good Explanation
References
Chapter X Establishing Priorities in Research
Finding a Research Topic
Scientific Problems
Types of Experiments
Evaluation of a Research Topic
Professional and Scientific Research
References
Chapter XI Writing Up Research
Difficulties in Scientific Writing
Need for Writing Research Reports
Tangible Suggestions
Sections of a Research Report
Chapter One
Chapter Two
Chapter Three
Chapter Four
Chapter Five
Publication Outlets for Physical Education Research
References
Chapter XII Back to American Physical Education
Old Paths and New Paths
Back to American Physical Education
Nature and Nurture of Researchers
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214108