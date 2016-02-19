Perspectives in Physical Education presents a summary of some of the important forces influencing the development of graduate study and research at universities; the origins of professional training for teachers of physical education; and the origins of a scientific or quasi-academic discipline of physical education. The book then discusses the first graduate study programs in physical education and the developments in graduate education. The dimensions of a profession; the research productivity in physical education; and the research laboratory in physical education are also considered. The book further tackles the scientific method in perspective; the unscientific problems in the development of a scientific model; and the establishment of priorities in research. People who teach and those who take courses in research methods, scientific foundations, seminars dealing with professional problems and curriculum issues, or independent research will find the text useful.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter I Graduate Study at a University

Introduction

Early Science and Higher Education

Graduate Study in Education

Preparation in an Academic Discipline

References

Chapter II Origins of Professional Preparation in Physical Education

Early Beginnings of Educanto in Physical Education

Origins of a Scientific Basis for Physical Education

References

Chapter III Graduate Study in Physical Education

Graduate Study Begins and Science Leaves

Impact of Educational Orientation upon Physical Education

Time of Reassessment

The Basic Model for Graduate Study in Physical Education

An Actual Program

References

Chapter IV The Dimensions of a Profession

Criteria for a Profession

Physical Education as a Profession

Profession versus Discipline

References

Chapter V Research Productivity in Physical Education

Quality in Graduate Programs

Honors and Awards

References

Chapter VI Research Laboratories in Physical Education

Origins of Research Laboratories

Historical Notes on Research Laboratories in Physical Education

References

Chapter VII The Dimensions of a Science

Definition of a Science

Purpose of a Science

Metaphysical Foundations

Operating Code in Science

Scientific Breakthroughs

Monolithic Structure in Science

References

Chapter VIII Scientific Method in Perspective

Induction

Deduction

Basic Steps in the Scientific Method

Schematic Representation of a Model

Models in Physical Education

A Model for Personality Factors in Athletics

Other Possibilities for Models

References

Chapter IX Unscientific Problems in the Development of a Scientific Model

Postulation of the Model

The Structure of Knowledge

The Black Box in Science

Categories of Explanation

The Use of Explanation

Characteristics of a Good Explanation

References

Chapter X Establishing Priorities in Research

Finding a Research Topic

Scientific Problems

Types of Experiments

Evaluation of a Research Topic

Professional and Scientific Research

References

Chapter XI Writing Up Research

Difficulties in Scientific Writing

Need for Writing Research Reports

Tangible Suggestions

Sections of a Research Report

Chapter One

Chapter Two

Chapter Three

Chapter Four

Chapter Five

Publication Outlets for Physical Education Research

References

Chapter XII Back to American Physical Education

Old Paths and New Paths

Back to American Physical Education

Nature and Nurture of Researchers

Index

