Perspectives in Organopalladium Chemistry for the 21st Century is a monograph on modern organopalladium chemistry, with an emphasis on the use of palladium in organic synthesis. The collection of articles is reprinted from a special issue of the Journal of Organometallic Chemistry.

The field of organopalladium chemistry is evolving rapidly, building on a growing catalogue of reactions that employ palladium-containing catalysts. This book should hold particular interest for those who apply palladium reagents and catalysts to organic synthesis; in fact, palladium is considered by many to be the most useful transition element employed for organic syntheses.

This selection of articles by leading scientists, published as "Perspectives in Organopalladium Chemistry for the 21st Century", provides an impressive overview of the field that every chemist who works with organometallic palladium catalysts should read.