Perspectives in Organopalladium Chemistry for the 21st Century - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444501974, 9780080929200

Perspectives in Organopalladium Chemistry for the 21st Century

1st Edition

Authors: J. Tsuji
eBook ISBN: 9780080929200
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444501974
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th November 1999
Description

Perspectives in Organopalladium Chemistry for the 21st Century is a monograph on modern organopalladium chemistry, with an emphasis on the use of palladium in organic synthesis. The collection of articles is reprinted from a special issue of the Journal of Organometallic Chemistry.

The field of organopalladium chemistry is evolving rapidly, building on a growing catalogue of reactions that employ palladium-containing catalysts. This book should hold particular interest for those who apply palladium reagents and catalysts to organic synthesis; in fact, palladium is considered by many to be the most useful transition element employed for organic syntheses.

This selection of articles by leading scientists, published as "Perspectives in Organopalladium Chemistry for the 21st Century", provides an impressive overview of the field that every chemist who works with organometallic palladium catalysts should read.

Readership

Applied Research Scientists, Inorganic and Organic Chemists.

Table of Contents

• The Palladium-Catalyzed Arylation and Vinylation of Alkenes - Enantioselective Fashion. (Masakatsu Shibasaki, E.M. Vogl).

• Enantioselective Heck Reactions Using Chiral P, N-Ligand. (O. Loiseleur, Masahiko Hayashi, M. Keenan, N. Schmees, A. Pfaltz).

• Applications of Palladacycles in Heck-Type Reaction. (W.A. Herrmann, C.-P. Reisinger, V.P.W. Böhm).

• Heterocycles via Cyclization of Alkynes Promoted by Organopalladium Complexes. (S.Cacchi).

• Palladium in Action: Domino and Cascade Coupling Reactions for the Efficient Construction of Complex Organic Molecules. (A. de Meijere).

• Palladium-Catalyzed Cascade Cyclization-Anion Capture, Relay Switches and Molecular Queues. (R. Grigg and V. Sridharan).

• Palladium-Catalyzed Annulation. (R. Larock).

• Palladium-Catalyzed Amination of Aryl Halides and Sulfonates. (B.H. Yang and S.L. Buchwald).

• Recent Advances in the Cross-Coupling Reactions of Organoborane Derivatives with Organic Electrophiles, 1995-1998. (Akira Suzuki).

• The Palladium-Iminophosphine Catalyst for the Reactions of Organostannanes. (Eiji Shirakawa and Tamejiro Hiyama).

• Novel and Selective&agr;-Substitution of Ketones and Other Carbonyl Compounds Based on Pd-Catalyzed Cross Coupling of &agr;&bgr;-Unsaturated Carbonyl Derivatives Containing &agr;-Halogen or &agr;-Metal Groups. (Ei-ichi Negishi).

• Catalytic Asymmetric Reactions via &pgr;-allylpalladium Complexes Coordinated with Chiral Monophosphine Ligands. (Tamio Hayashi).

• Enantioselective Palladium-Catalyzed Allylic Substitutions with Asymmetric Chiral Ligands. (G. Helmchen).

• Novel Catalytic Reactions Involving &pgr;-Allylpalladium and -nickel as the Key Intermediates; Umpolung and &bgr;-Decarbopalladation of &pgr;-Allylpalladium and Nickel-catalyzed Homoallylation of Carbonyl Compounds with 1,3-Dienes. (Yoshinao Tamaru).

• Recent Development of Palladium(O) Catalyzed Reactions in Aqueous Medium. (J.P. Genet and M. Savignac).

• Palladium-Catalyzed Enyne-Yne [4+2] Benzannulation as a New and General Approach to Polysubstituted Benzenes. (V. Gevorgyan and Yoshinori Yamamoto).

• Steroselective Alternating Copolymerization of Carbon Monoxide with Alkenes. (Kyoko Nozaki and Tamejiro Hiyama).

• Mechanistic and Kinetic Studies of Palladium Catalystic Systems. (C. Amatore and A. Jutand).

• Oxidative Reactions by Palladium-Alkyl Nitrite System. (Shin-ichiro Uchiumi, Kikuo Ataka, and Tokuo Matsuzaki).

• Palladium Catalyzed Enantioselective Rearrangements of Allylic Imidates to Allylic Amides. (T.K. Hollis, L.E. Overman, and G.G. Zipp).

• Reactions of Si-Si bonds Catalyzed by Palladium(O)-Isonitrile Complexes. (Yoshihiko Ito).

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080929200
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444501974

About the Author

J. Tsuji

Affiliations and Expertise

Kurashiki University of Science and the Arts, Department of Chemical Technology, Tsurajima, Kurashiki, Okayama 712, Japan

