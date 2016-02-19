Perspectives in Hydrogen in Metals

Table of Contents



Solubility and Other Thermodynamic Properties

Solid Solutions of Pd Containing Hydrogen and a Noble Metal Substitutional Component — I. Thermodynamic Behavior

Solid Solutions of Pd Containing Hydrogen and a Noble Metal Substitutional Component — II. Kinetic Behavior

Cell Models for Interstitial Solid Solutions

Thermodynamics of Pd-Cu-H Solid Solutions

Overview No. 27: The Solubility and Diffusivity of Hydrogen in Well-Annealed and Deformed Iron

Thermodynamics of Hydrogen in Iron

Thermodynamics of the Hydrogen-Nickel System

Thermodynamic Functions in Dilute Pd-H Solid Solutions

The Thermodynamics of Pd-Ag-H Ternary Solid Solutions

The Thermodynamics of Ternary Palladium-Based Solid Solutions Containing Nickel and Hydrogen

Strain Fields of Hydrogen Atoms in Iron

Strain Field of Hydrogen in Alpha-Fe under Boltzmann Distribution

Hydrogen Adsorption in Fe, Nb and Pd

Hydrogen in Deformed and Amorphous Pd80Si20 Compared to Hydrogen in Deformed and Crystalline Palladium

Thermodynamics of the Solid Solution of Hydrogen in Beta-Titanium Alloys

Solvus Thermodynamics of Metal-Hydrogen Interstitial Solutions

The Solvus Behavior of Tantalum-Hydrogen (Deuterium) System

Solvus Behavior of Vanadium-Hydrogen and Deuterium Systems

The Terminal Solubility of Hydrogen in Niobium-Tantalum Alloys

Lattice Dilation of Iron by Dissolved Deuterium

A Work Function-Chemisorption Study of Hydrogen on Iron: Kinetics and Strain Effects

A Model Calculation of the Nelson Curves for Hydrogen Attack

Elastic and Plastic Accommodation Effects on Metal-Hydride Solubility

Dilation of H.C.P. Zirconium by Interstitial Deuterium

Diffusivity

Overview No. 29: A General Mathematical Description of Hydrogen Diffusion in Steels — 1

Overview No. 29: A General Mathematical Description of Hydrogen Diffusion in Steels — 2

The Diffusivity of Hydrogen in Palladium-Based Solid Solutions

The Diffusivity of Hydrogen in Nickel at Low Temperatures

Diffusion of Light Interstitials through Non-Uniformly Distributed Traps

Low Frequency Internal Friction Study of V-H, Nb-H and Ta-H Alloys — I

Low Frequency Internal Friction Study of V-H, Nb-H and Ta-H Alloys — II

A Demonstration of Dislocation Transport of Hydrogen in Iron

Hydrogen Diffusivity in High Purity Alpha-Iron

Diffusion of Hydrogen in B.C.C. Metals

Effect of Joule Heating in Electrochemical Measurement of Hydrogen Transport

Stress-Induced Diffusion and Internal Friction

On the Physical Models of the Cold-Work (Snoek-Köster) Internal-Friction Peaks in BCC Metals

The Cold Work Peak

The Kink-Pair-Formation Theory of the Snoek-Köster Relaxation

Core Diffusion, Unpinning and the Snoek-Köster Relaxation

Deformation Temperature, Orientation and Hydrogen Effects on the Low Temperature Internal Friction Peaks in Vanadium Single Crystals

Hydrogen Related Internal Friction Peaks in Amorphous and Crystallized Pd-Cu-Si Alloys

Surface Ultrasonic Studies of Time-Dependent Dislocation Pinning by H Atoms in F.C.C. Stainless Alloys

Gorsky Effect Measurements on Amorphous Pd80Si20Hx between 290 and 490 K

Effect of Hydrogen Charging Conditions on Internal Friction of Austenitic Stainless Steel

A Hydrogen Peak of Internal Friction and Its Isotope Effect in Austenitic Stainless Steel

An Internal Friction Peak Caused by Hydrogen in FCC Iron-Nickel Alloys

The Effect of Hydrogen Solubility on the Internal Friction of V-Ti Alloys

Hydrogen-Related Internal Friction Peak in the A15 Compound Nb3Sn

The Hydrogen-Induced Cold Work Peak of Internal Friction in Fe-Cr Alloys

Trapping of Hydrogen by Defects

Interaction of Hydrogen with Dislocations in Palladium — I: Activity and Diffusivity and their Phenomenological Interpretation

Interaction of Hydrogen with Dislocations in Palladium — II: Interpretation of Activity Results by a Fermi-Dirac Distribution

More Evidence for the Formation of a Dense Cottrell Cloud of Hydrogen (Hydride) at Dislocations in Niobium and Palladium

Trapping of Hydrogen by Substitutional and Interstitial Impurities in Alpha-Iron

Trapping of Hydrogen by Oxygen and Nitrogen Impurities in Niobium, Vanadium and Tantalum

Trapping of Hydrogen by Metallic Substitutional Impurities in Niobium, Vanadium and Tantalum

A more Generalized Analysis of Hydrogen Trapping

Analysis of Irreversible Hydrogen Trapping

Hydrogen Trapping by TiC Particles in Iron

The Interaction of Hydrogen with Dislocations

Surface and Grain Boundary Segregation of Deuterium in Nickel

Hydride Formation

The Precipitation of Gamma-Hydride Plates in Zirconium

The Effects of Misfit and External Stresses on Terminal Solid Solubility in Hydride-Forming Metals

Hydride Precipitation in Alpha-Beta-Zirconium Alloys

Phase Changes in the Niobium-Hydrogen System — III

Twist Effect of V-H, Nb-H and Ta-H Alloys Associated with the Precipitation of Hydrides

Hydride Precipitation in Titanium

Dynamics of Stress Induced Hydride Formation in Vanadium

The Effect of Stress on Hydride Precipitation

On the Formation of Interstitial-Hydrogen Clusters in Iron

Phase Changes in the Niobium-Hydrogen System — II. Low Temperature Hydride Phase Transitions

Hydrogen in Amorphous Metals

Overview 19: Hydrogen in Amorphous Metals — I

Overview 19: Solubility, Diffusivity and Trapping of Hydrogen in Dilute Alloys, Deformed and Amorphous Metals — II

Volume Changes during Dissolution of Hydrogen in Metallic Glasses

Hydrogen Mobility in the Amorphous Alloy Fe40Ni40Pi4B6 as Studied by Induced Magnetic Anisotropy Measurements

Effect of Hydrogen on Plastic Deformation

The Effect of Hydrogen on the Solid Solution Strengthening and Softening of Nickel

Direct Observations of the Effect of Hydrogen on the Behavior of Dislocations in Iron

Effect of Hydrogen on the Dislocation Structure of Deformed Nickel

Effect of Hydrogen Charging on Stress-Strain Curves for Iron Whiskers

Effect of Electrolytic Hydrogen Charging on Flow Stress and Slip Line Pattern in Iron Single Crystals

Effect of Hydrogen Charging-Discharging on the Stress-Strain Relationship for Nickel

The Effects of Hydrogen on the Room Temperature Creep of Spheroidized 1040-Steel

The Effect of Hydrogen on the Initiation of Shear Localization in Plain Carbon Steels

The Effect of Hydrogen on Constrained Yielding and Fracture in a Spheroidized Medium-Carbon Steel

Hydrogen Induced Slip and Twinning in Iron Alloys

Hydrogen Induced Dislocation Motion

Direct Observations of Enhanced Dislocation Mobility due to Hydrogen

Hydrogen Embrittlement

Overview No. 30: Gaseous Hydrogen Embrittlement in FeSi and Ni-Single Crystals

Hydrogen Embrittlement and Trapping at Crack Tips in Ni-Single Crystals

Dynamic Model of Hydrogen Induced Intergranular Cracking

An Electron Microscopic Study of Hydrogen Embrittlement in Vanadium — II

Hydrogen-Assisted Fracture in Single-Phase Nickel Alloys

Effect of Sulphur Segregation and Hydrogen Charging on Intergranular Fracture of Iron

On the Influence of Internal Hydrogen on Fatigue Thresholds of HSLA Steel

The Effect of Hydrogen-Induced Surface Asperities on Fatigue Crack Closure in Ultra-high Strength Steel

Hydrogen Embrittlement of Ni3Al+B

Hydrogen Embrittlement and Grain Boundary Fracture

Direct Observations of Hydrogen Enhanced Crack Propagation in Iron

Hydrogen Embrittlement of Titanium Sheet under Multiaxial States of Stress

A Fractographic Study of Gaseous Hydrogen Embrittlement and Liquid-Metal Embrittlement in a Tempered-Martensitic Steel

Intergranular Hydrogen Embrittlement of Co3Ti

