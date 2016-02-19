Perspectives in Hydrogen in Metals
Perspectives in Hydrogen in Metals: Collected Papers on the Effect of Hydrogen on the Properties of Metals and Alloys discusses the advancement in the understanding of the effects of hydrogen on the physical and mechanical properties of metals and alloys. The title first covers solubility and other thermodynamic properties, and then proceeds to tackling diffusivity. Next, the selection discusses the trapping of hydrogen by defects and hydride formation. The text also talks about hydrogen in amorphous metals, along with the effect of hydrogen on plastic deformation. The last chapter covers hydrogen embrittlement. The book will be of great use chemists, metallurgists, and materials engineers.
Table of Contents
Solubility and Other Thermodynamic Properties
Solid Solutions of Pd Containing Hydrogen and a Noble Metal Substitutional Component — I. Thermodynamic Behavior
Solid Solutions of Pd Containing Hydrogen and a Noble Metal Substitutional Component — II. Kinetic Behavior
Cell Models for Interstitial Solid Solutions
Thermodynamics of Pd-Cu-H Solid Solutions
Overview No. 27: The Solubility and Diffusivity of Hydrogen in Well-Annealed and Deformed Iron
Thermodynamics of Hydrogen in Iron
Thermodynamics of the Hydrogen-Nickel System
Thermodynamic Functions in Dilute Pd-H Solid Solutions
The Thermodynamics of Pd-Ag-H Ternary Solid Solutions
The Thermodynamics of Ternary Palladium-Based Solid Solutions Containing Nickel and Hydrogen
Strain Fields of Hydrogen Atoms in Iron
Strain Field of Hydrogen in Alpha-Fe under Boltzmann Distribution
Hydrogen Adsorption in Fe, Nb and Pd
Hydrogen in Deformed and Amorphous Pd80Si20 Compared to Hydrogen in Deformed and Crystalline Palladium
Thermodynamics of the Solid Solution of Hydrogen in Beta-Titanium Alloys
Solvus Thermodynamics of Metal-Hydrogen Interstitial Solutions
The Solvus Behavior of Tantalum-Hydrogen (Deuterium) System
Solvus Behavior of Vanadium-Hydrogen and Deuterium Systems
The Terminal Solubility of Hydrogen in Niobium-Tantalum Alloys
Lattice Dilation of Iron by Dissolved Deuterium
A Work Function-Chemisorption Study of Hydrogen on Iron: Kinetics and Strain Effects
A Model Calculation of the Nelson Curves for Hydrogen Attack
Elastic and Plastic Accommodation Effects on Metal-Hydride Solubility
Dilation of H.C.P. Zirconium by Interstitial Deuterium
Diffusivity
Overview No. 29: A General Mathematical Description of Hydrogen Diffusion in Steels — 1
Overview No. 29: A General Mathematical Description of Hydrogen Diffusion in Steels — 2
The Diffusivity of Hydrogen in Palladium-Based Solid Solutions
The Diffusivity of Hydrogen in Nickel at Low Temperatures
Diffusion of Light Interstitials through Non-Uniformly Distributed Traps
Low Frequency Internal Friction Study of V-H, Nb-H and Ta-H Alloys — I
Low Frequency Internal Friction Study of V-H, Nb-H and Ta-H Alloys — II
A Demonstration of Dislocation Transport of Hydrogen in Iron
Hydrogen Diffusivity in High Purity Alpha-Iron
Diffusion of Hydrogen in B.C.C. Metals
Effect of Joule Heating in Electrochemical Measurement of Hydrogen Transport
Stress-Induced Diffusion and Internal Friction
On the Physical Models of the Cold-Work (Snoek-Köster) Internal-Friction Peaks in BCC Metals
The Cold Work Peak
The Kink-Pair-Formation Theory of the Snoek-Köster Relaxation
Core Diffusion, Unpinning and the Snoek-Köster Relaxation
Deformation Temperature, Orientation and Hydrogen Effects on the Low Temperature Internal Friction Peaks in Vanadium Single Crystals
Hydrogen Related Internal Friction Peaks in Amorphous and Crystallized Pd-Cu-Si Alloys
Surface Ultrasonic Studies of Time-Dependent Dislocation Pinning by H Atoms in F.C.C. Stainless Alloys
Gorsky Effect Measurements on Amorphous Pd80Si20Hx between 290 and 490 K
Effect of Hydrogen Charging Conditions on Internal Friction of Austenitic Stainless Steel
A Hydrogen Peak of Internal Friction and Its Isotope Effect in Austenitic Stainless Steel
An Internal Friction Peak Caused by Hydrogen in FCC Iron-Nickel Alloys
The Effect of Hydrogen Solubility on the Internal Friction of V-Ti Alloys
Hydrogen-Related Internal Friction Peak in the A15 Compound Nb3Sn
The Hydrogen-Induced Cold Work Peak of Internal Friction in Fe-Cr Alloys
Trapping of Hydrogen by Defects
Interaction of Hydrogen with Dislocations in Palladium — I: Activity and Diffusivity and their Phenomenological Interpretation
Interaction of Hydrogen with Dislocations in Palladium — II: Interpretation of Activity Results by a Fermi-Dirac Distribution
More Evidence for the Formation of a Dense Cottrell Cloud of Hydrogen (Hydride) at Dislocations in Niobium and Palladium
Trapping of Hydrogen by Substitutional and Interstitial Impurities in Alpha-Iron
Trapping of Hydrogen by Oxygen and Nitrogen Impurities in Niobium, Vanadium and Tantalum
Trapping of Hydrogen by Metallic Substitutional Impurities in Niobium, Vanadium and Tantalum
A more Generalized Analysis of Hydrogen Trapping
Analysis of Irreversible Hydrogen Trapping
Hydrogen Trapping by TiC Particles in Iron
The Interaction of Hydrogen with Dislocations
Surface and Grain Boundary Segregation of Deuterium in Nickel
Hydride Formation
The Precipitation of Gamma-Hydride Plates in Zirconium
The Effects of Misfit and External Stresses on Terminal Solid Solubility in Hydride-Forming Metals
Hydride Precipitation in Alpha-Beta-Zirconium Alloys
Phase Changes in the Niobium-Hydrogen System — III
Twist Effect of V-H, Nb-H and Ta-H Alloys Associated with the Precipitation of Hydrides
Hydride Precipitation in Titanium
Dynamics of Stress Induced Hydride Formation in Vanadium
The Effect of Stress on Hydride Precipitation
On the Formation of Interstitial-Hydrogen Clusters in Iron
Phase Changes in the Niobium-Hydrogen System — II. Low Temperature Hydride Phase Transitions
Hydrogen in Amorphous Metals
Overview 19: Hydrogen in Amorphous Metals — I
Overview 19: Solubility, Diffusivity and Trapping of Hydrogen in Dilute Alloys, Deformed and Amorphous Metals — II
Volume Changes during Dissolution of Hydrogen in Metallic Glasses
Hydrogen Mobility in the Amorphous Alloy Fe40Ni40Pi4B6 as Studied by Induced Magnetic Anisotropy Measurements
Effect of Hydrogen on Plastic Deformation
The Effect of Hydrogen on the Solid Solution Strengthening and Softening of Nickel
Direct Observations of the Effect of Hydrogen on the Behavior of Dislocations in Iron
Effect of Hydrogen on the Dislocation Structure of Deformed Nickel
Effect of Hydrogen Charging on Stress-Strain Curves for Iron Whiskers
Effect of Electrolytic Hydrogen Charging on Flow Stress and Slip Line Pattern in Iron Single Crystals
Effect of Hydrogen Charging-Discharging on the Stress-Strain Relationship for Nickel
The Effects of Hydrogen on the Room Temperature Creep of Spheroidized 1040-Steel
The Effect of Hydrogen on the Initiation of Shear Localization in Plain Carbon Steels
The Effect of Hydrogen on Constrained Yielding and Fracture in a Spheroidized Medium-Carbon Steel
Hydrogen Induced Slip and Twinning in Iron Alloys
Hydrogen Induced Dislocation Motion
Direct Observations of Enhanced Dislocation Mobility due to Hydrogen
Hydrogen Embrittlement
Overview No. 30: Gaseous Hydrogen Embrittlement in FeSi and Ni-Single Crystals
Hydrogen Embrittlement and Trapping at Crack Tips in Ni-Single Crystals
Dynamic Model of Hydrogen Induced Intergranular Cracking
An Electron Microscopic Study of Hydrogen Embrittlement in Vanadium — II
Hydrogen-Assisted Fracture in Single-Phase Nickel Alloys
Effect of Sulphur Segregation and Hydrogen Charging on Intergranular Fracture of Iron
On the Influence of Internal Hydrogen on Fatigue Thresholds of HSLA Steel
The Effect of Hydrogen-Induced Surface Asperities on Fatigue Crack Closure in Ultra-high Strength Steel
Hydrogen Embrittlement of Ni3Al+B
Hydrogen Embrittlement and Grain Boundary Fracture
Direct Observations of Hydrogen Enhanced Crack Propagation in Iron
Hydrogen Embrittlement of Titanium Sheet under Multiaxial States of Stress
A Fractographic Study of Gaseous Hydrogen Embrittlement and Liquid-Metal Embrittlement in a Tempered-Martensitic Steel
Intergranular Hydrogen Embrittlement of Co3Ti
Author Index
