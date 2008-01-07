Perspectives in Athletic Training

Unit I Introduction to the Profession



1. Welcome to the Field



2. Evolution of the Profession



3. Organization and Administration



Unit II The Body’s Reaction to Injury



4. Clinical Evaluation and Diagnosis



5. Introduction to the Systems



6. Environmental Conditions



7. Emergency Management



8. Therapeutic Techniques



Unit III The Amazing Lower Body



9. Anatomy of the Lower Body



10. Diagnosis and Management of Lower Leg, Ankle, Foot, and Toe Injuries



11. Diagnosis and Management of Knee and Thigh Injuries



12. Diagnosis and Management of Hip and Pelvis Injuries



Unit IV The Remarkable Head and Trunk



13. Anatomy of the Skull, Spine, Thorax, and Abdomen



14. Diagnosis and Management of Sports-Related Concussion



15. Diagnosis and Management of Spine Injuries



16. Anatomy of the Senses



17. Diagnosis and Management of Injuries to the Senses



Unit V The Complex Upper Body



18. Anatomy of the Upper Body



19. Diagnosis and Management of Neck and Shoulder Injuries



20. Diagnosis and Management of Elbow, Wrist, Hand, and Finger Injuries



Unit VI Balancing It Out



21. Nutritional Concerns of the Athlete



22. Psychosocial Concerns of the Athlete



23. Pharmacology



24. Prevention and Protection: Taping and Bracing



Appendixes



Glossary



Index