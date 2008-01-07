Perspectives in Athletic Training
1st Edition
Description
In full color, this clear and concise text provides a comprehensive overview of the field and the job skills of certified athletic trainers. To establish a solid foundation, the book covers the evolution of the profession, systems of the body, and the body’s responses to injury. It then moves into more in-depth chapters on diagnosis and management of specific types of injuries, followed by coverage of nutrition, psychology, and pharmacology before concluding with an overview of taping and bracings.
Key Features
- The domains, core competencies, and proficiencies of athletic training are covered in a holistic way, allowing you to see and study the body in its entirety.
- A full-color format brings out key detail in illustrations and makes the text easier to read.
- Clear, concise, and straightforward writing simplifies complex subject matter.
- Evolution of the Profession chapter provides an illustrated overview of athletic training from its inception.
- Diagnosis and Management chapters cover the diagnosis and management of common sites of athletic injury, presenting information in an easy-to-understand whole-body format that includes the mechanism of injury, signs and symptoms, and immediate and intermediate care.
- Realistic cases accompany the material and address differential diagnosis.
- Opening Scenarios relate material to real-world athletic situations, beginning chapters with a case study and ending chapters with a discussion of its surrounding issues.
- Issues & Ethics boxes focus on the types of situations in which an athletic trainer may be forced to make a difficult decision affecting a team or an individual.
- Summary boxes, tables, and lists make key information easy to find and easy to learn.
- Points to Ponder include questions for further thought and analysis, helping readers apply content to realistic situations.
- Age-related icons appear next to topics in which age plays a role in diagnosis and management.
- Learning Goals begin each chapter by highlighting significant concepts and content objectives.
- Key Terms are bolded and defined near their discussion in the text.
- A Glossary includes all the key terms, plus key anatomical terminology and diagnostic tests and procedures.
- A companion Evolve website offers additional case studies, anatomy videos and labeling exercises, crossword puzzles, practice questions, and research assignments to aid in learning and preparation for examinations.
Table of Contents
Unit I Introduction to the Profession
1. Welcome to the Field
2. Evolution of the Profession
3. Organization and Administration
Unit II The Body’s Reaction to Injury
4. Clinical Evaluation and Diagnosis
5. Introduction to the Systems
6. Environmental Conditions
7. Emergency Management
8. Therapeutic Techniques
Unit III The Amazing Lower Body
9. Anatomy of the Lower Body
10. Diagnosis and Management of Lower Leg, Ankle, Foot, and Toe Injuries
11. Diagnosis and Management of Knee and Thigh Injuries
12. Diagnosis and Management of Hip and Pelvis Injuries
Unit IV The Remarkable Head and Trunk
13. Anatomy of the Skull, Spine, Thorax, and Abdomen
14. Diagnosis and Management of Sports-Related Concussion
15. Diagnosis and Management of Spine Injuries
16. Anatomy of the Senses
17. Diagnosis and Management of Injuries to the Senses
Unit V The Complex Upper Body
18. Anatomy of the Upper Body
19. Diagnosis and Management of Neck and Shoulder Injuries
20. Diagnosis and Management of Elbow, Wrist, Hand, and Finger Injuries
Unit VI Balancing It Out
21. Nutritional Concerns of the Athlete
22. Psychosocial Concerns of the Athlete
23. Pharmacology
24. Prevention and Protection: Taping and Bracing
Appendixes
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 7th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323058544
About the Author
Nancy Cummings
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Physical Education and Athletic Training Departments, Divisions of Education and Health Sciences, Florida Southern College, Lakeland, FL
Sue Stanley-Green
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Athletic Training Education Program; Associate Professor, Athletic Training Department, Division of Health Sciences, Florida Southern College, Lakeland, FL
Paul Higgs
Affiliations and Expertise
Head Athletic Trainer, Department of Athletics, Georgia College & State University, Milledgeville, GA