Personnel Protection: Security Personnel is a video presentation. Length: seven minutes.

When it comes to the physical safety of executives, no other preventative measure is more necessary than the proper screening and training of the personnel charged with their protection. In Personnel Protection: Security Personnel presenters Jerome Miller and Radford Jones discuss the critically important task of selecting and training security personnel for executive protection duties. In this seven-minute video presentation of narrated slides, the topics covered include a comparison of contracted and proprietary personnel, the pros and cons of armed versus unarmed personnel, the characteristics of the ideal security person, and the training requirements for hired security personnel.

This presentation is one of 11 modules in the Personnel Protection presentation series, which is designed for companies considering an executive security program or for companies with an executive security program already in place. Each presentation in the series is narrated by Jerome Miller, formerly a commander in the Detroit Police Department and senior manager of international and special security operations at Chrysler Corporation, and Radford Jones, formerly manager of global security and fire protection at Ford Motor Company after 20 years with the U.S. Secret Service. Other topics in this series include concepts of executive security; advance procedures; the executive threat assessment profile; kidnapping issues and guidelines; security procedures for residences; worksite, aircraft, and vehicle operations; and executive compensation issues, including IRS requirements.

Personnel Protection: Security Personnel is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.