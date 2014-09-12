Personnel Protection: Kidnapping Issues and Policies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128020784, 9780128009291

Personnel Protection: Kidnapping Issues and Policies

1st Edition

Proven Practices

Authors: Jerome Miller Radford Jones
eBook ISBN: 9780128009291
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th September 2014
Page Count: 10
Description

Personnel Protection: Kidnapping Issues and Policies is a video presentation. Length: 9 minutes.

In Personnel Protection: Kidnapping Issues and Policies, presenters Jerome Miller and Radford Jones discuss the issue of kidnapping as it relates to an executive security program. It covers the risks for kidnapping of the executive or executive’s family members, along with strategies for creating a sound corporate kidnapping policy. The presenters also discuss what kind of response the organization should make during a kidnapping, as the first hours immediately following are always critical to a successful resolution.

This presentation is one of 11 modules in the Personnel Protection presentation series, which is designed for companies considering an executive security program or for companies with an executive security program already in place. Other topics in this series include: concepts of executive security; advance procedures; the executive threat assessment profile; residential security; security personnel; security procedures for worksite, aircraft, and vehicle operations; and executive compensation issues, including IRS requirements.

The Personnel Protection presentation series is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.

Key Features

  • The nine-minute, visual PowerPoint presentation with audio narration format is excellent for group learning
  • Discusses how to respond in conjunction with specialized consultants and the crisis management team
  • Covers how to liaise with law enforcement and other authorities

Readership

Mid- to upper-level security executives who are responsible for the hiring and training of executive security personnel; educators who need instructional resources for their use in corporate training programs or in the classroom

Table of Contents

Kidnapping Targets

Kidnapping for Ransom Risks

Corporate Response

Law Enforcement and Other Authorities

United States Citizens and the FBI

Negotiation Strategy

Family Support

Developments Pertaining to the Family

Vice President’s Task Force on Combating Terrorism (1986)

About the Author

Jerome Miller is a military veteran with an extensive law enforcement background. He retired from the Detroit Police Department at the rank of commander, having served as the executive in charge of downtown operations. His duties included the design and facilitation of command post exercises and the revision of contingency plans for large scale field operations. His personal awards include the Detroit Police Department Medal of Valor. Miller has a B.S. in criminal justice from Wayne State University and a M.A. in public administration from Central Michigan University.

After his retirement from law enforcement, Miller became the senior manager in charge of international and special security operations for Chrysler Corporation. Among his accomplishments while at Chrysler was the development and implementation of a corporate wide crisis management plan that represented a benchmark for the automotive industry. He has presented the Chrysler crisis management process at the World Conference on Disaster Management, the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual convention, and the American Society of Industrial Security annual convention.

As a recognized expert in the field of critical incident planning and management, Miller has worked with Michigan State University on a Department of Homeland Security grant for the development and facilitation of tabletop exercises involving public and private sector partnerships throughout the United States. He has experience in evaluating executive protection coverage, performing physical security surveys, and conducting highly sensitive internal investigations.

Miller is an alumni member of the executive board of the U.S. State Department’s Overseas Security Advisory Council, which was created by President Reagan to protect corporations and their personnel overseas. He is a former member of the American Society of Industrial Security, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and was the chairman of the Michigan Security Police Association.

Emeritus faculty, Security Executive Council; former consultant, critical incident management - public/private partnership, Michigan State University

Rad is an instructor in the School of Criminal Justice, Michigan State University. He teaches a master’s level course on public-private partnership issues in emergency planning and response and conducts university community outreach programs on crisis management and asset protection.

Rad retired as the manager of global security & fire protection, Ford Motor Company, where he was responsible for investigations, executive security, security guards, security/fire systems, and crisis management. Prior to joining Ford he had a 20-year career in the U.S. Secret Service.

He directed MSU - Department of Homeland Security grants in critical incident planning and response for communities and business and a law enforcement executive awareness program on weapons of mass destruction. In June 2000, he published the Critical Incident Protocol - A Public and Private Partnership. He has made a number of presentations and written articles on security and crisis management issues.

Emeritus faculty, Security Executive Council; academic specialist, School of Criminal Justice, Michigan State University

