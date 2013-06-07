Personnel Protection: Advance Procedures
1st Edition
Proven Practices
Description
Personnel Protection: Advance Procedures is a video presentation. Length: 34 minutes.
Personnel Protection: Advance Procedures discusses the concept of the security advance, which is any activity, planning, or security arrangement made in advance of an executive visit. This 34-minute video presentation of narrated slides explains how security practitioners can mitigate risk to the executive by identifying potential risks before a visit, and includes guidelines for each area of the location that needs to be surveyed and closely monitored.
This presentation is one of 11 modules in the Personnel Protection presentation series, which is designed for companies considering an executive security program or for companies with an executive security program already in place. Each presentation in the series is narrated by Jerome Miller, formerly a commander in the Detroit Police Department and senior manager of international and special security operations at Chrysler Corporation, and Radford Jones, formerly the manager of global security and fire protection at Ford Motor Company after 20 years with the U.S. Secret Service. Other topics in this series include the concepts of executive security; the executive threat assessment profile; the selection of executive security personnel; kidnapping issues and guidelines; security procedures for residence, worksite, aircraft, and vehicle operations; and executive compensation issues, including IRS requirements.
Personnel Protection: Advance Procedures is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- The 34-minute, visual PowerPoint presentation with audio narration format is excellent for group learning
- Describes the importance of security advance procedures for mitigating risk to executives while at an off-site location
- Includes considerations for each area to be reviewed in advance, including entrances, exits, emergency exit routes, vehicle arrival points, surrounding buildings, and more
Readership
Executives and business leaders who are planning to implement or want to improve an executive security program; security professionals who are responsible for the safety of business executives during travel to offsite locations; and educators who are preparing the next generation of security protection professionals
Table of Contents
- Instructions for online access
- Title Page
- Executive Summary
- Personnel Protection: Advance Procedures
- A Proven Practices Presentation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 10
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 7th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124169906
About the Author
Jerome Miller
Jerome Miller is a military veteran with an extensive law enforcement background. He retired from the Detroit Police Department at the rank of commander, having served as the executive in charge of downtown operations. His duties included the design and facilitation of command post exercises and the revision of contingency plans for large scale field operations. His personal awards include the Detroit Police Department Medal of Valor. Miller has a B.S. in criminal justice from Wayne State University and a M.A. in public administration from Central Michigan University.
After his retirement from law enforcement, Miller became the senior manager in charge of international and special security operations for Chrysler Corporation. Among his accomplishments while at Chrysler was the development and implementation of a corporate wide crisis management plan that represented a benchmark for the automotive industry. He has presented the Chrysler crisis management process at the World Conference on Disaster Management, the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual convention, and the American Society of Industrial Security annual convention.
As a recognized expert in the field of critical incident planning and management, Miller has worked with Michigan State University on a Department of Homeland Security grant for the development and facilitation of tabletop exercises involving public and private sector partnerships throughout the United States. He has experience in evaluating executive protection coverage, performing physical security surveys, and conducting highly sensitive internal investigations.
Miller is an alumni member of the executive board of the U.S. State Department’s Overseas Security Advisory Council, which was created by President Reagan to protect corporations and their personnel overseas. He is a former member of the American Society of Industrial Security, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and was the chairman of the Michigan Security Police Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus faculty, Security Executive Council; former consultant, critical incident management - public/private partnership, Michigan State University
Radford Jones
Rad is an instructor in the School of Criminal Justice, Michigan State University. He teaches a master’s level course on public-private partnership issues in emergency planning and response and conducts university community outreach programs on crisis management and asset protection.
Rad retired as the manager of global security & fire protection, Ford Motor Company, where he was responsible for investigations, executive security, security guards, security/fire systems, and crisis management. Prior to joining Ford he had a 20-year career in the U.S. Secret Service.
He directed MSU - Department of Homeland Security grants in critical incident planning and response for communities and business and a law enforcement executive awareness program on weapons of mass destruction. In June 2000, he published the Critical Incident Protocol - A Public and Private Partnership. He has made a number of presentations and written articles on security and crisis management issues.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus faculty, Security Executive Council; academic specialist, School of Criminal Justice, Michigan State University