Personnel Protection: Advance Procedures is a video presentation. Length: 34 minutes.

Personnel Protection: Advance Procedures discusses the concept of the security advance, which is any activity, planning, or security arrangement made in advance of an executive visit. This 34-minute video presentation of narrated slides explains how security practitioners can mitigate risk to the executive by identifying potential risks before a visit, and includes guidelines for each area of the location that needs to be surveyed and closely monitored.

This presentation is one of 11 modules in the Personnel Protection presentation series, which is designed for companies considering an executive security program or for companies with an executive security program already in place. Each presentation in the series is narrated by Jerome Miller, formerly a commander in the Detroit Police Department and senior manager of international and special security operations at Chrysler Corporation, and Radford Jones, formerly the manager of global security and fire protection at Ford Motor Company after 20 years with the U.S. Secret Service. Other topics in this series include the concepts of executive security; the executive threat assessment profile; the selection of executive security personnel; kidnapping issues and guidelines; security procedures for residence, worksite, aircraft, and vehicle operations; and executive compensation issues, including IRS requirements.

Personnel Protection: Advance Procedures is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.