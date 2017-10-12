Personalizing Asthma Management for the Clinician - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323485524, 9780323497084

Personalizing Asthma Management for the Clinician

1st Edition

Editors: Stanley Szefler Fernando Holguin Michael Wechsler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323485524
eBook ISBN: 9780323497084
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th October 2017
Page Count: 250
Description

Personalized medicine is a rapidly emerging area in health care, and asthma management lends itself particularly well to this new development. This practical resource by Dr. Stanley J. Szefler helps you navigate the many asthma medication options available to your patients, as well as providing insights into those which may be introduced within the next several years.

Key Features

  • Features a wealth of information on available asthma medications, including new immunomodulators, new responses to treatment, and new treatment strategies at all levels of asthma care.

  • Prepares you to meet your patients’ needs regarding asthma exacerbation prevention and asthma prevention.

  • Consolidates today’s available information and guidance in this timely area into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

1. A Population Management Model: Lessons from a Comprehensive Health Care System

2. Population Health Management: A Systematic Approach to Asthma Care in a Pediatric Network of Care

3. Management of Severe Asthma in Adults: New Insights

4. Management of Severe Asthma in Children: Management and Prevention

5. Exhaled Nitric Oxide as a Biomarker for Asthma Management

6. Blood and Sputum Eosinophils as a Biomarker for Selecting and Adjusting Asthma Medications

7. Regulatory Aspects of Validating Biomarkers for Predicting Medication Response

8. Discovery and Validation of New Biomarkers for Personalizing Asthma Therapy

9. Predicting and Preventing Asthma Exacerbations

10. Environmental Assessment and Control

11. Phenotype and Genotype as Determinansts of Asthma Treatment Strategies

12. Immunomodulator Therapy: Pathway to Prevention

13. Medication Adherence and Altering Patient Behavior

14. School-Centered Asthma Programs

15. Systems Biology Approach to Asthma Management

16. Microbiome and Potential Impact on Medication Response

17. Preventing the Development of Asthma: Early Intervention Strategies in Children

18. Identifying and Preventing the Progression of Asthma to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

19. Imaging Procedures and Bronchial Thermoplasty for Asthma Assessment and Intervention

20. Future Directions in Asthma Management - Where Are We and Where Are We Going?

About the Editor

Stanley Szefler

Affiliations and Expertise

Director Pediatric Asthma Research Program and Research Medical Director, The Breathing Institute, Children's Hospital Colorado and Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado

Fernando Holguin

Michael Wechsler

