Personalizing Asthma Management for the Clinician
1st Edition
Description
Personalized medicine is a rapidly emerging area in health care, and asthma management lends itself particularly well to this new development. This practical resource by Dr. Stanley J. Szefler helps you navigate the many asthma medication options available to your patients, as well as providing insights into those which may be introduced within the next several years.
Key Features
- Features a wealth of information on available asthma medications, including new immunomodulators, new responses to treatment, and new treatment strategies at all levels of asthma care.
- Prepares you to meet your patients’ needs regarding asthma exacerbation prevention and asthma prevention.
- Consolidates today’s available information and guidance in this timely area into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
1. A Population Management Model: Lessons from a Comprehensive Health Care System
2. Population Health Management: A Systematic Approach to Asthma Care in a Pediatric Network of Care
3. Management of Severe Asthma in Adults: New Insights
4. Management of Severe Asthma in Children: Management and Prevention
5. Exhaled Nitric Oxide as a Biomarker for Asthma Management
6. Blood and Sputum Eosinophils as a Biomarker for Selecting and Adjusting Asthma Medications
7. Regulatory Aspects of Validating Biomarkers for Predicting Medication Response
8. Discovery and Validation of New Biomarkers for Personalizing Asthma Therapy
9. Predicting and Preventing Asthma Exacerbations
10. Environmental Assessment and Control
11. Phenotype and Genotype as Determinansts of Asthma Treatment Strategies
12. Immunomodulator Therapy: Pathway to Prevention
13. Medication Adherence and Altering Patient Behavior
14. School-Centered Asthma Programs
15. Systems Biology Approach to Asthma Management
16. Microbiome and Potential Impact on Medication Response
17. Preventing the Development of Asthma: Early Intervention Strategies in Children
18. Identifying and Preventing the Progression of Asthma to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
19. Imaging Procedures and Bronchial Thermoplasty for Asthma Assessment and Intervention
20. Future Directions in Asthma Management - Where Are We and Where Are We Going?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 12th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323485524
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323497084
About the Editor
Stanley Szefler
Affiliations and Expertise
Director Pediatric Asthma Research Program and Research Medical Director, The Breathing Institute, Children's Hospital Colorado and Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado