Personalized Cancer Chemotherapy
1st Edition
An Effective Way of Enhancing Outcomes in Clinics
Description
Personalized Cancer Chemotherapy separately describes and addresses "individualized cancer chemotherapy" (ICC) strategies new and old, to provide readers with new insights into their characteristics and techniques, as well as key debates and future trends in this area. The book devotes chapters to drug sensitivity testing, cancer biomarkers and bioinformatics detection, pharmacogenetics, individualized antimetastatic therapy, drug combinations, assistant chemotherapy, and cost-effectiveness considerations.
A major obstacle to controlling cancer growth and metastases in patients is the inappropriate use of anticancer and antimetastatic drugs. Researchers and clinicians are now beginning to focus on ICC also called "personalized cancer chemotherapy" (PCC), to improve therapeutic quality and outcomes by selecting and prescribing the most appropriate and effective drugs. Using genetic, molecular, and bioinformatics data and modern experimental techniques, known tumor genes can be detected more easily than ever before; the average speed of genetic sequencing has increased 15,000 to 50,000 times since the Human Geonme Project was completed.
This book will help readers understand the pros and cons of each individualized cancer chemotherapy strategy from different angles so as to make good judgments and predictions of drug responses and clinical outcomes.
Key Features
- Explores the central components of cancer treatment
- Investigates new developments in cancer treatment
- Discusses the many strategies of individualized cancer chemotherapy
Readership
Oncology students, Doctors, Healthcare professionals
Table of Contents
- List of figures and tables
- About the author
- Preface
- List of abbreviations
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Drug sensitivity testing
- 2.1. History of drug sensitivity testing
- 2.2. Methodology of drug sensitivity testing
- 2.3. Comparison between in vivo and in vitro drug sensitivity testing methodologies
- 2.4. Relationship of drug responses in drug chemosensitivity testing and clinical tumor treatment
- 2.5. Possible reasons for unsatisfactory survival rates in spite of using drug sensitivity testing
- 2.6. Cytotoxic and cytostatic anti-cancer drugs?
- 2.7. Conclusion
- 3. Individualized cancer chemotherapy via cancer biomarkers or bioinformatics detection
- 3.1. Cancer biomarkers and cancer bioinformatics for ICC
- 3.2. Seeing is predicting
- 3.3. New challenges
- 3.4. Discussion
- 3.5. Other considerations
- 3.6. Mathematical modeling and computational networks as assistant systems
- 3.7. Finding tumorigenic markers from the genome to predict anticancer drug responses
- 3.8. Future directions
- 4. Pharmacogenetics
- 4.1. Background
- 4.2. Introduction
- 4.3. Architectural framework of an anticancer drug pharmacogenetics or pharmacogenomics study
- 4.4. Examples
- 4.5. Discussion
- 5. Individualized antimetastatic therapy
- 5.1. Background
- 5.2. Will antimetastatic therapy differ from antiproliferative therapy?
- 5.3. Therapeutic mechanisms of the current antimetastatic drugs
- 5.4. Drawbacks of current clinical antimetastatic therapy
- 5.5. Should human tumor metastasis be treated according to clinical situations —individualized antimetastatic therapy?
- 5.6. Find more metastatis-related molecules and develop novel types of antimetastatic drugs
- 5.7. Targeting formed metastatic foci in clinics
- 5.8. Discussion
- 5.9. Conclusion
- 6. Drug combinations
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Cytotoxic drugs and biotherapy
- 6.3. The advantages of a strategy of combining cytotoxic anticancer drugs and biotherapy
- 6.4. Combined use of both antiproliferative drugs (primary tumor) and antimetastatic drugs
- 6.5. Combined cytotoxic drugs and cytostatic drugs
- 6.6. Rules of drug combination
- 6.7. Conclusion
- 7. Assistant chemotherapy
- 7.1. Anti-thrombosis therapy
- 7.2. Antidepressant therapy
- 7.3. Improving patients’ physiological conditions
- 7.4. Conclusion
- 8. Cost-effectiveness considerations
- 8.1. Background
- 8.2. Routine cost of cancer chemotherapy
- 8.3. Calculation of cost-effectiveness
- 8.4. The keys to the study of cost-effectiveness in individualized cancer chemotherapy
- 8.5. Future trends
- 8.6. Conclusion
- 9. Discussion
- 9.1. Drug sensitivity testing
- 9.2. The development of cancer biomarker detection
- 9.3. Pharmacogenetics or pharmacogenomics
- 9.4. Antimetastatic therapy
- 9.5. Should antimetastatic drugs be offered to all cancer patients?
- 9.6. Drug combinations
- 9.7. Assistant therapies
- 9.8. Overall considerations
- 10. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 84
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 9th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081003473
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081003466
About the Author
Da Lu
Dr Da Yong Lu is an associate professor at Shanghai University, PR China studying cancer pathology, biochemistry, pharmacology and clinical therapeutics, especially on the pharmacological studies of new Chinese anticancer agent probimane and MST-16 and antimetastatic targets of fibrinogen and sialic acids and individualized cancer chemotherapy (ICC) and some articles in avian flu, AIDS and neural science. His research interests are focused on the basic studies of cancer biology, pathology, treatment, origins of life and other field of science disciplines. He is as an editorial member of several reputed international journals and has also published more than 50 scientific articles in international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Shanghai University, PR China