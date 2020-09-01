Personalized and Stratified Therapy in Epilepsy
1st Edition
Description
Personalized Treatment in Epilepsy highlights the individualized- and subgroup-based approaches in diagnosing, treating, and monitoring epilepsy. Whereas the term ’personalized medicine’ is used to describe the focus on individual patients, ’stratified medicine’ refers to the definition of population subgroups based on estimates of their differences in the etiology and prognosis of epilepsy, or response to treatment. The book describes the various aspects of personalized and stratified approaches in epilepsy, the potential of these approaches to improve the cost-effectiveness of epilepsy treatment, and barriers to their implementation. The book assists clinicians in rationally choosing the required diagnostic and treatment means for their patients, out of the abundance of available technologies and products. By doing so, they will provide better care, mitigating adverse events, expediting the reach of effective treatment, and reducing costs. The target audience is anyone involved in developing and delivering diagnostic means and treatment for people with epilepsy, including epileptologists, other neurologists, neurosurgeons, pharmacists, nurses, technicians, geneticists, researchers
Key Features
- Comprehensively describes individualized and stratified treatment approaches in epilepsy
- Assists clinicians with rationally choosing the required diagnostic and treatment means for their patients
- Diagnosis, drugs, non-pharmacological treatments, and future research are all discussed in depth
Readership
Epileptologists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, pharmacists, nurses, technicians, geneticists, and researchers
Table of Contents
Section 1. Diagnosis
1. Classification
2. Seizures semiology
3. Genetic testing
4. Electrophysiological studies
5. Imaging
Section 2. Drug treatment
6. When to start AEDs
7. Antiepileptic drug treatments in children
8. Treating women with epilepsy
9. Antiepileptic drugs in the elderly
10. When to stop treatment: individualized
11. Pharmacogenetics in AED treatment
12. Between-patient variability in the concentrations of antiepileptic drugs
13. Drug resistance: predicting who will respond
Section 3. Non-pharmacological treatments
14. Pre-surgical evaluation
15. Adult tailored surgical aspects
16. Pediatric tailored surgical aspects
17. Neurostimulation
Section 4. Miscellaneous
18. Status epilepticus
19. SUDEP
20. Monitoring sensors
21. Psychiatric co-morbidity
22. Neuropsychological evaluation
23. Patient education
Section 5. Frontiers/research
24. Seizures prediction
25. Epilepsy biomarkers
26. Can we personalize AED development?
27. Invasive monitoring research
28. New treatment devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173466
About the Editor
Sara Eyal
Dr. Eyal is a senior lecturer at the HUJI Institute for Drug Research since 2011. Her research is aimed at better understanding of the factors that affect drug distribution across the blood-brain barrier (BBB), introducing novel markers for studying molecular changes at the BBB itself and developing delivery systems which would be able to overcome the anatomical and functional barriers to the CNS. In particular, she focuses on identification and targeting epileptogenic brain tissue. She has published more than 50 papers, is on the Editorial Board of Frontiers in Pharmacology; Drug Transport and Metabolism, and recently edited a special issue of Pharmaceutical Research on drug treatment in pregnant and breastfeeding women. Dr. Eyal is a member of the Steering Committee of the Israeli League against Epilepsy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Drug Research, School of Pharmacy Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel
Dana Ekstein
Dr. Ekstein is the Director of the Epilepsy Unit in the Department of Neurology at Hadassah Medical Centre. She is an adult epileptologist, familiar with all aspects of patients care, including pharmacotherapy, surgical treatment, psychosocial issues, and imaging and electrophysiological studies. As part of the PhD and following basic research, she has also expertise in animal models of epilepsy, translational research on epileptic tissue identification, and rodents and human electrophysiology. She is the author of more than 30 original and review papers and several book chapters, and ad-hoc reviewer for several epilepsy journals. Dr. Ekstein is the head of the Epilepsy Unit at Hadassah Medical Center, Israel, and head of the Israeli Chapter of the ILAE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Epilepsy Unit, Department of Neurology, Hadassah Medical Centre, Israel