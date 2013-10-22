Personality in Search of Individuality
1st Edition
In Search of Individuality
Description
In this, his fourth book published by Academic Press, the author pursues current theories in the expansive field of personality research. Presenting a unique perspective on recent developments in the field, the emphasis is on empirical research. Topics discussed include stability and change in traits, the behavior genetics of traits, a review and defense of trait theory, and a comprehensive review of research on the unconscious.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in behaviorial sciences.
Table of Contents
Traits and Situation. Trait Stability and Change. Behavior Genetics. Traits: Summary, Refinements and Emendations. The Biological Basis of Personality. Conscious and Unconscious Influences. Epilogue. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917078
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121348458
About the Author
Nathan Brody
Affiliations and Expertise
Wesleyan University, Middletown, Connecticut, U.S.A.