Personality in Search of Individuality - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121348458, 9780080917078

Personality in Search of Individuality

1st Edition

In Search of Individuality

Authors: Nathan Brody
eBook ISBN: 9780080917078
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121348458
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 270
Description

In this, his fourth book published by Academic Press, the author pursues current theories in the expansive field of personality research. Presenting a unique perspective on recent developments in the field, the emphasis is on empirical research. Topics discussed include stability and change in traits, the behavior genetics of traits, a review and defense of trait theory, and a comprehensive review of research on the unconscious.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in behaviorial sciences.

Table of Contents

Traits and Situation. Trait Stability and Change. Behavior Genetics. Traits: Summary, Refinements and Emendations. The Biological Basis of Personality. Conscious and Unconscious Influences. Epilogue. References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080917078
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121348458

About the Author

Nathan Brody

Affiliations and Expertise

Wesleyan University, Middletown, Connecticut, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

