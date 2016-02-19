Personality Differences and Biological Variations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080171241, 9781483145174

Personality Differences and Biological Variations

1st Edition

A Study of Twins

Authors: Gordon Claridge Sandra Canter W. I. Hume
Editors: H. J. Eysenck
eBook ISBN: 9781483145174
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 184
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Personality Differences and Biological Variations: A Study of Twins details a study aimed to discover the genetic uniqueness of twins and the biological basis of their individual differences. Coverage of the book includes the details of the project – its aims, method, its theoretical background, sample selection and the description of the sample; personality traits in twins the sociability/impulsivity and the Foulds hostility scale; and the influence of age and separation. The book also covers some aspects of cognitive function in twins – divergent thinking and the analysis of its measures; conceptual thinking; and the relationship of personality and cognitive function. The book also includes twins' physiological measures; their sedative drug tolerance; and a nervous typological analysis of their personal variaton.
The text is recommended for psychologists who wish to learn more and study about how twins think and how they get along with one another.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction to the Twin Project

2. Personality Traits in Twins

3. Some Aspects of Cognitive Function in Twins

4. Physiological Measures in Twins

5. Sedative Drug Tolerance in Twins

6. A Nervous Typological Analysis of Personality Variation in Normal Twins

7. An Idiographic Analysis of Differences between Some Discordant MZ Twin Pairs

8. Final Remarks

Appendix 1. Details of Physical Resemblance Questionnaire

Appendix 2. Details of Other Data obtained on the Twin Sample

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145174

About the Author

Gordon Claridge

Sandra Canter

W. I. Hume

About the Editor

H. J. Eysenck

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.