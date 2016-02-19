Personality and Life-Style of Young Male Managers
1st Edition
A Logical Learning Theory Analysis
Description
Personality and Life-Style of Young Male Managers: A Logical Learning Theory Analysis presets the teleological theory of behavior wherein individuals are presumed to be agents of their behavior rather than the mere mediators or conduits of influences funneling into their cognitive processes. This book provides the basic data of the longitudinal study that involve personal interviews and independent personality measures drawn from objective and projective tests.
Organized into two parts encompassing 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the basic research design, instrumentation, and the broader implications of scientific description and theoretical observations in the context of empirical proof. This text then reviews the fundamental findings of the longitudinal investigation. Other chapters consider the religious–humanism life theme as one of the vivid indicants that a man would be well adjusted in personality. This book discusses as well the types of men who continued to involve themselves on the parental–familial life theme are intelligent, self-confident, and prone to be leaders. The final chapter deals with the service life theme, which seem to take all the types of personality patterns.
This book is a valuable resource for psychologists and research workers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
I Background Considerations
1 The Longitudinal Study and Its Historical Setting
The Management Progress Study
Time Setting of the Study
2 Theoretical and Methodological Considerations
S-R versus R-R Laws of Behavior
A Theory to Stand On: Logical Learning Theory
3 The Concept of Development
4 The Basic Independent Variables: Tests of Mental Ability and Personality
Tests of Mental Ability and Personality
Why Do Tests "Predict Behavior"?
5 The Basic Dependent Variables: Life Theme Measures
Occupational Life Theme
Ego-Functional Life Theme
Financial-Acquisitive Life Theme
Locale-Residential Life Theme
Marital-Familial Life Theme
Parental-Familial Life Theme
Recreational-Social Life Theme
Religious-Humanism Life Theme
Service Life Theme
Theme Influence Scoring
The Scoring Procedure Followed
Reliability of the Theme Scoring System
Life Themes as Life Premises
6 Mixing the Basic Variables: Thrust-Scope and Clustering Analyses
Theme Elaboration: Thrust and Scope Scoring
Clustering of Life Themes
II Empirical Findings
7 Analytical Procedures and Overview of Life Themes-Clusters
Life Theme and Theme Influence Analyses
Basic Sample Life Theme Scores
Clustering of Life Themes
Thrust-Scope Analyses
8 Occupational Life Theme
Conceptual Dimensions
Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions
Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions
Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions
Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope
Analysis and Case History Examples
9 Ego-Functional Life Theme
Conceptual Dimensions
Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions
Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions
Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions
Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope
Analysis and Case History Examples
10 Financial-Acquisitive Life Theme
Conceptual Dimensions
Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions
Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions
Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions
Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope
Analysis and Case History Examples
11 Locale-Residential Life Theme
Conceptual Dimensions
Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions
Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions
Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions
Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope
Analysis and Case History Examples
12 Marital-Familial Life Theme
Conceptual Dimensions
Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions
Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions
Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions
Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope
Analysis and Case History Examples
13 Parental-Familial Life Theme
Conceptual Dimensions
Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions
Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions
Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions
Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope
Analysis and Case History Examples
14 Recreational-Social Life Theme
Conceptual Dimensions
Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions
Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions
Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions
Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope
Analysis and Case History Examples
15 Religious-Humanism Life Theme
Conceptual Dimensions
Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions
Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions
Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions
Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope
Analysis and Case History Examples
16 Service Life Theme
Conceptual Dimensions
Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions
Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions
Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions
Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope
Analysis and Case History Examples
17 Discussion
Enlarging versus Enfolding Life-Styles
The Question of Development
Impressions and Observations on Methodology
Alternative Explanations and the Viability of Telic Description
Appendix
Glossary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
