Personality and Life-Style of Young Male Managers: A Logical Learning Theory Analysis presets the teleological theory of behavior wherein individuals are presumed to be agents of their behavior rather than the mere mediators or conduits of influences funneling into their cognitive processes. This book provides the basic data of the longitudinal study that involve personal interviews and independent personality measures drawn from objective and projective tests.

Organized into two parts encompassing 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the basic research design, instrumentation, and the broader implications of scientific description and theoretical observations in the context of empirical proof. This text then reviews the fundamental findings of the longitudinal investigation. Other chapters consider the religious–humanism life theme as one of the vivid indicants that a man would be well adjusted in personality. This book discusses as well the types of men who continued to involve themselves on the parental–familial life theme are intelligent, self-confident, and prone to be leaders. The final chapter deals with the service life theme, which seem to take all the types of personality patterns.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists and research workers.