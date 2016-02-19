Personality and Life-Style of Young Male Managers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126051209, 9781483260396

Personality and Life-Style of Young Male Managers

1st Edition

A Logical Learning Theory Analysis

Authors: Joseph F. Rychlak
eBook ISBN: 9781483260396
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 316
Description

Personality and Life-Style of Young Male Managers: A Logical Learning Theory Analysis presets the teleological theory of behavior wherein individuals are presumed to be agents of their behavior rather than the mere mediators or conduits of influences funneling into their cognitive processes. This book provides the basic data of the longitudinal study that involve personal interviews and independent personality measures drawn from objective and projective tests.

Organized into two parts encompassing 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the basic research design, instrumentation, and the broader implications of scientific description and theoretical observations in the context of empirical proof. This text then reviews the fundamental findings of the longitudinal investigation. Other chapters consider the religious–humanism life theme as one of the vivid indicants that a man would be well adjusted in personality. This book discusses as well the types of men who continued to involve themselves on the parental–familial life theme are intelligent, self-confident, and prone to be leaders. The final chapter deals with the service life theme, which seem to take all the types of personality patterns.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists and research workers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

I Background Considerations

1 The Longitudinal Study and Its Historical Setting

The Management Progress Study

Time Setting of the Study

2 Theoretical and Methodological Considerations

S-R versus R-R Laws of Behavior

A Theory to Stand On: Logical Learning Theory

3 The Concept of Development

4 The Basic Independent Variables: Tests of Mental Ability and Personality

Tests of Mental Ability and Personality

Why Do Tests "Predict Behavior"?

5 The Basic Dependent Variables: Life Theme Measures

Occupational Life Theme

Ego-Functional Life Theme

Financial-Acquisitive Life Theme

Locale-Residential Life Theme

Marital-Familial Life Theme

Parental-Familial Life Theme

Recreational-Social Life Theme

Religious-Humanism Life Theme

Service Life Theme

Theme Influence Scoring

The Scoring Procedure Followed

Reliability of the Theme Scoring System

Life Themes as Life Premises

6 Mixing the Basic Variables: Thrust-Scope and Clustering Analyses

Theme Elaboration: Thrust and Scope Scoring

Clustering of Life Themes

II Empirical Findings

7 Analytical Procedures and Overview of Life Themes-Clusters

Life Theme and Theme Influence Analyses

Basic Sample Life Theme Scores

Clustering of Life Themes

Thrust-Scope Analyses

8 Occupational Life Theme

Conceptual Dimensions

Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions

Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions

Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions

Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope

Analysis and Case History Examples

9 Ego-Functional Life Theme

Conceptual Dimensions

Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions

Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions

Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions

Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope

Analysis and Case History Examples

10 Financial-Acquisitive Life Theme

Conceptual Dimensions

Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions

Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions

Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions

Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope

Analysis and Case History Examples

11 Locale-Residential Life Theme

Conceptual Dimensions

Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions

Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions

Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions

Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope

Analysis and Case History Examples

12 Marital-Familial Life Theme

Conceptual Dimensions

Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions

Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions

Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions

Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope

Analysis and Case History Examples

13 Parental-Familial Life Theme

Conceptual Dimensions

Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions

Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions

Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions

Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope

Analysis and Case History Examples

14 Recreational-Social Life Theme

Conceptual Dimensions

Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions

Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions

Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions

Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope

Analysis and Case History Examples

15 Religious-Humanism Life Theme

Conceptual Dimensions

Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions

Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions

Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions

Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope

Analysis and Case History Examples

16 Service Life Theme

Conceptual Dimensions

Active-Assertive Personality Dimensions

Passive-Retiring Personality Dimensions

Self-Involvement-Adjustment Dimensions

Theme Influence and Thrust-Scope

Analysis and Case History Examples

17 Discussion

Enlarging versus Enfolding Life-Styles

The Question of Development

Impressions and Observations on Methodology

Alternative Explanations and the Viability of Telic Description

Appendix

Glossary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

