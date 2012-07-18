Personal Knowledge Capital - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347002, 9781780633664

Personal Knowledge Capital

1st Edition

The Inner and Outer Path of Knowledge Creation in a Web World

Authors: Janette Young
eBook ISBN: 9781780633664
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347002
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 18th July 2012
Page Count: 210
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures and tables

Acknowledgements

Preface

About the author

Part 1: The inner path of knowledge creation

Chapter 1: Introduction to personal knowledge capital

Abstract:

Knowledge management and knowledge creation

The knowledge worker

Knowledge management in a web environment

Personal knowledge management

Introduction to personal knowledge capital

Summary

Introduction

Chapter 2: Exploring knowledge creation tacit knowledge

Abstract:

Knowledge creation and SECI

Summary

Chapter 3: Tuning-in: knowingness for inner personal knowledge capital

Abstract:

Living and sensing

The inner realm

Tuning into feelings and heart

Zen: quiet time for creativity (the tools for personal knowledge)

Summary

Reflective exercises

Chapter 4: Mastering self and behaviour

Abstract:

The power of thought

Pruning the garden of your mind

The emotional wheel

Think, feel and behave

Summary

Reflective self-assessment questions

Chapter 5: Ka, the knowledge awareness model for knowledge creation

Abstract:

Developing knowingness

Ka: the knowledge awareness model of knowledge creation

‘Ka’, the knowledge awareness model of knowledge creation incorporates the LOFT

Summary

Reflective exercises

Part 2: The outer path of personal knowledge capital in a web environment

Introduction

Chapter 6: Personal knowledge and network building

Abstract:

Good relationships and caring environments

Shadow knowledge

Valuing personal knowledge

Reflective practice (business practice tools)

Summary

Exercises for self-assessment

Chapter 7: Social capital and trust for a web environment

Abstract:

Intellectual capital

Social capital

Social capital and the virtual environment

Relationships and trust

Trust, conversation and learning in the online environment

Summary

Exercises

Chapter 8: The magic box

Abstract:

Ideas

Conversation

Knowledge, blogs and social interaction

Summary

Exercises

Chapter 9: Community and culture

Abstract:

Community, trust and social capital

Types of web-based community

Communities of practice

The e-learning community

The wisdom community

The knowledge community

The network community

Culture

Assessing organisational cultural readiness for knowledge sharing

Summary

Reflective exercises

Chapter 10: Mobilising and designing the web infrastructure for twenty-first-century living

Abstract:

Knowledge-based systems and value added

Knowledge and interactivity online

The infrastructure and ecology for knowledge-based systems (IEKBS)

Pruning the garden

Summary

Reflective exercises

Chapter 11: The application and exploration of knowledge creation theory

Abstract:

The Unified Model of Knowledge Creation

The SECI model

The changing nature of the Ba metaphor

‘Ba’, changing labels, and virtual interaction

Valuing Knowledge Creation Assets (KCAs)

The application of Knowledge Creation Assets in virtual space

The management of the knowledge creation theory

Managing the virtual environment

Summary

Reflective exercises

Chapter 12: The Knowledge Cube: a model for knowledge creation in the web environment

Abstract:

The Knowledge Cube processes

Summary

Conclusion: the inner and outer path of knowledge creation

Inner personal knowledge capital

The outer path of personal knowledge capital

Balancing, valuing and exploiting your personal knowledge capital

Summary

Glossary

References

Index

Description

Intangible value leads to new insights and ideas, and higher levels of creativity and innovative thinking. Personal knowledge capital focuses on the knowledge worker, knowledge creation, and third generation knowledge management. A focus on the ‘inner and outer’ aspects of personal knowledge capital creates a balanced approach in order to produce creative solutions. As such this forms part of a synthesis of mind versus body thinking in relation to knowledge creation theory within knowledge management. This title is divided into two sections: the inner and outer path. The inner path focuses on tacit knowledge in knowledge creation, and highlights the importance of inner value, resulting in a model for personal knowledge awareness. The outer path explores how to effectively communicate and exploit knowledge in a modern business world, both online and offline. This section focuses on valuing intangibles including social capital, relationships and trust, exploring community, conversation, infrastructure and ecologies for a web world. You can manage your own assets through your communities and networks, exploiting the latest technologies around you.

Key Features

  • Examines know-how, tacit knowledge, and emotional and cognitive knowledge
  • Links social capital to web technologies to create innovative frameworks, tools and models
  • Puts forward tools and mechanisms supported by research, which can be used for the design of a knowledge infrastructure

Readership

Students and professionals in information and knowledge management, and in business

This is interesting and challenging reading. This work is relevant for anyone concerned with personal knowledge capital, from researchers and professionals looking for personal knowledge management, to lecturers wanting to develop their own personal knowledge capital. This is a book to read, to put into practice and to read again., Online Information Review

Janette Young Author

Janette Young is a consultant and learning facilitator in knowledge management, personal awareness and innovative leadership. Her background is in higher education, having worked as a Senior Lecturer at UK Universities designing and delivering knowledge management programmes. Janette’s research interests include knowledge creation and the web environment. She has received awards and acted as an external examiner in knowledge management. Janette lives in Northumberland in the North East of England, UK.

Consultant and Facilitator, UK

