Personal Knowledge Capital
1st Edition
The Inner and Outer Path of Knowledge Creation in a Web World
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of figures and tables
Acknowledgements
Preface
About the author
Part 1: The inner path of knowledge creation
Chapter 1: Introduction to personal knowledge capital
Knowledge management and knowledge creation
The knowledge worker
Knowledge management in a web environment
Personal knowledge management
Introduction to personal knowledge capital
Summary
Introduction
Chapter 2: Exploring knowledge creation tacit knowledge
Knowledge creation and SECI
Summary
Chapter 3: Tuning-in: knowingness for inner personal knowledge capital
Living and sensing
The inner realm
Tuning into feelings and heart
Zen: quiet time for creativity (the tools for personal knowledge)
Summary
Reflective exercises
Chapter 4: Mastering self and behaviour
The power of thought
Pruning the garden of your mind
The emotional wheel
Think, feel and behave
Summary
Reflective self-assessment questions
Chapter 5: Ka, the knowledge awareness model for knowledge creation
Developing knowingness
Ka: the knowledge awareness model of knowledge creation
‘Ka’, the knowledge awareness model of knowledge creation incorporates the LOFT
Summary
Reflective exercises
Part 2: The outer path of personal knowledge capital in a web environment
Introduction
Chapter 6: Personal knowledge and network building
Good relationships and caring environments
Shadow knowledge
Valuing personal knowledge
Reflective practice (business practice tools)
Summary
Exercises for self-assessment
Chapter 7: Social capital and trust for a web environment
Intellectual capital
Social capital
Social capital and the virtual environment
Relationships and trust
Trust, conversation and learning in the online environment
Summary
Exercises
Chapter 8: The magic box
Ideas
Conversation
Knowledge, blogs and social interaction
Summary
Exercises
Chapter 9: Community and culture
Community, trust and social capital
Types of web-based community
Communities of practice
The e-learning community
The wisdom community
The knowledge community
The network community
Culture
Assessing organisational cultural readiness for knowledge sharing
Summary
Reflective exercises
Chapter 10: Mobilising and designing the web infrastructure for twenty-first-century living
Knowledge-based systems and value added
Knowledge and interactivity online
The infrastructure and ecology for knowledge-based systems (IEKBS)
Pruning the garden
Summary
Reflective exercises
Chapter 11: The application and exploration of knowledge creation theory
The Unified Model of Knowledge Creation
The SECI model
The changing nature of the Ba metaphor
‘Ba’, changing labels, and virtual interaction
Valuing Knowledge Creation Assets (KCAs)
The application of Knowledge Creation Assets in virtual space
The management of the knowledge creation theory
Managing the virtual environment
Summary
Reflective exercises
Chapter 12: The Knowledge Cube: a model for knowledge creation in the web environment
The Knowledge Cube processes
Summary
Conclusion: the inner and outer path of knowledge creation
Inner personal knowledge capital
The outer path of personal knowledge capital
Balancing, valuing and exploiting your personal knowledge capital
Summary
Glossary
References
Index
Description
Intangible value leads to new insights and ideas, and higher levels of creativity and innovative thinking. Personal knowledge capital focuses on the knowledge worker, knowledge creation, and third generation knowledge management. A focus on the ‘inner and outer’ aspects of personal knowledge capital creates a balanced approach in order to produce creative solutions. As such this forms part of a synthesis of mind versus body thinking in relation to knowledge creation theory within knowledge management. This title is divided into two sections: the inner and outer path. The inner path focuses on tacit knowledge in knowledge creation, and highlights the importance of inner value, resulting in a model for personal knowledge awareness. The outer path explores how to effectively communicate and exploit knowledge in a modern business world, both online and offline. This section focuses on valuing intangibles including social capital, relationships and trust, exploring community, conversation, infrastructure and ecologies for a web world. You can manage your own assets through your communities and networks, exploiting the latest technologies around you.
- Examines know-how, tacit knowledge, and emotional and cognitive knowledge
- Links social capital to web technologies to create innovative frameworks, tools and models
- Puts forward tools and mechanisms supported by research, which can be used for the design of a knowledge infrastructure
Students and professionals in information and knowledge management, and in business
- 210
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- 18th July 2012
- Chandos Publishing
- 9781780633664
- 9781843347002
This is interesting and challenging reading. This work is relevant for anyone concerned with personal knowledge capital, from researchers and professionals looking for personal knowledge management, to lecturers wanting to develop their own personal knowledge capital. This is a book to read, to put into practice and to read again., Online Information Review
Janette Young Author
Janette Young is a consultant and learning facilitator in knowledge management, personal awareness and innovative leadership. Her background is in higher education, having worked as a Senior Lecturer at UK Universities designing and delivering knowledge management programmes. Janette’s research interests include knowledge creation and the web environment. She has received awards and acted as an external examiner in knowledge management. Janette lives in Northumberland in the North East of England, UK.
Consultant and Facilitator, UK