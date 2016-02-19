Personal Computer Local Networks Report

Please note this is a Short Discount publication.

Since the first microcomputer local networks of the late 1970's and early 80's, personal computer LANs have expanded in popularity, especially since the introduction of IBMs first PC in 1981. The late 1980s has seen a maturing in the industry with only a few vendors maintaining a large share of the market.

This report is intended to give the reader a thorough understanding of the technology used to build these systems ... from cable to chips ... to ... protocols to servers. The report also fully defines PC LANs and the marketplace, with in–depth details on products, configurations, features, pricing, and service, plus lists of system components and features and vendor contact.