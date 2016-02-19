Personal Computer Local Networks Report
1st Edition
Description
Since the first microcomputer local networks of the late 1970's and early 80's, personal computer LANs have expanded in popularity, especially since the introduction of IBMs first PC in 1981. The late 1980s has seen a maturing in the industry with only a few vendors maintaining a large share of the market.
This report is intended to give the reader a thorough understanding of the technology used to build these systems ... from cable to chips ... to ... protocols to servers. The report also fully defines PC LANs and the marketplace, with in–depth details on products, configurations, features, pricing, and service, plus lists of system components and features and vendor contact.
Table of Contents
Introduction to PC Local Network Technology: Observations, importance, major PC LAN pieces, distinguishing features, open or closed systems? Drawbacks, benefits, complexity, hazards, topologies, low–level protocols, vendor claims vs realities. Key PC LAN Standards and Protocols: IEEE 802, CSMA, token passing, datagrams & virtual circuits, IEEE 802.2, TCP / IP, XNS, NETBIOS. PC LAN Hardware: Bus structure objectives, media, network interface design trade offs, adapter intelligence, standard microsystems ARCNET device, token–ring implementations. PC LAN Software: Applications support, systems, ideal user interface, network operating systems and OS/2, concept and implementations. Other PC LAN Considerations: Documentation, problem determination, management software. Vendor products.
Details
- 203
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- 17th October 1991
- Elsevier Science
- 9781483295763