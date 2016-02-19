Personal Aircraft Business at Airports
1st Edition
Description
Personal Aircraft Business at Airports is part of a program of aviation research that has been under way at the Harvard Business School. This book particularly reports personal flying activities. This text is divided into three parts; the first of which discusses the aviation business, including its and its product’s essential characteristics. In this part, the effects of World War I and government controls on the business are tackled. This book also explains the genesis and nature of the fixed-base operator, which is followed by a discussion on financing and management of fixed-base operations. The public ownership of airports is then examined in the latter part of the book. This book will be invaluable to those in aviation business, research, or both.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I. The Essential Characteristics of the Business and Its Product
I. The Basic Problem - The Product
Trend in Demand
Product Inadequacies
Safety and Its Influence
Product Appeals
Success of Product in Various Areas
Location of Landing Areas
Possibilities for Product Improvement
II. The Continuing Influence of War and Its Aftermath
Effect of World War I Surplus Disposal
Interim Progress
Aftermath of World War II
III. The Regulatory Environment
Effect of Government Controls
Impediments to Progress
Changes Needed
A Suggestion
IV. The Genesis and Nature of the Fixed-base Operator
Development of the Business
Present Day Operations
Part II. Financing and Management of Fixed-base 0perations
V. The Characteristic Financial Position
Current Position
Capital Structure
Interests and Responsibilities of Outsiders
VI. Determination of Capital Requirements
Estimate of Revenue
Example of Estimate of 1947 Revenue for an Operation
Assets Needed
Example of an Operator's Capital Structure
Practical Difficulties
Objectives of Proprietor
Investors Point of View
VII. Capital Required for Operational Assets
"Normal" Proportion of Assets
Variations from the Norm
Capital Requirements for New Operations
Proprietorship Investment Required
Landing Area Cost
Flexibility
VIII. The Profitability of Fixed-base Operations
Earning Power
Experience during 1946 and 1947
Effect of Size
Location
Managerial Skill
Profitability of Component Activities
Return to the Investor
IX. Problems of Expansion and Sales Promotion
Integration of Capacities and Activities
Specialization V. Diversification
Indications of Managerial Balance
Relative Opportunity
Customer Motives
Promotion
Selection of Product Line
X. Operational and Shop Control
Operating Statements for Control
Data Needed
Costs and Control
Control of Flight Activity
Shop Control
Inventory Control
Part III. Fixed-base Operations at Publicly Owned Airports
XI. The Trend to Public Ownership of Airports
Objectives of Public Ownership
Community Benefits
Financial Objectives
Factors of "Prudent Investment" in Airports
XII. Relation of Airport Investment to Annual User Charges
Capital Costs as Basis for User Charges
An Example of Dollar Investment
Area Requirements
Value of Paved Runways
Local Airport Costs
Total Annual User Charges
XIII. Methods of Charging for Landing Area Use
User Charges under Prevailing Lease
Methods of Charging for Airport Use
Determining Rates for Landing Area Use
Departmental Method of User Charges
XIV. Ground Rents and Rental of Hangars
Ground Rents
Rental of Publicly Owned Hangars and Building
Depreciation
Maintenance Costs and Taxes
Fair Return on Municipal Investment
Special Types of Rentals
Effect of Rentals on Revenues
XV. Public Airport Leases and Administrative Organization
Duration of Leases
A Flexible Type of Long-term Lease
Exclusive Operating Privileges
Delegation of Responsibility for Administration
Selection of Airport Managers
Administrative Agencies for Public Airports
Appendix A. Selected Factors Affecting Use of Personal Aircraft
appendix B. Proportion of Typical Large Airport Needed for Personal Flying
Appendix C. Depreciation Charges by Municipalities and Facilities Provided by the Federal Government
Appendix D. Commonwealth of Massachusetts - Excerpt from General Laws: Chapter 90 as Amended through Legislative Session of 1947 re Airport Commissions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2048
- Published:
- 1st January 1948
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187495