Persistent Phosphors
1st Edition
From Fundamentals to Applications
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Synthesis Methods
3. Characterization Methods
4. Mechanisms
5. Materials
6. Applications
Description
Persistent Phosphors: From Fundamentals to Applications provides an introduction to the key synthesis methods, characterization methods, physical mechanisms, and applications of this important luminescent materials system.
A basic introduction of persistent phosphorescence is provided, introducing concepts such as emission, luminescence, phosphorescence, persistent phosphorescence and the development of persistent phosphors. Then, synthesis methods are reviewed and the connections between synthesis methods and improved materials properties are discussed. Characterization methods to investigate the trapping and de-trapping mechanism are also presented. Following, the theoretical framework and energy band engineering models are explained for afterglow mechanism. Materials with a focus on activators, hosts, emission bands and excitation bands along with the effects of doping are reviewed. Finally, the most relevant applications of persistent phosphors are included such as for displays, safety signs, bio-labels, and energy.
Key Features
- Presents characterization techniques to reveal the photophysical and photochemical properties of defects for this important category of luminescent materials
- Discusses the structural role of defects in polycrystals and the capture-storing-migration-release progress of excited carriers
- Demonstrates the synthesis routes and potential applications for persistent phosphor materials
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D, also applicable for chemists and physicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186374
About the Authors
Jianrong Qiu
Jianrong Qiu received his PhD from Okayama University, Japan in 1992. He worked at the Japan Science and Technology Agency as a chief researcher, Cornell University as a research associate fellow and Zhejiang University as a professor from 1995 to 2008. He was Cheung Kong chair professor of South China University of Technology from 2009 to 2014, and is now chair professor of Zhejiang University, China. He has authored more than 500 articles and has around 16 000 SCI citations to his papers. He has co-authored one book in English (Springer-Verlag) and one book in Japanese (Kagaku Dojin, Japan). He was the author of many chapters (more than 20) to various books. He has given more than 120 plenary or invited lectures in international conferences. He received the Young Scientist Award from the Rare-earth Society of Japan in 1999, Otto-Schott Research Award from the Ernst Abbe Fund, Germany in 2005, Academic Award from the Ceramics Society of Japan in 2007, and G. W. Morey Award from the American Ceramic Society in 2015. He serves as associate editor or editor of the Int. J. Appl. Glass Sci., J. Non-Cryst. Solids, J. Asian Ceram. Soc., J. Ceram. Soc. Jpn, J. Chinese Ceram. Soc., and Front. Mater.-Glass. Sci. His current research interests are photonic materials (luminescent materials and nonlinear optical materials) and femtosecond laser interaction with materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China
Yang Li
Yang Li obtained his PhD degree science in 2014 from South China University of Technology under the supervision of Prof. Jianroug Qiu. The topic of his PhD dissertation was the design, synthesis and applications of long phosphorescent phosphors. He then joined the same group as a postdoctoral researcher in 2014, where he focused on the research of new long phosphorescent phosphors, functional nanomaterials and bioimaging application. He is now One-Hundred Young Talent Associated Professor of Guandong University of Technology. He has authored more than 40 articles involving persistent luminescent materials and has beyond 700 citations to his papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Guangdong University of Technology, Guangzhou, China
