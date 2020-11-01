Persistent Phosphors: From Fundamentals to Applications provides an introduction to the key synthesis methods, characterization methods, physical mechanisms, and applications of this important luminescent materials system.

A basic introduction of persistent phosphorescence is provided, introducing concepts such as emission, luminescence, phosphorescence, persistent phosphorescence and the development of persistent phosphors. Then, synthesis methods are reviewed and the connections between synthesis methods and improved materials properties are discussed. Characterization methods to investigate the trapping and de-trapping mechanism are also presented. Following, the theoretical framework and energy band engineering models are explained for afterglow mechanism. Materials with a focus on activators, hosts, emission bands and excitation bands along with the effects of doping are reviewed. Finally, the most relevant applications of persistent phosphors are included such as for displays, safety signs, bio-labels, and energy.