Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs): Analytical Techniques, Environmental Fate and Biological Effects, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Advisory Board
- Contributors to Volume 67
- Series Editor’s Preface
- Volume Editor’s Preface
- Chapter 1. Analytical Methods for the Measurement of Legacy and Emerging Persistent Organic Pollutants in Complex Sample Matrices
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Analytical Methods
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 2. Bioanalytical Approaches to Understanding Toxicological Implications of Mixtures of Persistent Organic Pollutants in Marine Wildlife
- 1. Marine Wildlife Health at Risk
- 2. Role of POPs in Marine Wildlife Health
- 3. Current Approaches to Evaluating Mixture Effects of POPs in Marine Wildlife
- 4. Conclusion
- Chapter 3. Fast Analytical Techniques Based on Microextraction
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Solid Phase Microextraction
- 3. Liquid Phase Microextraction
- 4. Single Drop Microextraction
- 5. Other Microextraction Techniques
- 6. Summary of Microextraction for POPs Analysis
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 4. Application of Passive Sampling Techniques in Measurement of HOCs in Aquatic Environments
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Passive Sampling Devices in Field Application
- 3. Field Application of Passive Samplers
- 4. Factors Impacting Passive Sampling
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Assessment of Sediment Toxicity with SPME-Based Approaches
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Bioavailability in Sediment Quality Assessments
- 3. Calibration of Passive Sampling Methods
- 4. Introduction of Solid Phase Microextraction (SPME)
- 5. Application of SPME in Sediment Toxicity Assessment
- 6. Scientific Merits of Using Passive Sampling for Evaluating Bioavailability and Toxicity
- 7. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter 6. Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products (PPCPs) in the Environment and Their Removal from Wastewater through Constructed Wetlands
- 1. Introduction
- 2. CWs: A Decentralized Wastewater Treatment Ecotechnology
- 3. Removal and Behavior of PPCPs in CWs for Urban Wastewater Treatment
- Chapter 7. Occurrence and Fate of Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products in Wastewater
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Factors that Influence the Influent Concentrations of PPCPs to Wastewater Treatment Plants
- 3. Factors Influencing the Fate of PPCPs in Primary and Secondary Wastewater Treatment Processes
- 4. Factors Influencing the Fate of PPCPs in Tertiary Wastewater Treatment Processes
- 5. The PPCPs Properties and the Influence of Removal during WWTPs
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 8. Atmospheric Deposition of POPs: Implications for the Chemical Pollution of Aquatic Environments
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Atmospheric Deposition of POPs and Relevance
- 3. Final Remarks
- Chapter 9. Electronic Waste: A New Source of Halogenated Organic Contaminants
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Amounts of Globally Generated E-Waste
- 3. Halogenated Organic Contaminants from E-Waste
- 4. Other Toxics in E-Waste
- 5. Inventories of HOCs in E-Waste
- 6. Uncertainties and Limitations
- Chapter 10. Occurrence and Human Health Risk of Emerging Organic Contaminants in E-Waste
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Organic Compounds in E-Waste
- 3. Routes of Exposure to Organic Compounds in E-Waste
- 4. Health Effects of E-Waste
- 5. The Importance of Exposure to Chemical Mixtures
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Long-Range and Regional Atmospheric Transport of POPs and Implications for Global Cycling
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Understanding Atmospheric Transport Potential
- 3. Processes Controlling the Latitudinal and Long-term Distribution of POPs on the Global Scale
- 4. Long-Range and Regional Atmospheric Transport of POPs to Alpine Regions
- 5. Approaches for Determining POP Sources in Remote Ecosystems
- 6. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter 12. Occurrence and Ecological Risk of Halogenated Flame Retardants (HFRs) in Coastal Zones
- 1. Overview of Halogenated Flame Retardants
- 2. Halogenated PBDE Alternatives in the Environment
- 3. Potential Risk of Halogenated PBDE Alternatives to Marine Mammals
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 13. Atmospheric Long-Range Transport of Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) into Polar Regions
- 1. Background
- 2. Importance of POP Monitoring in Polar Regions
- 3. The Principles of Atmospheric POP Transport to and within Polar Regions
- 4. Determination of Source Regions by Back Trajectory Modeling
- 5. POPs in the Arctic Atmosphere
- 6. POPs in the Antarctic Atmosphere
- 7. Arctic Atmospheric POPs and Climate Change
- 8. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter 14. Bioaccumulation and Biotransformation of Brominated Flame Retardants
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Bioaccumulation of BFRs in Aquatic Organisms and Food Chains
- 3. Bioaccumulation of BFRs in Terrestrial Organisms
- 4. Transformation Products of BFRs
- 5. Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- Chapter 15. Bioavailability of Persistent Organic Pollutants in Soils: Concept, Analytical Tools, and Application in the Risk Assessment
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Definitions: Bioavailability and Bioaccessibility of Organic Contaminants in Soil
- 3. Factors Controlling the Bioavailability and Bioaccessibility of Organic Contaminants in Soil
- 4. Approaches for Measuring Bioaccessibility of Organic Contaminants in Soil
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 16. Benzotriazoles: History, Environmental Distribution, and Potential Ecological Effects
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Chemical and Physical Properties of BZTs
- 3. Major Uses and Applications
- 4. Estimates of BZT Production
- 5. Analytical Methods for Measurement in Environmental Matrices
- 6. Environmental History and Distribution of BZTs
- 7. Fate of BZTs during Domestic Wastewater Treatment
- 8. Bioaccumulation and Aquatic Toxicity
- 9. Persistence of BZTs under Environmental Conditions
- 10. Summary
- Chapter 17. QSARs on the Thyroid Hormone Effects of Polybrominated Diphenyl Ether (PBDE) Derivatives
- 1. Thyroid Hormone Effects of Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers
- 2. Brief Introduction on QSARs
- 3. QSAR Models for hTRβ and hTTR
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 18. The Toxicity of Persistent Organic Pollutants to Aquatic Organisms
- 1. Introduction
- 2. PCBs and Polychlorinated Terphenyls
- 3. Dioxins and Furans
- 4. Brominated Flame Retardants
- 5. Perfluorinated Chemicals
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 19. Health-Based Risk Assessment of PBDEs
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Assessment of Exposure to Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers via Inhalation and Diet in China
- 3. Assessment of Human Exposure to PBDEs
- 4. Development of a Reference Dose for BDE-47, -99, and -209 Using Benchmark Dose Methods
- 5. Summary
- Index
Description
This book focuses on those organic chemicals that are regulated by the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs). as well as organic chemical with the attributes of being persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic to ecosystem and human beings, criteria used by the Stockholm Convention for screening POP candidates. Because of the unfavourable properties of POPs, numerous research efforts have been directed toward investigating their input sources, fate, and effects, with the help of continuously improving analytical technologies. The contributors to this book provide an integrated assessment of existing data, which will benefit both the scientific and management communities in planning further research projects and/or pollution control measures.
Key Features
- Comprehensive overview of recent advances in analyzing persistent organic pollutants (POPs)
- Covers input sources, fate and biological effects of POPs
- Contains essential information for environmental management
Readership
Scientists engaged in research on the occurrence, fate and effects of persistent organic pollutants (POPs), teachers of advanced graduate level analytical and organic chemistry courses, environmental management and protection officers
About the Series Volume Editors
Eddy Zeng Series Volume Editor
Dr. Eddy Y. Zeng is a Full Professor and Dean of the School of Environment, Jinan University, China. He received his B.S. degree from the University of Science and Technology of China in 1982, his M.S. degree from Sun Yat-sen University (China) in 1985, and his Ph.D. degree from the University of Southern California in 1992. He was employed by the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project first as Senior Scientist and then Principal Scientist for a number of years, before returning to China in 2004. His research interests include but are not limited to 1) intercompartmental processes and fluxes of persistent organic pollutants (POPs); 2) human exposure to persistent toxic substances and risk assessment; 3) occurrence and toxic effects of microplastics in terrestrial and aquatic environments; and 4) the utility of using passive sampler to measure freely dissolved concentrations of POPs in the aquatic environment. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief of Environmental Pollution, Associate Editor of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry, and a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of Environmental Science & Technology. He also served from time to time as Associate Editor of Science of the Total Environment, Journal of Hydrology, and Trends in Environmental Analytical Chemistry, as well as an editorial member of Chemosphere.
Affiliations and Expertise
Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China