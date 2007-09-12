Persistent Organic Pollutants in Asia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080451329, 9780080551135

Persistent Organic Pollutants in Asia, Volume 7

1st Edition

Sources, Distributions, Transport and Fate

Editors: An Li Shinsuke Tanabe Guibin Jiang John Giesy Paul Lam
eBook ISBN: 9780080551135
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080451329
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th September 2007
Page Count: 842
Table of Contents

Part I: East Asia - Japan, China and Korea

  1. Status of Persistent organic pollutants in Japan (Y. Shibata, S. Tanabe). 2. Persistent organic pollutants in Korea (S.K. Kim, J.S. Khim, et al.). 3. Polychloranited Dibenzo-p-dioxins (PCDDs), Dibenzofurans (PCDFs), and Biphenyls (PCBs), and polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) in China (Q. Zhang, Y. Wang, A. Li, G. Jiang). 4. Organic pesticides in China (T. Zhu, J. Hu). 5. Pollution of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in China (S. Gao, A. Zhang, X. Wang, L. Wang). 6. Persistent organic pollutants in the Pearl River Delta, South China (G. Zhang, X. Li). 7. Persistent organic pollutants in Hong Kong (S. Ma, R. Yang). Part II. Southeast Asia – from India to Vietnam. 8. Persistent toxic substances (PTS) in China (A. Subramanian, S. Tanabe). 9. Organochlorine and organotin compounds in Thailand (S. Kan-Atireklap, S. Tanabe). 10. Persistent organic pollutants in Vietnam: Levels, patterns and toxicological impacts (T. B. Minh, H. Iwata, P. H. Viet, S. Tanabe). Part III The Pacific Countries. 11. Persistent organic pollutants in the Philippines’ Coastal and Urban areas (M. S. Prudente, S. Tanabe, H. Takada). 12. Persistent toxic substances (PTS) in the environment of Indonesia (A. Sudaryanto, S. Tanabe). 13. Persistent organic pollutants in Malaysia (S. Ibrahim). 14. Persistent organic pollutants in Singapore’s Marine environment (J.P. Obbard, O. Wurl, S. Bayen). 15. Persistent organic pollutants in human adipose tissue: A case study from Singapore (J. P. Obbard, Q.Q. Li, et al.). 16. Persistent organic pollutants in Australia and New Zealand (D. Connell). Part IV Regional perspective. 17. Contamination by persistent toxic substances (PTS) in the Asia-Pacific Region (S.Tanabe).

Description

Large amounts of data obtained through environmental monitoring of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in 10 Asian countries and Australia have been compiled and explored using principles of environmental chemistry, toxicology, and risk assessment. This book also includes descriptions and discussions of current governmental policies, monitoring and surveillance programs, history of manufacturing and applications, emission sources, impacts on human health, and cross-boundary transport of POPs in these countries.

Key Features

  • Compiles up-to-date sources, distributions, transport, and fates of highly concerned persistent organic pollutants (POPs)
  • Presents exploratory examinations of the data guided by the principles of environmental chemistry, toxicology, and risk assessment
  • Includes important context and insight regarding government policies, monitoring and surveillance programs, history of manufacturing and applications, emission sources, impact on human health, and cross-boundary transport of POPs

Readership

Environmental researchers, government decisions makers, international organizations, environmental organizations, chemical industries seeking information on persistent organic pollutants on a global scale.

Details

No. of pages:
842
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080551135
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080451329

About the Editors

An Li Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois at Chicago, USA

Shinsuke Tanabe Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ehime University, Matsuyama, Japan

Guibin Jiang Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Chinese Academy of Science, Beijing, China

John Giesy Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Saskatachewan, Canada

Paul Lam Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

City University of Hong Kong, Kowloon

