Permian-Triassic Evolution of Tethys and Western Circum-Pacific, Volume 18
1st Edition
List of contributors. Preface (Hongfu Yin et al.).
Part 1. Permian-Triassic Strata and Palaeogeography. Paleoclimatic constraints for Early Permian paleogeography of Eastern Tethys (Jiaxin Yan, Hongfu Yin). The Permian of Russia and CIS and its interregional correlation (G.V. Kotlyar). The Permian of South Europe and its interregional correlation (G. Cassinis et al.). The Permian of China and its interregional correlation (Yugan Jin, Qinghua Shang). The Permian of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia and its interregional correlation (Cu Tien Phan). The Permian of New Zealand and its interregional correlation (H.J. Campbell). Permian-Triassic successions in Japan: key to deciphering Permian/Triassic events (Y. Ezaki, A. Yao). Latest Permian and Triassic carbonates of Russia: new palaeontological findings, stable isotopes, Ca-Mg ratio and correlation (Y.D. Zakharov et al.). The Triassic of the Alps and Carpathians and its interregional correlation (A. Vörös). The Triassic of China and its interregional correlation (Hongfu Yin, Yuanqiao Peng). The Triassic of Indochina peninsula and its interregional correlation (Vu Khuc). The Marine Triassic of Australasian and its interregional correlation (H.J. Campbell, J.A. Grant-Mackie). The northern margin of Gondwanaland: uppermost Carboniferous to lowermost Jurassic and its correlation (J.M. Dickins). Magnetic susceptibility and organic carbon isotopes of sediments across some marine and terrestrial Permo-Triassic boundaries (H.J. Hansen et al.). Part 2. Permian-Triassic Biotic Evolution. Evolution of the Permian and Triassic Foraminifera in South China (Jinnan Tong, G.R. Shi). Radiolarian evolution during the Permian and Triassic transition in South and Southwest China (Qinglai Feng et al.). Asian-western Pacific Permian Brachiopoda in space and time: biogeography and Extinction patterns (G.R. Shi, Shuzhong Shen). Ammonoid Succession Model across the Paleozoic-Mesozoic transition in South China (Fengqing Yang, Hongmei Wang). On zonation and evolution of Permian and Triassic conodonts (Xulong Lai, Shilong Mei).
Permian and Triassic are the interval known for the integration and separation of Pangea, the closure of the Palaeotethys and the opening of Mesotethys. They were associated with a series of worldwide events including the Late Palaeozoic glaciation and succeeding extensive evaporatic and reef formations, the end-Palaeozoic regression, strong orogenies and widespread volcanism and magmatism, and finally, the Permo-Triassic biotic macro-extinction. These events resulted in the formation of enormous reserves of coal, petroleum, evaporites, phosphorites and metal resources. The Permian and Triassic thus constitutes a time interval particularly important both for understanding the Earth's history and for exploration of mineral resources.
The book aims to reconstruct the Permian-Triassic history of Pangea, Palaeo-Tethys and Palaeo-Pacific through stratigraphic, palaeogeographic and other interdisciplinary approaches. It consists of two parts. Part 1 deals with regional stratigraphy of Tethyan and western Circum-Pacific countries which is the basis for interregional correlation, and palaeogeography. Part 2 deals with the biotic evolution at the Permian-Triassic transition, focusing on the major invertebrate groups: foraminifers, radiolarians, brachiopods, ammonoids and conodonts.
For geologists, stratigraphers, (micro)paleontologists and sedimentologists.
- 412
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- 10th May 2000
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080538655
@from:C.A. Ross and J.R.P. Ross @qu:...Petroleum explorationists will find this volume a valuable resource about Permian and Triassic sediments in the Tethys and adjacent regions that have "...enormous reserves of coal, petroleum, evaporites, phosphorites, and metal resources." @source:AAPG Bulletin @from:P. Wignall @qu:...This book is a valuable resource for any researcher interested in Permian and Triassic stratigraphy and palaeontology. @source:Earth Science Reviews
J.M. Dickins Editor
14 Bent Street, Turner, ACT 2612, Australia
G.R. Shi Editor
School of Aquatic Science & Natural Resources Management, 662 Blackburn Road, Clayton, Victoria 3168, Australia