Permeability Properties of Plastics and Elastomers - 3rd Edition

Permeability Properties of Plastics and Elastomers

3rd Edition

Authors: Laurence McKeen
eBook ISBN: 9781437734706
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437734690
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 28th September 2011
Page Count: 354
Table of Contents

Dedication

Series Page

Preface

1. Introduction to Permeation of Plastics and Elastomers

1.1. History

1.2. Transport of Gases and Vapors through Solid Materials

1.3. Multiple-Layered Films

1.4. Permeation of Coatings

1.5. Permeation and Vapor Transmission Testing

1.6. Summary

2. Introduction to Plastics and Polymers

2.1. Polymerization

2.2. Copolymers

2.3. Linear, Branched, and Cross-Linked Polymers

2.4. Polarity

2.5. Unsaturation

2.6. Steric Hindrance

2.7. Isomers

2.8. Inter- and Intramolecular Attractions in Polymers

2.9. General Classifications

2.10. Plastic Compositions

2.11. Summary

3. Production of Films, Containers, and Membranes

3.1. Extrusion

3.2. Blown Film

3.3. Calendering

3.4. Casting Film Lines

3.5. Post Film Formation Processing

3.6. Web Coating

3.7. Lamination

3.8. Orientation

3.9. Membrane Production

3.10. Molding of Containers

3.11. Fluorination

3.12. Coatings

3.13. Summary

4. Markets and Applications for Films, Containers, and Membranes

4.1. Barrier Films in Packaging

4.2. Containers

4.3. Automotive Fuel Tanks and Hoses

4.4. Coatings

4.5. Gloves

4.6. Membranes

5. Styrenic Plastics

5.1. Acrylonitrile–Butadiene–Styrene Copolymer

5.2. Acrylonitrile–Styrene–Acrylate

5.3. Polystyrene

5.4. Styrene–Acrylonitrile Copolymer

6. Polyesters

6.1. Liquid Crystalline Polymers

6.2. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

6.3. Polycarbonate (PC)

6.4. Polycyclohexylene-dimethylene Terephthalate

6.5. Polyethylene Naphthalate

6.6. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

7. Polyimides

7.1. Polyamide–Imide

7.2. Polyetherimide

7.3. Polyimide

8. Polyamides (Nylons)

8.1. Amorphous Polyamide (Nylon)

8.2. Polyamide 6 (Nylon 6)

8.3. Polyamide 11 (Nylon 11)

8.4. Polyamide 12 (Nylon 12)

8.5. Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66)

8.6. Polyamide 66/610(Nylon 66/610)

8.7. Polyamide 6/12 (Nylon 6/12)

8.8. Polyamide 666 (Nylon 666 or 6/66)

8.9. Polyamide 6/69 (Nylon 6/6.9)

8.10. Polyarylamide

8.11. Polyphthalamide/High Performance Polyamide

9. Polyolefins, Polyvinyls, and Acrylics

9.1. Polyethylene

9.2. Polypropylene

9.3. Polybutadiene

9.4. Polymethylpentene

9.5. Cyclic Olefin Copolymer

9.6. Ethylene–Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

9.7. Ethylene–Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer

9.8. Polyvinyl Butyral

9.9. Polyvinyl Chloride

9.10. Polyvinylidene Chloride

9.11. Polyacrylics

9.12. Acrylonitrile–Methyl Acrylate Copolymer

9.13. Ionomers

Chapter 10. Fluoropolymers

10.1. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

10.2. Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

10.3. Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA)

10.4. Hexafluoropropylene, Tetrafluoroethylene, Ethylene Terpolymer (HTE)

10.5. Tetrafluoroethylene, Hexafluoropropylene, Vinylidene Fluoride Terpolymer (THV™)

10.6. Amorphous Fluoropolymer (AF)—Teflon AF®

10.7. Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)

10.8. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

10.9. Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

10.10. Ethylene–Tetrafluoroethylene Copolymer (ETFE)

10.11. Ethylene–Chlorotrifluoroethylene Copolymer (ECTFE)

11. High-Temperature and High-Performance Polymers

11.1. Polyether Ether Ketone

11.2. Polysiloxane

11.3. Polyphenylene Sulfide

11.4. Polysulfone

11.5. Polyethersulfone

11.6. Polybenzimidazole

11.7. Parylene (poly(p-xylylene))

11.8. Polyoxymethylene (POM or Acetal Homopolymer)/Polyoxymethylene Copolymer (POM-Co or Acetal Copolymer)

12. Elastomers and Rubbers

12.1. Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers (TPU)

12.2. Olefinic TPEs (TPO)

12.3. Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers (TPE-E or COPE)

12.4. Thermoplastic Polyether Block Polyamide Elastomers (PEBA)

12.5. Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) TPEs

12.6. Ethylene Acrylic Elastomers (AEM)

12.7. Bromobutyl Rubber

12.8. Butyl Rubber

12.9. Chlorobutyl Rubber (Polychloroprene)

12.10. Ethylene–Propylene Rubbers (EPM, EPDM)

12.11. Epichlorohydrin Rubber (CO, ECO)

12.12. Fluoroelastomers (FKM)

12.13. Natural Rubber

12.14. Acrylonitrile–Butadiene Copolymer (NBR)

12.15. Styrene–Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

13. Environmentally Friendly Polymers

13.1. Cellophane™

13.2. Nitrocellulose

13.3. Cellulose Acetate

13.4. Ethyl Cellulose

13.5. Polycaprolactone

13.6. Poly(Lactic Acid)

13.7. Poly-3-Hydroxybutyrate

14. Multilayered Films

14.1. Metalized Films

14.2. Silicon Oxide Coating Technology

14.3. Co-continuous Lamellar Structures

14.4. Multilayered Films

Appendix A. Conversion Factors

Appendix B. Reference Fuel Compositions

Appendix C

Index

Description

Permeability properties are essential data for the selection of materials and design of products across a broad range of market sectors from food packaging to Automotive applications to Medical Devices. This unique handbook brings together a wealth of permeability data in a form that enables quick like-for-like comparisons between materials.

The data is supported by a full explanation of its interpretation, and an introduction to the engineering aspects of permeability in polymers.

The third edition includes expanded explanatory text which makes the book accessible to novices as well as experienced engineers, written by industry insider and author Larry McKeen (DuPont), and 20% new data and major new explanatory text sections to aid in the interpretation and application of the data.

Key Features

  • A unique collection of permeability data designed to enable quick like-for-like comparisons between different materials
  • Third edition includes 20% new data and expanded explanatory text, which makes the book accessible to novices as well as experienced engineers
  • Essential reference for materials engineers, design engineers and applications engineers across sectors including packaging, automotive and medical devices

Readership

Plastics Engineers, Product Design Engineers, Materials Engineers, Application Engineers in Packaging (films), Automotive, Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Food, Cosmetics etc. industries. Polymer and Coatings Chemists, users of film packaging products and containers, coatings manufacturers and users, users of polymer membranes and films for other applications (such as solar panels, fuel cells), designers of automotive components that are exposed to fuels, oils, fluids and other liquids

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2012
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781437734706
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437734690

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Laurence McKeen Author

Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA

