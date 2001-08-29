Permanent Magnet and Electromechanical Devices
1st Edition
Materials, Analysis, and Applications
Table of Contents
Preface
Materials Introduction Units Classification of Materials Atomic Magnetic Moments Single electron atoms Multielectron atoms Paramagnetism Ferromagnetism Magnetostatic Energy Demagnetization Field Anisotropy Magnetocrystalline Anisotropy Shape Anisotropy Domains Hysteresis Soft Magnetic Materials Hard Magnetic Materials Ferrites Alnico Samarium-Cobalt Neodymium-iron-boron Bonded Magnets Magnetization Stability
Review of Maxwell's Equations Introduction Maxwell's Equations Constitutive Relations Integral Equations
Boundary Conditions Force and Torque Potentials Quasi-static Theory Static Theory Magnetostatic Theory Electrostatic Theory Summary
Field Analysis Introduction Magnetostatic Analysis Vector Potential Force and Torque Maxwell Stress Tensor Energy Inductance The Current Model The Charge Model Force Torque Magnetic Circuit Analysis Current Sources Magnet Sources Boundary-Value Problems Cartesian Coordinates
Cylindrical Coordinates Spherical Coordinates Method of Images Finite Element Analysis
Finite Difference Method
Permanent Magnet Applications Introduction Magnet Structures Rectangular Structures Cylindrical Structures High Field Structures Magnetic Latching Magnetic Suspension Magnetic Gears Magnetic Couplings Magnetic Resonance Imaging Electrophotography Magneto-Optical Recording Free-Electron Lasers
Electromechanical Devices Introduction Device Basics Quasi-static Field Theory Stationary Reference Frame Moving Reference Frames Electrical Equations Stationary Circuits Moving Coils Mechanical Equations Electromechanical Equations Stationary Circuits Moving Coils Energy Analysis Magnetic Circuit Actuators Axial-Field Actuators Resonant Actuators Magneto-Optical Bias Field Actuator Linear Actuators Axial-Field Motors Stepper Motors Hybrid Analytical-FEM Analysis Magnetic MEMS
Vector Analysis Cartesian Coordinates Cylindrical Coordinates Spherical Coordinates Integrals of Vector Functions Theorems and Identities Coordinate Transformations Green's Function Systems of Equations Euler's Method Improved Euler Method Runge-Kutta Methods Units
Description
The book provides both the theoretical and the applied background needed to predict magnetic fields. The theoretical presentation is reinforced with over 60 solved examples of practical engineering applications such as the design of magnetic components like solenoids, which are electromagnetic coils that are moved by electric currents and activate other devices such as circuit breakers. Other design applications would be for permanent magnet structures such as bearings and couplings, which are hardware mechanisms used to fashion a temporary connection between two wires.
This book is written for use as a text or reference by researchers, engineers, professors, and students engaged in the research, development, study, and manufacture of permanent magnets and electromechanical devices. It can serve as a primary or supplemental text for upper level courses in electrical engineering on electromagnetic theory, electronic and magnetic materials, and electromagnetic engineering.
Readership
Engineers, applied mathematicians, and physicists; Materials scientists - magnetic materials; Technicians engaged in the development, manufacturing or characterization of permanent magnet materials, permanent magnet devices, or electromechanical devices; electrical engineering students.
About the Authors
Edward Furlani Author
Dr. Edward Furlani holds BS degrees in both physics and electrical engineering, and MS and PhD degrees in theoretical physics from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He is currently a research associate in the research laboratories of the Eastman Kodak Company, which he joined in 1982. He has worked in the area of applied magnetics for over 15 years. His research in this area has involved the design and development of numerous magnetic devices and processes. He has extensive experience in the analysis and simulation of a broad range of magnetic applications including rare-earth permanent magnet structures, magnetic drives and suspensions, magnetic circuits, magnetic brush subsystems in the electrophotographic process, magnetic and magneto-optic recording, high-gradient magnetic separation, and electromechanical devices such as transducers, actuators and motors. His current research activity is in the area of microsystems and involves the analysis and simulation of various micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) including light modulators, microactuators and microfluidic components. Dr. Furlani has authored over 40 publications in scientific journals and holds over 100 US patents.
Eastman Kodak Company, Rochester, New York, U.S.A.