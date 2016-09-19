Periphyton
1st Edition
Functions and Application in Environmental Remediation
Description
Periphyton: Functions and Application in Environmental Remediation presents a systematic overview of a wide variety of periphyton functions and applications in environmental remediation, providing readers with an understanding of the biological/ecological features of periphyton, the methodology of their study, and their application in environmental conservation.
With increases in environmental stress, anthropogenic impacts, and the global decline in biodiversity, there is a pressing need for methods to assess and improve environmental quality that are rapid, reliable, and cost-effective. Periphyton is an important component of benthic communities and plays a crucial role in the functioning of microbial food webs. Because of a number of advantages, such as a short lifecycle, relative immobility, more rapid responses to environmental stress and anthropogenic impact than any metazoa, ease of sampling, availability of taxonomic/molecular identification, and standardized methodologies for temporal/spatial comparisons, there has, in recent decades, been an increased interest in periphyton as a tool in biological conservation in aquatic ecosystems.
Key Features
- Presents case studies that help readers implement similar ecological designs
- Focuses on the function of periphyton in remediating destructed ecosystems
- Provides readers with an understanding of periphyton in practice, especially the value of periphyton in enhancing environmental and ecosystem qualities
- Discusses the role of periphyton in purifying water and its effect on abiotic elements
Readership
Environmental Scientists, Ecologists, Hydrobiologists, employees in environmental protection agencies involved in aquatic bio-assessment
Table of Contents
1. Periphyton and its study methods
2. The living environment of periphyton
3. Indicators for Monitoring Aquatic Ecosystem
4. Water and wastewater purification using periphyton
5. Periphytic biofilm and its functions in aquatic nutrient cycling
6. Periphyton functions in adjusting P sinks in sediments
7. The evaluation of phosphorus removal processes and mechanisms from surface water by periphyton
8. Periphyton: an interface between sediments and overlying water
9. Periphyton: A promising bio-organic fertilizer source in agricultural ecosystems
10. The removal of heavy metals by an immobilized periphyton multi-level bioreactor
11. Photobioreactor-wetland system removes organic pollutants and nutrients
12. Hybrid bioreactor based on periphyton: The removal of nutrients from non-point source wastewater
13. Investigation of adsorption and absorption mechanisms during copper (II) removal by periphyton
14. Simultaneous removal of Cu and Cd from soil and water in paddy fields by native periphyton
15. The removal of COD by a spiral periphyton bioreactor (SPR) and its associated microbial community
16. The removal of methyl orange by periphytic biofilms: Equilibrium and kinetic modelling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128013236
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128010778
About the Author
Yonghong Wu
Professor Yonghong Wu works at the Institute of Soil Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences. He obtained his bachelor degree from Northwest A & F University, China. He finished his Masters study at the Institute of Hydrobiology, Chinese Academy of Science and obtained his PhD from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences. He is currently the head of the Soil-Water Interface Ecology Research Group in the Institute of Soil Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the head of the Zigui Ecological Experiment Station of the Three Gorge Project, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Soil Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China