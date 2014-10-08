Peripheral Vascular Disease, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326162, 9780323326179

Peripheral Vascular Disease, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 3-4

1st Edition

Authors: Prakash Krishnan
eBook ISBN: 9780323326179
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326162
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th October 2014
Description

Peripheral vascular disease (PVD) is a slow and progressive circulation disorder. It may involve disease in any of the blood vessels outside of the heart and diseases of the lymph vessels—arteries, veins, or lymphatic vessels. This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics examines the epidemiology, diagnosis, and treatment of this pandemic disease.

About the Authors

Prakash Krishnan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai

