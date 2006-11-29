Peripheral Ocular Fundus
3rd Edition
Description
Well organized and comprehensive, this text is richly illustrated with full-color photographs to assist with diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the peripheral ocular fundus. It covers developmental anomalies of the peripheral retina, ora serrata, and pars plana, with emphasis placed on degeneration and anomalies of the retina and vitreous which have the potential for producing a retinal break or detachment.
Key Features
- Each condition includes a clinical description, histopathology, clinical significance, and brief discussions of treatment.
Table of Contents
- Viewing the Peripheral Fundus
2. Anatomy of the Peripheral Fundus
3. Developmental Anomalies, Degeneration, and Diseases of the Peripheral Retina and Pars Plana
4. Vitreous Degeneration Related to Peripheral Retinal Breaks and Retinal Detachment
5. Peripheral Retinal Breaks
6. Retinal Detachment
7. Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy
8. Choroidal Detachment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 29th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038945
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750675055
About the Author
William Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, College of Optometry, University of Houston; Adjunct Associate Professor, Southern California College of Optometry, La Jolla; Adjunct Associate Professor, College of Optometry, Pacific University, Forest Grove; Assistant Clinical Professor, School of Optometry, University of California, Berkeley; Director of Optometric Education; Veterans Administration Medical Center, Albuquerque, NM