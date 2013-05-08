Peripheral Neuropathies, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771226, 9781455772087

Peripheral Neuropathies, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 31-2

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Barohn
eBook ISBN: 9781455772087
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771226
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th May 2013
Description

Peripheral Neuropathy is a neurologic disorder characterized by damage to the peripheral nervous system, the part of the nervous system outside the central nervous system that connects it to all parts of the body. Over 100 forms of peripheral neuropathy have been identified. This issue of Neurologic Clinics features 12 articles about this disease that are of most interest to the clinician. Articles include: Diabetic Neuropathy; GBS and Variants; CIDP and Symmetrical Variants; Laboratory Evaluation of Peripheral Neuropathy; Treatment of Painful Peripheral Neuropathy;Cryptogenic Sensory Polyneuropathy; Vasculitic Neuropathy; Hereditary Neuropathy; Entrapment Neuropathy; Multifocal Motor Neuropathy and Multifocal Acquired Demyelinating Sensory and Motor Neuropathy; Nutritional Neuropathies.

About the Authors

Richard Barohn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Neurology, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas Citey, Kansas

