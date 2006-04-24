Peripheral Nerve Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443066672, 9781437720389

Peripheral Nerve Surgery

1st Edition

Practical Applications in the Upper Extremity

Authors: David J. Slutsky Vincent Hentz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443066672
eBook ISBN: 9781437720389
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 24th April 2006
Page Count: 416
Description

This practical and comprehensive book provides you with today's best knowledge on the treatment of nerve injuries from the brachial plexus to the fingertip. Pioneers in peripheral nerve surgery from across North America and Europe offer you tips, pearls, and technical points gleaned from their decades of experience. They provide detailed discussions of standard techniques for nerve repair and grafting with the aid of electrodiagnostic techniques for fascicular matching, as well as new areas of end-to-side nerve repair, nerve transfers, and nerve conduits.

Key Features

  • Lists the indications and specific instances in which nerve transfers may be used in place of tendon transfers for previously unrepairable nerve injuries.
  • Discusses the use of standard as well as new techniques of nerve reconstruction for the management of nerve injury for finger replantation or toe transfers.
  • Examines the treatment of chronic pain with the use of autogenous vein wrapping as a barrier to fibrous ingrowth.
  • Incorporates office-based studies and intraoperative nerve monitoring techniques so you can better interpret the electrodiagnostic test results for enhanced decision making in the treatment of nerve injuries.
  • Presents all clinically oriented chapters in a standardized format to include indications · a brief review of the literature · step-by-step surgical instructions · and results emphasizing the authors' own methods and experiences.
  • Provides expert coverage on how to section the nerve, which graft to use, and how to perform a matched fascicular repair.
  • Explores the use of two different, commercially available synthetic conduits.
  • Covers the indications, results, and technical points of neurotization for otherwise unsalvageable nerve avulsions.

Table of Contents

  1. Nerve Injury and Repair: From Molecule to Man

    NERVE REPAIR AND RECONSTRUCTION

    2. Primary Nerve Repair

    3. Nerve Grafting

    4. A Practical Approach to Nerve Grafting in the Upper Extremity

    5. End-to-side Neurorraphy

    6. Upper Extremity Nerve Transfers

    7. Treatment of Irreparable Nerve Damage in the Hand

    8. Vein Wrapping of Scarred Peripheral Nerves

    9. Nerve Conduits Alternatives to Nerve Autograft

    10. Clinical Results with the Polyglycolic Acid Neurotube™ for Nerve Repair and Reconstruction

    NEUROSENSORY FLAPS

    11. Pedicled Neurosensory Flaps for Hand Coverage

    12. The First Web-Space Flap

    13. Neurosensory Free flaps

    FUNCTIONAL RESTORATION

    14. Direct Muscular Neurotisation

    15. Nerve Repair in Upper Extremity Replantation and Toe-to-Hand Transfers

    16. Muscle-Tendon Transfers for Traumatic Nerve Injuries

    COMPRESSIVE NEUROPATHIES

    17. Median Nerve

    18. Distal Ulnar Nerve Entrapment

    19. Proximal Ulnar Nerve Entrapment

    20. Compression Neuropathies of Radial Nerves

    21. Double Crush Syndrome

    22. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

    BRACHIAL PLEXUS SURGERY

    23. Adult and Obstetrical Brachial Plexus Injuries

    ELECTRODIAGNOSTIC STUDIES

    24. Electrodiagnostic Testing of the Upper Extremity

    25. Intraoperative Nerve Recordings in the Management of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

About the Authors

David J. Slutsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Reconstructive Hand Surgery, The Hand and Wrist Center, Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California

Vincent Hentz

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor , Department of Surgery, Stanford University, Stanford Hospital and Clinics, Robert A. Chase Center for Surgery of the Hand and Upper Limb, Stanford, CA

