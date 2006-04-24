This practical and comprehensive book provides you with today's best knowledge on the treatment of nerve injuries from the brachial plexus to the fingertip. Pioneers in peripheral nerve surgery from across North America and Europe offer you tips, pearls, and technical points gleaned from their decades of experience. They provide detailed discussions of standard techniques for nerve repair and grafting with the aid of electrodiagnostic techniques for fascicular matching, as well as new areas of end-to-side nerve repair, nerve transfers, and nerve conduits.