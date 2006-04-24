Peripheral Nerve Surgery
1st Edition
Practical Applications in the Upper Extremity
Description
This practical and comprehensive book provides you with today's best knowledge on the treatment of nerve injuries from the brachial plexus to the fingertip. Pioneers in peripheral nerve surgery from across North America and Europe offer you tips, pearls, and technical points gleaned from their decades of experience. They provide detailed discussions of standard techniques for nerve repair and grafting with the aid of electrodiagnostic techniques for fascicular matching, as well as new areas of end-to-side nerve repair, nerve transfers, and nerve conduits.
Key Features
- Lists the indications and specific instances in which nerve transfers may be used in place of tendon transfers for previously unrepairable nerve injuries.
- Discusses the use of standard as well as new techniques of nerve reconstruction for the management of nerve injury for finger replantation or toe transfers.
- Examines the treatment of chronic pain with the use of autogenous vein wrapping as a barrier to fibrous ingrowth.
- Incorporates office-based studies and intraoperative nerve monitoring techniques so you can better interpret the electrodiagnostic test results for enhanced decision making in the treatment of nerve injuries.
- Presents all clinically oriented chapters in a standardized format to include indications · a brief review of the literature · step-by-step surgical instructions · and results emphasizing the authors' own methods and experiences.
- Provides expert coverage on how to section the nerve, which graft to use, and how to perform a matched fascicular repair.
- Explores the use of two different, commercially available synthetic conduits.
- Covers the indications, results, and technical points of neurotization for otherwise unsalvageable nerve avulsions.
Table of Contents
- Nerve Injury and Repair: From Molecule to Man
NERVE REPAIR AND RECONSTRUCTION
2. Primary Nerve Repair
3. Nerve Grafting
4. A Practical Approach to Nerve Grafting in the Upper Extremity
5. End-to-side Neurorraphy
6. Upper Extremity Nerve Transfers
7. Treatment of Irreparable Nerve Damage in the Hand
8. Vein Wrapping of Scarred Peripheral Nerves
9. Nerve Conduits Alternatives to Nerve Autograft
10. Clinical Results with the Polyglycolic Acid Neurotube™ for Nerve Repair and Reconstruction
NEUROSENSORY FLAPS
11. Pedicled Neurosensory Flaps for Hand Coverage
12. The First Web-Space Flap
13. Neurosensory Free flaps
FUNCTIONAL RESTORATION
14. Direct Muscular Neurotisation
15. Nerve Repair in Upper Extremity Replantation and Toe-to-Hand Transfers
16. Muscle-Tendon Transfers for Traumatic Nerve Injuries
COMPRESSIVE NEUROPATHIES
17. Median Nerve
18. Distal Ulnar Nerve Entrapment
19. Proximal Ulnar Nerve Entrapment
20. Compression Neuropathies of Radial Nerves
21. Double Crush Syndrome
22. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
BRACHIAL PLEXUS SURGERY
23. Adult and Obstetrical Brachial Plexus Injuries
ELECTRODIAGNOSTIC STUDIES
24. Electrodiagnostic Testing of the Upper Extremity
25. Intraoperative Nerve Recordings in the Management of Peripheral Nerve Injuries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 24th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443066672
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720389
About the Authors
David J. Slutsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Reconstructive Hand Surgery, The Hand and Wrist Center, Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California
Vincent Hentz
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor , Department of Surgery, Stanford University, Stanford Hospital and Clinics, Robert A. Chase Center for Surgery of the Hand and Upper Limb, Stanford, CA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.