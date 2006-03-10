Peripheral Nerve Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513588, 9780444529282

Peripheral Nerve Diseases, Volume 7

1st Edition

Handbook of Clinical Neurophysiology, Volume 7

Authors: Jun Kimura
eBook ISBN: 9780444529282
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513588
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th March 2006
Page Count: 1008
Table of Contents

Section I. Anatomy and physiology

A) Structure and function of peripheral nerve
1. Anatomy and histology of the peripheral nerve B.E. Smith (Scottsdale, AZ, USA)
2. Physiology and function C. Krarup (Copenhagen, Denmark)
B) Types of abnormalities
3. Nerve biopsy G. Midroni and J.Bilbao (Toronto, Canada)
4. Pathophysiology of demyelination and axonal degeneration B. V. Watson, A. X. Nguyen and W. F. Brown (Ontario, Canada and South Cloud, MN, USA)

Section II. Methodology and technique in assessing the peripheral nerve

A) General principles
5. Principles of stimulation and recording H. Nodera and R. Kaji (Tokushima, Japan)
6. Peripheral motor nerve conduction studies K. H. Levin (Cleveland, OH, USA)
7. Sensory nerve conduction studies T.E. Bertorini (Memphis, TN, USA)
8. Testing for focal processes: inching in short increments M. E. Landau and W. W. Campbell (Washington, DC, USA)
9. Late responses (F waves and A waves): methdology and techniques R. J. Guiloff (London, UK)
10. Reflex responses, silent period and long latency responses J. Valls-Solë and G. Deuschl (Barcelona, Spain)
11. Nerve root stimulation D. L. Menkes (Memphis, TN,USA )
12.Motor unit number estimation in peripheral neuropathies M. B. Bromburg (Salt Lake City, UT, USA)
13. Pelvic floor conduction studies D. B.Voduðek (Ljubljana, Slovenia)
14. Anomalies of innervation: anatomy and testing
J. Gert van Dijk (Leiden, Netherlands)
15. Other pitfalls and sources of errors A. Al- Shekhlee and D. C. Preston (Cleveland, OH, USA)
16. Collision testing H. W. Sander (New York, NY, USA)
17. Assessment of nerve excitability properties in peripheral nerve disease C. S. -Y Lin, M.C. Kiernan, D. Burke and H. Bostock (London, UK and Sydney, Australia)
18. Conduction velocity distribution W. Schulte-Mattler (Regensburg, Germany)
19. Magnetic stimulation M. Yeh, J. Kimura and T. Yamada (Iowa City, IA, USA)
20. Applications of SSEP recordings in the evaluation of the peripheral nervous system M. Yeh, T. Yamada and J. Kimura (Iowa City, IA, USA)
21. Electromyographic assessment of peripheral nerve diseases: an overview J. Massey (Durham, NC, USA)
22. Autonomic testing F. O.Walker (Winston Salem, NC, USA)
23. Normal value determination L.R. Robinson (Seattle, WA, USA)
24. Nerves of the head and upper cervical region E. Aul (Iowa City, IA, USA)
25. Commonly tested nerves in the shoulder girdle and upper limb V. Tan and N. Murray (London, UK)
26. Nerves of the pelvic girdle W. J. Litchy (Rochester, MN, USA)
27.Commonly tested nerves in the lower
D. G. Larriviere and L.H. Phillips Charlottesville, VA, USA)

Section III Clinical application

A) Radiculopathies and plexopathies
28.Cervical and thoracic radiculopathies E. S. Date and B. -J. Kim (Palo Alto, CA, USA)
29. Brachial plexus lesions W. Trojaborg and J. Payan (Hellerup, Denmark and Twickenham, UK)
30.Lumbosacral radiculopathies M. Aminoff (San Francisco, CA, USA)
31. Lumbosacral plexopathies A. J. Wilbourn (Cleveland, OH, USA)
B) Polyneuropthies
32. Neuropathies associated with medical conditions J. W. Teener and J.W. Albers (Ann Arbor, MI, USA)
33. Toxic neuropathies J. W. Albers and J. W. Teener (Ann Arbor, MI, USA)
34.Guillain- Barré Syndrome D. R. Cornblath and R. A.C. Hughes (Baltimore, MD, USA and London, UK)
35.Chronic inflammatory polyneuropathy and multifocal motor neuropathy P. Kelkar and S. A. Muley (Iowa City, IA and Minneapolis, MN, USA)
36.Peripheral neuropathies associated with plasma cell dyscrasias C. Grow and J.J. (Washington, DC, USA)
37.Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease and related disorders B. E. Shapiro, M. C. Hannibal and P. F. Chance (Cleveland, OH and Seattle WA, USA)
38. Other inherited neuropathies K. B. Boylan and V. Chaudhry (Jacksonville, FL and Baltimore, MD, USA)
C) Mononeuropathies
39. Diseases of cranial nerves and brainstem G. Cruccu and A. Truini (Rome, Italy)
40. Diseases of the nerves in the shoulder girdle and upper limb S. Riggans and J. D. England (Billings, MT, USA)
41. Diseases of the nerves in the pelvic girdle and lower limb S. J. Oh (Birmingham, AL, USA)
42. Other mononeuropathies R. J. Lederman (Cleveland, OH, USA)

Section IV. Future directions

43. Developments in the assessment of peripheral nerve function D. Burke and M. C. Kiernan (Sydney, Australia)

Description

A volume in the Handbook of Clinical Neurophysiology series on peripheral neuropathies.

Key Features

  • The ultimate reference source for clinical neurophysiologists on peripheral neuropathies.
  • Volume in a prestigious series published in association with the International Federation of Clinical Neurophysiology.
  • International contributor list drawn from around the world.

Details

No. of pages:
1008
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444529282
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444513588

About the Authors

Jun Kimura Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Department of Neurology, Iowa City, IA, USA

