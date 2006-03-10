Peripheral Nerve Diseases, Volume 7

Section I. Anatomy and physiology



A) Structure and function of peripheral nerve

1. Anatomy and histology of the peripheral nerve B.E. Smith (Scottsdale, AZ, USA)

2. Physiology and function C. Krarup (Copenhagen, Denmark)

B) Types of abnormalities

3. Nerve biopsy G. Midroni and J.Bilbao (Toronto, Canada)

4. Pathophysiology of demyelination and axonal degeneration B. V. Watson, A. X. Nguyen and W. F. Brown (Ontario, Canada and South Cloud, MN, USA)



Section II. Methodology and technique in assessing the peripheral nerve



A) General principles

5. Principles of stimulation and recording H. Nodera and R. Kaji (Tokushima, Japan)

6. Peripheral motor nerve conduction studies K. H. Levin (Cleveland, OH, USA)

7. Sensory nerve conduction studies T.E. Bertorini (Memphis, TN, USA)

8. Testing for focal processes: inching in short increments M. E. Landau and W. W. Campbell (Washington, DC, USA)

9. Late responses (F waves and A waves): methdology and techniques R. J. Guiloff (London, UK)

10. Reflex responses, silent period and long latency responses J. Valls-Solë and G. Deuschl (Barcelona, Spain)

11. Nerve root stimulation D. L. Menkes (Memphis, TN,USA )

12.Motor unit number estimation in peripheral neuropathies M. B. Bromburg (Salt Lake City, UT, USA)

13. Pelvic floor conduction studies D. B.Voduðek (Ljubljana, Slovenia)

14. Anomalies of innervation: anatomy and testing

J. Gert van Dijk (Leiden, Netherlands)

15. Other pitfalls and sources of errors A. Al- Shekhlee and D. C. Preston (Cleveland, OH, USA)

16. Collision testing H. W. Sander (New York, NY, USA)

17. Assessment of nerve excitability properties in peripheral nerve disease C. S. -Y Lin, M.C. Kiernan, D. Burke and H. Bostock (London, UK and Sydney, Australia)

18. Conduction velocity distribution W. Schulte-Mattler (Regensburg, Germany)

19. Magnetic stimulation M. Yeh, J. Kimura and T. Yamada (Iowa City, IA, USA)

20. Applications of SSEP recordings in the evaluation of the peripheral nervous system M. Yeh, T. Yamada and J. Kimura (Iowa City, IA, USA)

21. Electromyographic assessment of peripheral nerve diseases: an overview J. Massey (Durham, NC, USA)

22. Autonomic testing F. O.Walker (Winston Salem, NC, USA)

23. Normal value determination L.R. Robinson (Seattle, WA, USA)

24. Nerves of the head and upper cervical region E. Aul (Iowa City, IA, USA)

25. Commonly tested nerves in the shoulder girdle and upper limb V. Tan and N. Murray (London, UK)

26. Nerves of the pelvic girdle W. J. Litchy (Rochester, MN, USA)

27.Commonly tested nerves in the lower

D. G. Larriviere and L.H. Phillips Charlottesville, VA, USA)



Section III Clinical application



A) Radiculopathies and plexopathies

28.Cervical and thoracic radiculopathies E. S. Date and B. -J. Kim (Palo Alto, CA, USA)

29. Brachial plexus lesions W. Trojaborg and J. Payan (Hellerup, Denmark and Twickenham, UK)

30.Lumbosacral radiculopathies M. Aminoff (San Francisco, CA, USA)

31. Lumbosacral plexopathies A. J. Wilbourn (Cleveland, OH, USA)

B) Polyneuropthies

32. Neuropathies associated with medical conditions J. W. Teener and J.W. Albers (Ann Arbor, MI, USA)

33. Toxic neuropathies J. W. Albers and J. W. Teener (Ann Arbor, MI, USA)

34.Guillain- Barré Syndrome D. R. Cornblath and R. A.C. Hughes (Baltimore, MD, USA and London, UK)

35.Chronic inflammatory polyneuropathy and multifocal motor neuropathy P. Kelkar and S. A. Muley (Iowa City, IA and Minneapolis, MN, USA)

36.Peripheral neuropathies associated with plasma cell dyscrasias C. Grow and J.J. (Washington, DC, USA)

37.Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease and related disorders B. E. Shapiro, M. C. Hannibal and P. F. Chance (Cleveland, OH and Seattle WA, USA)

38. Other inherited neuropathies K. B. Boylan and V. Chaudhry (Jacksonville, FL and Baltimore, MD, USA)

C) Mononeuropathies

39. Diseases of cranial nerves and brainstem G. Cruccu and A. Truini (Rome, Italy)

40. Diseases of the nerves in the shoulder girdle and upper limb S. Riggans and J. D. England (Billings, MT, USA)

41. Diseases of the nerves in the pelvic girdle and lower limb S. J. Oh (Birmingham, AL, USA)

42. Other mononeuropathies R. J. Lederman (Cleveland, OH, USA)



Section IV. Future directions



43. Developments in the assessment of peripheral nerve function D. Burke and M. C. Kiernan (Sydney, Australia)