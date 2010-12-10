Peripheral Nerve Blocks and Peri-Operative Pain Relief
2nd Edition
Key Features
Peripheral Nerve Blocks and Peri-Operative Pain Relief has been extensively revised to reflect changes in contemporary practice.
Provides a detailed foundation upon which trainees and practitioners can develop their skills in peripheral nerve block.
Explains fundamental principles such as the mechanism of action of local anesthetic drugs, needle types, as well as toxicity and safety.
Uses a consistent, user-friendly format to present each nerve block’s indications, contraindications, relevant anatomy, technique, adverse effects, and complications.
Provides a complete, all-in-one resource in which each block is described in terms of its relevant anatomy, its ultrasonographic anatomy, and its clinical performance.
Shows you how to proceed using high quality clinical photographs, radiographic images and specially commissioned line drawings.
Offers "Clinical Pearls" in every chapter to help you obtain optimal results.
Each chapter in this new edition is supplemented with practical advice and examples of how to use ultrasound-guided peripheral nerve blocks to its greatest effect.
Includes a brand new chapter on Transversus abdominis plane block.
Features more than two hours of narrated video clips via the Expert Consult online platform to demonstrate a full range of nerve block procedures and enables the user to access full text and images from any computer.
Table of Contents
Section A. Principles
1. Introduction (How to use this atlas and CD Rom)
2. Regional anaesthesia in perspective – history, current role and the future
3. Mechanism of action of local anaesthetics
4. General – indications and contraindications
5. Complications, toxicity and safety
6. Peripheral nerve blockade materials
7. Principles of ultrasound guided peripheral nerve blockade.
8. Ambulatory peripheral nerve blockade.
9. Which block for which surgery.
10. Design and implementation of a training programme in PNB.
Section B. Peripheral nerve blocks
11. Cervical plexus blockade
12. Orbital blocks
13. Wound local anesthetic infusions
14. Brachial plexus anatomy
15. Interscalene block
16. Supraclavicular block
17. Suprascapular block
18. Axillary Block.
19. Infraclavicular block
20. Mid-humeral block
21. Elbow blocks
22. Wrist blocks
23. Lumbar and sacral plexus anatomy
24. Posterior sciatic nevre block
25. Anterior scitic nerve block
26. Femoral nerve block
27. Psoas block
28. Iliacus block
29. Lateral cutaneous nerve of thigh block
30. Popliteal block
31. Ankle block
32. Paravertebral block
33. Intercostal block
34. Trans Abdominis Pane Block
35. Inguinal field block
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2011
- Published:
- 10th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702045349
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057816
About the Author
Dominic Harmon
Professor, Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, Ireland
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pain Medicine, Mid-Western Regional Hospital, Dooradoyle, Limerick, Ireland
Jack Barrett
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Anaesthetist, Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine, University College Cork, Cork University Hospital, Cork, Ireland
Frank Loughnane
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Anaesthesia, Department of Anaesthesia, Leeds General Infirmary, Leeds, UK
Brendan Finucane
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Residency Program Director, Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
George Shorten
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine, University College Cork and Cork University Hospital, Cork, Ireland; formerly, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA