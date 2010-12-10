Peripheral Nerve Blocks and Peri-Operative Pain Relief - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702031489, 9780702045349

Peripheral Nerve Blocks and Peri-Operative Pain Relief

2nd Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Dominic Harmon Jack Barrett Frank Loughnane Brendan Finucane George Shorten
eBook ISBN: 9780702045349
eBook ISBN: 9780702057816
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 10th December 2010
Page Count: 272
Key Features

Peripheral Nerve Blocks and Peri-Operative Pain Relief has been extensively revised to reflect changes in contemporary practice.

Provides a detailed foundation upon which trainees and practitioners can develop their skills in peripheral nerve block.

Explains fundamental principles such as the mechanism of action of local anesthetic drugs, needle types, as well as toxicity and safety.

Uses a consistent, user-friendly format to present each nerve block’s indications, contraindications, relevant anatomy, technique, adverse effects, and complications.

Provides a complete, all-in-one resource in which each block is described in terms of its relevant anatomy, its ultrasonographic anatomy, and its clinical performance.

Shows you how to proceed using high quality clinical photographs, radiographic images and specially commissioned line drawings.

Offers "Clinical Pearls" in every chapter to help you obtain optimal results.

Each chapter in this new edition is supplemented with practical advice and examples of how to use ultrasound-guided peripheral nerve blocks to its greatest effect.

Includes a brand new chapter on Transversus abdominis plane block.

Features more than two hours of narrated video clips via the Expert Consult online platform to demonstrate a full range of nerve block procedures and enables the user to access full text and images from any computer.

Table of Contents

Section A. Principles


1. Introduction (How to use this atlas and CD Rom)

2. Regional anaesthesia in perspective – history, current role and the future

3. Mechanism of action of local anaesthetics

4. General – indications and contraindications

5. Complications, toxicity and safety

6. Peripheral nerve blockade materials

7. Principles of ultrasound guided peripheral nerve blockade.

8. Ambulatory peripheral nerve blockade.

9. Which block for which surgery.

10. Design and implementation of a training programme in PNB.



Section B. Peripheral nerve blocks

11. Cervical plexus blockade

12. Orbital blocks

13. Wound local anesthetic infusions

14. Brachial plexus anatomy

15. Interscalene block

16. Supraclavicular block

17. Suprascapular block

18. Axillary Block.

19. Infraclavicular block

20. Mid-humeral block
21. Elbow blocks

22. Wrist blocks

23. Lumbar and sacral plexus anatomy

24. Posterior sciatic nevre block

25. Anterior scitic nerve block

26. Femoral nerve block

27. Psoas block

28. Iliacus block

29. Lateral cutaneous nerve of thigh block

30. Popliteal block

31. Ankle block

32. Paravertebral block

33. Intercostal block

34. Trans Abdominis Pane Block

35. Inguinal field block

About the Author

Dominic Harmon

Professor, Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, Ireland

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pain Medicine, Mid-Western Regional Hospital, Dooradoyle, Limerick, Ireland

Jack Barrett

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Anaesthetist, Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine, University College Cork, Cork University Hospital, Cork, Ireland

Frank Loughnane

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Anaesthesia, Department of Anaesthesia, Leeds General Infirmary, Leeds, UK

Brendan Finucane

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Residency Program Director, Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

George Shorten

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine, University College Cork and Cork University Hospital, Cork, Ireland; formerly, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

