Peripheral Benzodiazepine Receptors
1st Edition
Biochemical and Chemical Characteristics of the Mitochondrial Benzodiazepine Receptor and Its Ligands. Biochemical and Molecular Properties of Mitochondrial Benzodiazepine Receptors. Binding Characteristics of the Receptor and Coupling to Transport Protein(S). Endogenous and Synthetic Ligands of the Receptor: Structure-Affinity Relationships. Pharmacological Effects of Peripherally Acting Benzodiazepines. The Role of the Mitochondrial Benzodiazepine Receptors in Steroidogenesis. Effects on Cell Growth and Differentiation. Immunostimulating Effects of Peripherally Acting Benzodiazepines. Central and Peripheral Type Benzodiazepine Receptors: Role in Memory Regulation and Possible Relation to Anxiety Levels. Mitochondrial Benzodiazepine Receptors and Smooth Muscle Reactivity. Cardiovascular Actions of Peripheral Acting Benzodiazepines. Modulation of Receptor Numbers in Response to Pathophysiological Situations. Effects of Change in Tissue Concentrations of Putative Endogenous Ligands on Mitochondrial Benzodiazepine Receptors Ex Vivo. Modification of Receptor Numbers in Stressful Situations. Pathophysiological and Endocrinological Aspects of Mitochondrial Benzodiazepine Receptor Densities. Mitochondrial Benzodiazepine Receptor Ligands as Indicators of Damage to the CNS: Their Application in Positron Emission Tomography. Subject Index.
Neuroscience Perspectives provides multidisciplinary reviews of topics in one of the most diverse and rapidly advancing fields in the life sciences. Whether you are a new recruit to neuroscience, or an established expert, look to this series for 'one-stop' sources of the historical, physiological, pharmacological, biochemical, molecular biological and therapeutic aspects of chosen research areas. Although peripheral type benzodiazepne recognition sites have been demonstrated in the brain and peripheral organs of various species for more than 10 years, the exact physiological function or pharmacological effects have not yet been established. Peripheral benzodiazepine literature is so overwhelming that the novice may find it virtually impossible to form a clear idea about the diverse findings. This volume, dedicated exclusively to pBR and their natural and synthetic ligands, puts the available data into perspective. A truly interdisciplinary approach has brought neuroscientists, cardiologists, endocrinologists, and immunologists together to work on the description of pBR-mediated effects. The chemistry, biochemistry, and molecular biology of the pBR receptor and its ligands are reviewed, their pharmacological usefulness is conjectured, and thus a true overview of the field is provided.
This volume follows the Neuroscience Perspectives brief of providing a historical background, pharmacological, biochemical and physiological aspects of research and therapeutic potential, of its chosen topic.
The peripheral benzodiazepine recognition site has been recognised for more than ten years, but the exact physiological and pharmacological effects have not yet been established.
- No. of pages:
- 281
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 1st March 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571447
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122826306
Eva Giesen-Crouse Editor
Institut de Recherches Servier, Suresnes, France
Peter Jenner Series Editor
King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division