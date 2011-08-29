Peripheral Arterial Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 29-3
1st Edition
Authors: Sanjay Rajagopalan
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710911
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th August 2011
Page Count: 184
Description
Peripheral vascular disease is the obstruction of large arteries that are not in the heart or brain. With the advent of percutaneous treatment techniques, such obstructions are now often being treated by cardiologists. This issue provides current information on diagnosis, medical management, and percutaneous procedures for peripheral vascular disease.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 29th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455710911
About the Authors
Sanjay Rajagopalan Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.