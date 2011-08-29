Peripheral Arterial Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710911

Peripheral Arterial Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 29-3

1st Edition

Authors: Sanjay Rajagopalan
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710911
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th August 2011
Page Count: 184
Description

Peripheral vascular disease is the obstruction of large arteries that are not in the heart or brain.  With the advent of percutaneous treatment techniques, such obstructions are now often being treated by cardiologists.  This issue provides current information on  diagnosis, medical management, and percutaneous procedures for peripheral vascular disease.

About the Authors

Sanjay Rajagopalan Author

