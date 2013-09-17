From basic concepts to state-of-the-art techniques, Perioperative Transesophageal Echocardiography: A Companion to Kaplan's Cardiac Anesthesia helps you master everything you need to know to effectively diagnose and monitor your cardiothoracic surgery patients. Comprehensive coverage and unsurpassed visual guidance make this companion to Kaplans Cardiac Anesthesia a must for anesthesiologists, surgeons, and nurse anesthetists who need to be proficient in anesthesia care.

"a powerful learning tool." Reviewed by: JH Rosser and GH Mills, Sheffield on behalf of British Journal of Anaesthesia, December 2015