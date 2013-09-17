Perioperative Transesophageal Echocardiography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455707614, 9781455750740

Perioperative Transesophageal Echocardiography

1st Edition

A Companion to Kaplan’s Cardiac Anesthesia (Expert Consult: Online and Print)

Authors: David Reich Gregory Fischer
eBook ISBN: 9781455750740
eBook ISBN: 9780323248570
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455707614
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th September 2013
Page Count: 376
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

From basic concepts to state-of-the-art techniques, Perioperative Transesophageal Echocardiography: A Companion to Kaplan's Cardiac Anesthesia helps you master everything you need to know to effectively diagnose and monitor your cardiothoracic surgery patients. Comprehensive coverage and unsurpassed visual guidance make this companion to Kaplans Cardiac Anesthesia a must for anesthesiologists, surgeons, and nurse anesthetists who need to be proficient in anesthesia care.

 "a powerful learning tool." Reviewed by: JH Rosser and GH Mills, Sheffield on behalf of British Journal of Anaesthesia, December 2015

Key Features

  • Recognize the Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) images you see in practice by comparing them to abundant 2D and 3D images, as well as an extensive online library of moving (cine) images.
  • Learn from acknowledged leaders in the field of cardiac anesthesiology - Drs. David L. Reich and Gregory W. Fischer.
  • See how to address specific clinical situations with detailed case studies and discussions of challenging issues.
  • Access the complete contents and videos online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

CONTENTS

SECTION 1: PRINCIPLES AND THE NORMAL HEART

1. Getting Started with Echocardiography: The Twenty Standard Views

2. Principles and Physics: Principles of Ultrasound

3. Principles and Physics: Principles of Doppler Ultrasound

4. Principles and Physics: Equations to Remember (the Bernoulli Equation, Velocity-Time Integrals, and the Continuity Equation)

5. Principles and Physics: Transducer Characteristics

6. Principles and Physics: Imaging Artifacts and Pitfalls

7. Normal Anatomy and Flow During the Complete Examination: Components of the Complete Examination

8. Normal Anatomy and Flow During the Complete Examination: Epiaortic Imaging

9. Normal Anatomy and Flow During the Complete Examination: Three-Dimensional Views: Replicating the Surgeon's View

10. Normal Anatomy and Flow During the Complete Examination: Extracardiac Anatomy

11. Quantitative and Semiquantitative Echocardiography: Dimensions and Flows

12. Quantitative and Semiquantitative Echocardiography: Ventricular and Valvular Physiology

SECTION 2: UNDERSTANDING HOW TRANSESOPHAGEAL ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY DEMONSTRATES CARDIOVASCULAR PATHOLOGY

13. Myocardial Ischemia and Aortic Atherosclerosis

14. Aortic Valve Anatomy and Embryology

15. Mitral Valvular Disease

16. Tricuspid Valvular Disease

17. Pulmonic Valvular Disease

18. Cardiomyopathies

19. Aneurysms and Dissections

20. Endocarditis

21. Imaging of Cardiac Tumors and Solid and Gaseous Materials

22. Intracardiac Devices, Catheters, and Cannulas

23. Echocardiographic Evaluation of Pericardial Disease

24. Adult Congenital Heart Disease

25. Pulmonary Hypertension

26. Recent Advances

SECTION 3: MAINTAINING QUALITY OF PERIOPERATIVE ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY

27. Indications for Transesophageal Echocardiography

28. Complications of Transesophageal Echocardiography

29. Equipment, Infection Control, and Safety

SECTION 4: OVERSIGHT AND ADMINISTRATION

30. Training and Certification for Transesophageal Echocardiography

31. Medical Insurance Claims, Compliance, and Reimbursement for Anesthesiology

32. Regulatory, Legal, and Liability Issues Pertaining to Transesophageal Echocardiography

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455750740
eBook ISBN:
9780323248570
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455707614

About the Author

David Reich

Affiliations and Expertise

Horace W. Goldsmith Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York

Gregory Fischer

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery, Director of Adult Cardiothoracic Anesthesia, Department of Anesthesiology, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.