Perioperative Transesophageal Echocardiography
1st Edition
A Companion to Kaplan’s Cardiac Anesthesia (Expert Consult: Online and Print)
Description
From basic concepts to state-of-the-art techniques, Perioperative Transesophageal Echocardiography: A Companion to Kaplan's Cardiac Anesthesia helps you master everything you need to know to effectively diagnose and monitor your cardiothoracic surgery patients. Comprehensive coverage and unsurpassed visual guidance make this companion to Kaplans Cardiac Anesthesia a must for anesthesiologists, surgeons, and nurse anesthetists who need to be proficient in anesthesia care.
"a powerful learning tool." Reviewed by: JH Rosser and GH Mills, Sheffield on behalf of British Journal of Anaesthesia, December 2015
Key Features
- Recognize the Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) images you see in practice by comparing them to abundant 2D and 3D images, as well as an extensive online library of moving (cine) images.
- Learn from acknowledged leaders in the field of cardiac anesthesiology - Drs. David L. Reich and Gregory W. Fischer.
- See how to address specific clinical situations with detailed case studies and discussions of challenging issues.
- Access the complete contents and videos online at Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: PRINCIPLES AND THE NORMAL HEART
1. Getting Started with Echocardiography: The Twenty Standard Views
2. Principles and Physics: Principles of Ultrasound
3. Principles and Physics: Principles of Doppler Ultrasound
4. Principles and Physics: Equations to Remember (the Bernoulli Equation, Velocity-Time Integrals, and the Continuity Equation)
5. Principles and Physics: Transducer Characteristics
6. Principles and Physics: Imaging Artifacts and Pitfalls
7. Normal Anatomy and Flow During the Complete Examination: Components of the Complete Examination
8. Normal Anatomy and Flow During the Complete Examination: Epiaortic Imaging
9. Normal Anatomy and Flow During the Complete Examination: Three-Dimensional Views: Replicating the Surgeon's View
10. Normal Anatomy and Flow During the Complete Examination: Extracardiac Anatomy
11. Quantitative and Semiquantitative Echocardiography: Dimensions and Flows
12. Quantitative and Semiquantitative Echocardiography: Ventricular and Valvular Physiology
SECTION 2: UNDERSTANDING HOW TRANSESOPHAGEAL ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY DEMONSTRATES CARDIOVASCULAR PATHOLOGY
13. Myocardial Ischemia and Aortic Atherosclerosis
14. Aortic Valve Anatomy and Embryology
15. Mitral Valvular Disease
16. Tricuspid Valvular Disease
17. Pulmonic Valvular Disease
18. Cardiomyopathies
19. Aneurysms and Dissections
20. Endocarditis
21. Imaging of Cardiac Tumors and Solid and Gaseous Materials
22. Intracardiac Devices, Catheters, and Cannulas
23. Echocardiographic Evaluation of Pericardial Disease
24. Adult Congenital Heart Disease
25. Pulmonary Hypertension
26. Recent Advances
SECTION 3: MAINTAINING QUALITY OF PERIOPERATIVE ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY
27. Indications for Transesophageal Echocardiography
28. Complications of Transesophageal Echocardiography
29. Equipment, Infection Control, and Safety
SECTION 4: OVERSIGHT AND ADMINISTRATION
30. Training and Certification for Transesophageal Echocardiography
31. Medical Insurance Claims, Compliance, and Reimbursement for Anesthesiology
32. Regulatory, Legal, and Liability Issues Pertaining to Transesophageal Echocardiography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 17th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455750740
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248570
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455707614
About the Author
David Reich
Affiliations and Expertise
Horace W. Goldsmith Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York
Gregory Fischer
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery, Director of Adult Cardiothoracic Anesthesia, Department of Anesthesiology, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York