Perioperative Safety
1st Edition
Description
The only book devoted to this increasingly important issue, Perioperative Safety helps you reduce risk in a setting where even small errors can lead to life-threatening complications. Expert author Donna Watson addresses essential safety principles and concepts, covering patient safety with topics such as the latest safety strategies and initiatives, perioperative safe medication use, preventing infections, anesthesia safety, normothermia management, and electrosurgery. Coverage of staff and workplace safety helps you minimize risk with bloodborne pathogens, latex allergy, the use of lasers, and radiation exposure. Case studies show the application of safety concepts in real-world situations.
Key Features
- Unique! The only book devoted to the increasingly important issue of perioperative safety, where small errors can lead to life-threatening complications.
- Unique! Highly qualified writers are some of the leading experts in the perioperative field, so material is up to date and emphasizes the most important information.
- Unique! Clinical Points boxes call attention to key points in promoting safety for both patients and staff in the perioperative setting.
- Unique! Case studies describe real-life scenarios related to promoting patient safety.
- Figures and tables are used to support important content.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Overview of Perioperative Safety
1. Essential Components for a Patient Safety Strategy
2. Initiatives to Improve Patient Safety
3. Use of MEDMARX Data for the Support and Development of Perioperative Medication Policy
4. Competence, Nursing Practice, and Safe Patient Care
Unit II: Patient Safety
5. Perioperative Safe Medication Use: A Focused Review
6. Fire Prevention in the Perioperative Setting: Perioperative Fires Can Occur Everywhere
7. Bloodless Surgery and Patient Safety Issues
8. Perioperative Patient Safety and Procedural Sedation
9. Incidence of Deep Venous Thrombosis in the Surgical Patient Population and Prophylactic Measures to Reduce Occurrence
10. Preventative Measures for Wrong Site, Wrong Person and Wrong Procedure Errors in the Perioperative Setting
11. To Count or Not to Count: A Surgical Misadventure
12. Anesthesia and Perioperative Safety
13. Preventing Surgical Site Infections
14. Prevention of Positioning Injuries
15. Normothermia Management: Prevention of Harm from Perioperative Hypothermia
16. Electrosurgery
Unit III: Workplace Safety
17. Workplace Safety Current Issues & Trends
18. Hazards from Surgical Smoke: Decreasing Your Risk
19. Bloodborne Pathogens
20. Laser Risks and Preventive Measures for Staff
21. Preventing Back Injuries: Patient Transfer and Mobility
22. Latex Allergy
23. Minimizing Radiation Exposure
24. Infectious Disease Exposure
25. Dealing with Disruptive Behavior in the Perioperative Setting
Unit IV: Looking Ahead
26. Safety in the Perioperative Setting: Vendor Support
27. Using Human Factors to Balance Your Operating Room
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 8th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081603
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323069854
About the Author
Donna Watson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Educator, Covidien Energy-Based Devices, Boulder, CO