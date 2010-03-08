Perioperative Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323069854, 9780323081603

Perioperative Safety

1st Edition

Authors: Donna Watson
eBook ISBN: 9780323081603
Paperback ISBN: 9780323069854
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th March 2010
Page Count: 424
Description

The only book devoted to this increasingly important issue, Perioperative Safety helps you reduce risk in a setting where even small errors can lead to life-threatening complications. Expert author Donna Watson addresses essential safety principles and concepts, covering patient safety with topics such as the latest safety strategies and initiatives, perioperative safe medication use, preventing infections, anesthesia safety, normothermia management, and electrosurgery. Coverage of staff and workplace safety helps you minimize risk with bloodborne pathogens, latex allergy, the use of lasers, and radiation exposure. Case studies show the application of safety concepts in real-world situations.

Key Features

  • Unique! The only book devoted to the increasingly important issue of perioperative safety, where small errors can lead to life-threatening complications.
  • Unique! Highly qualified writers are some of the leading experts in the perioperative field, so material is up to date and emphasizes the most important information.
  • Unique! Clinical Points boxes call attention to key points in promoting safety for both patients and staff in the perioperative setting.
  • Unique! Case studies describe real-life scenarios related to promoting patient safety.
  • Figures and tables are used to support important content.

Table of Contents

Unit I:  Overview of Perioperative Safety

1. Essential Components for a Patient Safety Strategy

2. Initiatives to Improve Patient Safety

3. Use of MEDMARX Data for the Support and Development of Perioperative Medication Policy

4. Competence, Nursing Practice, and Safe Patient Care

Unit II:  Patient Safety

5. Perioperative Safe Medication Use: A Focused Review

6. Fire Prevention in the Perioperative Setting: Perioperative Fires Can Occur Everywhere

7. Bloodless Surgery and Patient Safety Issues

8. Perioperative Patient Safety and Procedural Sedation

9. Incidence of Deep Venous Thrombosis in the Surgical Patient Population and Prophylactic Measures to Reduce Occurrence

10. Preventative Measures for Wrong Site, Wrong Person and Wrong Procedure Errors in the Perioperative Setting

11. To Count or Not to Count: A Surgical Misadventure

12. Anesthesia and Perioperative Safety

13. Preventing Surgical Site Infections

14. Prevention of Positioning Injuries

15. Normothermia Management: Prevention of Harm from Perioperative Hypothermia

16. Electrosurgery

Unit III:  Workplace Safety

17. Workplace Safety Current Issues & Trends

18. Hazards from Surgical Smoke: Decreasing Your Risk

19. Bloodborne Pathogens

20. Laser Risks and Preventive Measures for Staff

21. Preventing Back Injuries: Patient Transfer and Mobility

22. Latex Allergy

23. Minimizing Radiation Exposure

24. Infectious Disease Exposure

25. Dealing with Disruptive Behavior in the Perioperative Setting

Unit IV:  Looking Ahead

26. Safety in the Perioperative Setting: Vendor Support

27. Using Human Factors to Balance Your Operating Room

Details

About the Author

Donna Watson

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Educator, Covidien Energy-Based Devices, Boulder, CO

