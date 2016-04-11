Perioperative Nursing 2e has been written by local leaders in perioperative nursing and continues to deliver a contemporary, practical text for Australian and New Zealand perioperative nurses.

Appropriate for nursing students and graduates entering the perioperative environment, Perioperative Nursing, 2e offers a sound foundational knowledge base to underpin a perioperative nursing career. This unique text will also be of value to those undertaking postgraduate perioperative studies, as well as to more experienced perioperative nurses seeking to refresh their knowledge or expand their nursing practice.



This essential title examines the roles and responsibilities of nurses working within a perioperative environment, providing an overview of key concepts in perioperative care. The scope of this book addresses anaesthetic, intraoperative and postanaesthetic recovery care, as well as day surgery and evolving perioperative practices and environments.

