Perioperative Nursing
2nd Edition
An Introduction
Description
Perioperative Nursing 2e has been written by local leaders in perioperative nursing and continues to deliver a contemporary, practical text for Australian and New Zealand perioperative nurses.
Appropriate for nursing students and graduates entering the perioperative environment, Perioperative Nursing, 2e offers a sound foundational knowledge base to underpin a perioperative nursing career. This unique text will also be of value to those undertaking postgraduate perioperative studies, as well as to more experienced perioperative nurses seeking to refresh their knowledge or expand their nursing practice.
This essential title examines the roles and responsibilities of nurses working within a perioperative environment, providing an overview of key concepts in perioperative care. The scope of this book addresses anaesthetic, intraoperative and postanaesthetic recovery care, as well as day surgery and evolving perioperative practices and environments.
Key Features
- Research boxes where appropriate
- Feature boxes on special populations, such as paediatric, geriatric and bariatric patients
- Emphasis is placed on the concept of the patient journey, working within interprofessional teams, communication, teamwork, patient and staff safety, risk management strategies and medico-legal considerations.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Perioperative nursing
Chapter 2 - The perioperative team and interdisciplinary collaboration
Chapter 3 - Perioperative patient safety
Chapter 4 - Medico-legal aspects of perioperative nursing practice
Chapter 5 - The perioperative environment
Chapter 6 - Infection prevention and control
Chapter 7 - Assessment and preparation for surgery
Chapter 8 - Patient care during anaesthesia
Chapter 9 - Intraoperative patient care
Chapter 10 - Surgical interventions
Chapter 11 - Wound healing
Chapter 12 - Postanaesthesia nursing care
Chapter 13 - Evolving models of care in perioperative environments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 11th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542333
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585484
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585507
About the Author
Sally Sutherland-Fraser
Affiliations and Expertise
Education Consultant and Director of Health Education & Learning Partnerships, New South Wales, Australia
Menna Davies
Affiliations and Expertise
Education Consultant and Director of Health Education & Learning Partnerships, New South Wales, Australia
Brigid Gillespie
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Patient Safety School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University QLD, AUSTRALIA
Benjamin Lockwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Perioperative Nurse Educator, South Australian Local Health Network (SALHN) Centre for Nursing & Midwifery Education and Research (CNMER) Division of Surgical & Perioperative Medicine (SAPOM) Operating Theatre Suite Flinders Medical Centre Adelaide, SA , AUSTRALIA