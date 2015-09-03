Perioperative Care, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 45-5
1st Edition
Authors: Lori Waddell
eBook ISBN: 9780323391269
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323391252
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd September 2015
This issue, Guest Edited by Dr. Lori Waddell, focuses on Perioperative Care in dogs and cats. Articles include: Oxygenation and ventilation, Heart rate and rhythm, Acid/base and electrolyte disturbances, Blood pressure management, Thermoregulation, Anemia and oxygen delivery, Analgesia, Assessment of perfusion and fluid balance, Hemostasis monitoring and treatment, and more!
Lori Waddell Author
