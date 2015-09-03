Perioperative Care, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323391252, 9780323391269

Perioperative Care, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 45-5

1st Edition

Authors: Lori Waddell
eBook ISBN: 9780323391269
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323391252
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd September 2015
Description

This issue, Guest Edited by Dr. Lori Waddell, focuses on Perioperative Care in dogs and cats. Articles include: Oxygenation and ventilation, Heart rate and rhythm, Acid/base and electrolyte disturbances, Blood pressure management, Thermoregulation, Anemia and oxygen delivery, Analgesia, Assessment of perfusion and fluid balance, Hemostasis monitoring and treatment, and more!

Details

About the Authors

Lori Waddell Author

