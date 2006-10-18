Periodontology for the Dental Hygienist - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416001751, 9781416065197

Periodontology for the Dental Hygienist

3rd Edition

Authors: Dorothy Perry Phyllis Beemsterboer
eBook ISBN: 9781416065197
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th October 2006
Page Count: 504
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

PERIODONTOLOGY FOR THE DENTAL HYGIENIST covers all aspects of periodontology, from the history of its study, to client assessment, to therapeutic and surgical approaches. The bulk of information is organized to be directly applicable to what hygienists will need to know to treat clients effectively. Also included is discussion of how periodontal conditions relate to general health and systemic factors. Now in full color, the detail and attractiveness of the content keep it ahead of its competition. Students of dental hygiene will find this book their cornerstone of periodontology, while practicing dental hygienists will find Periodontology for the Dental Hygienist an invaluable reference source.

Key Features

  • Text is focused to specifically target the topics taught in periodontics courses in dental hygienist programs.
  • Dental terminology is clearly explained and introduced in the initial stages of each chapter to better acclimate students to their usage and mastery.
  • Tables and boxes present information in a clear and tidy manner to facilitate learning new concepts.
  • Learning outcomes introduced in the initial stages of each chapter guide students toward clear goals and allow them to focus effort on the most important aspects of the content.

Table of Contents

Section I. Background for the Study of Periodontal Therapy

1. Historical Perspectives on Dental Hygiene and Periodontology

2. Periodontium: Anatomic Characteristics and Host Response

3. Epidemiology of Periodontal Diseases

4. Microbiology of Periodontal Diseases

Section II. Foundations of Periodontal Therapy

5. Calculus and Other Disease-Associated Factors

6. Gingival Diseases

7. Periodontal Diseases

Section III. Assessment of Periodontal Diseases

8. Clinical Assessment

9. Treatment Planning for the Periodontal Patient

10. Occlusion and Temporomandibular Disorders

Section IV. Treatment for Periodontal Diseases

11. Plaque Control for the Periodontal Patient

12. Nonsurgical Periodontal Therapy

13. Periodontal Surgery

14. Dental Implants

15. Periodontal Emergencies

16. Systemic Factors Influencing Periodontal Diseases

Section V. Results of Periodontal Therapy

17. Periodontal Maintenance and Prevention

18. Prognosis after Periodontal Therapy

Details

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781416065197

About the Author

Dorothy Perry

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Preventive and Resorative Dental Sciences, Chair, Division of Dental Hygiene, School of Dentistry, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Phyllis Beemsterboer

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Professor of Periodontology, School of Dentistry, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.