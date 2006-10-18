Periodontology for the Dental Hygienist
3rd Edition
Description
PERIODONTOLOGY FOR THE DENTAL HYGIENIST covers all aspects of periodontology, from the history of its study, to client assessment, to therapeutic and surgical approaches. The bulk of information is organized to be directly applicable to what hygienists will need to know to treat clients effectively. Also included is discussion of how periodontal conditions relate to general health and systemic factors. Now in full color, the detail and attractiveness of the content keep it ahead of its competition. Students of dental hygiene will find this book their cornerstone of periodontology, while practicing dental hygienists will find Periodontology for the Dental Hygienist an invaluable reference source.
Key Features
- Text is focused to specifically target the topics taught in periodontics courses in dental hygienist programs.
- Dental terminology is clearly explained and introduced in the initial stages of each chapter to better acclimate students to their usage and mastery.
- Tables and boxes present information in a clear and tidy manner to facilitate learning new concepts.
- Learning outcomes introduced in the initial stages of each chapter guide students toward clear goals and allow them to focus effort on the most important aspects of the content.
Table of Contents
Section I. Background for the Study of Periodontal Therapy
1. Historical Perspectives on Dental Hygiene and Periodontology
2. Periodontium: Anatomic Characteristics and Host Response
3. Epidemiology of Periodontal Diseases
4. Microbiology of Periodontal Diseases
Section II. Foundations of Periodontal Therapy
5. Calculus and Other Disease-Associated Factors
6. Gingival Diseases
7. Periodontal Diseases
Section III. Assessment of Periodontal Diseases
8. Clinical Assessment
9. Treatment Planning for the Periodontal Patient
10. Occlusion and Temporomandibular Disorders
Section IV. Treatment for Periodontal Diseases
11. Plaque Control for the Periodontal Patient
12. Nonsurgical Periodontal Therapy
13. Periodontal Surgery
14. Dental Implants
15. Periodontal Emergencies
16. Systemic Factors Influencing Periodontal Diseases
Section V. Results of Periodontal Therapy
17. Periodontal Maintenance and Prevention
18. Prognosis after Periodontal Therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 18th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416065197
About the Author
Dorothy Perry
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Preventive and Resorative Dental Sciences, Chair, Division of Dental Hygiene, School of Dentistry, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Phyllis Beemsterboer
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Professor of Periodontology, School of Dentistry, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR