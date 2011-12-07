Periodontics: Prep Manual for Undergraduates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131229996

Periodontics: Prep Manual for Undergraduates

1st Edition

Authors: Vivek Bains Vivek Gupta Jyoti Bansal
Paperback ISBN: 9788131229996
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 7th December 2011
Page Count: 478
Table of Contents

Unit 1 Normal Periodontium

Chapter 1 Introduction and History

Chapter 2 Gingiva

Chapter 3 Periodontal Ligament

Chapter 4 Cementum

Chapter 5 Alveolar Bone

Chapter 6 Age Changes in Periodontium

Unit 2 Classification and Epidemiology of Periodontal Diseases

Chapter 7 Classification of Periodontal Diseases

Chapter 8 Epidemiology of Gingival and Periodontal Diseases

Unit 3 Aetiology of Periodontal Diseases

Chapter 9 Microbiology of Periodontal Diseases

Chapter 10 Calculus and Other Predisposing Factors

Chapter 11 Interrelationship between Systemic Factors and Periodontal Diseases

Unit 4 Gingival Diseases

Chapter 12 Role of Inflammation in Periodontal Disease

Chapter 13 Defence Mechanism of Gingiva

Chapter 14 Gingival Inflammation and Clinical Features of Gingivitis

Chapter 15 Gingival Enlargement

Chapter 16 Desquamative Gingivitis

Chapter 17 Acute Gingival Conditions

Unit 5 Periodontal Diseases

Chapter 18 Periodontal Pocket

Chapter 19 Bone Loss and Patterns of Bone Destruction

Chapter 20 Trauma from Occlusion

Chapter 21 Aggressive and Chronic Periodontitis

Chapter 22 AIDS and Periodontium

Unit 6 Diagnosis, Prognosis and Treatment Plan

Chapter 23 Clinical and Radiographic Diagnosis

Chapter 24 Advanced Diagnostic Techniques

Chapter 25 Prognosis

Chapter 26 Treatment Plan and Rationale of Periodontal Therapy

Unit 7 Non-surgical Therapy

Chapter 27 Plaque Control

Chapter 28 Scaling and Root Planing

Chapter 29 Chemotherapeutic Agents

Unit 8 Surgical Therapy

Chapter 30 Principles of Periodontology Surgery

Chapter 31 Curettage, Gingivectomy and Treatment of Gingival Enlargement

Chapter 32 Flap Technique for Pocket Therapy

Chapter 33 Resective Osseous Surgery

Chapter 34 Regenerative Osseous Surgery

Chapter 35 Furcation Involvement and Its Management

Chapter 36 Mucogingival Therapy (Periodontal Plastic Surgery)

Unit 9 Oral Implantology

Chapter 37 Surgical Procedures, Biomechanics and Complications

Unit 10 Interdisciplinary Periodontics

Chapter 38 Periodontic – Orthodontic Interrelationship

Chapter 39 Endodontic – Periodontic Interrelationship

Chapter 40 Periodontics – Restorative Interrelationship

Unit 11 Periodontal Maintenance Therapy

Chapter 41 Supportive Periodontal Therapy

Unit 12 Miscellaneous

Chapter 42 Miscellaneous Topics

