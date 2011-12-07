Periodontics: Prep Manual for Undergraduates
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Unit 1 Normal Periodontium
Chapter 1 Introduction and History
Chapter 2 Gingiva
Chapter 3 Periodontal Ligament
Chapter 4 Cementum
Chapter 5 Alveolar Bone
Chapter 6 Age Changes in Periodontium
Unit 2 Classification and Epidemiology of Periodontal Diseases
Chapter 7 Classification of Periodontal Diseases
Chapter 8 Epidemiology of Gingival and Periodontal Diseases
Unit 3 Aetiology of Periodontal Diseases
Chapter 9 Microbiology of Periodontal Diseases
Chapter 10 Calculus and Other Predisposing Factors
Chapter 11 Interrelationship between Systemic Factors and Periodontal Diseases
Unit 4 Gingival Diseases
Chapter 12 Role of Inflammation in Periodontal Disease
Chapter 13 Defence Mechanism of Gingiva
Chapter 14 Gingival Inflammation and Clinical Features of Gingivitis
Chapter 15 Gingival Enlargement
Chapter 16 Desquamative Gingivitis
Chapter 17 Acute Gingival Conditions
Unit 5 Periodontal Diseases
Chapter 18 Periodontal Pocket
Chapter 19 Bone Loss and Patterns of Bone Destruction
Chapter 20 Trauma from Occlusion
Chapter 21 Aggressive and Chronic Periodontitis
Chapter 22 AIDS and Periodontium
Unit 6 Diagnosis, Prognosis and Treatment Plan
Chapter 23 Clinical and Radiographic Diagnosis
Chapter 24 Advanced Diagnostic Techniques
Chapter 25 Prognosis
Chapter 26 Treatment Plan and Rationale of Periodontal Therapy
Unit 7 Non-surgical Therapy
Chapter 27 Plaque Control
Chapter 28 Scaling and Root Planing
Chapter 29 Chemotherapeutic Agents
Unit 8 Surgical Therapy
Chapter 30 Principles of Periodontology Surgery
Chapter 31 Curettage, Gingivectomy and Treatment of Gingival Enlargement
Chapter 32 Flap Technique for Pocket Therapy
Chapter 33 Resective Osseous Surgery
Chapter 34 Regenerative Osseous Surgery
Chapter 35 Furcation Involvement and Its Management
Chapter 36 Mucogingival Therapy (Periodontal Plastic Surgery)
Unit 9 Oral Implantology
Chapter 37 Surgical Procedures, Biomechanics and Complications
Unit 10 Interdisciplinary Periodontics
Chapter 38 Periodontic – Orthodontic Interrelationship
Chapter 39 Endodontic – Periodontic Interrelationship
Chapter 40 Periodontics – Restorative Interrelationship
Unit 11 Periodontal Maintenance Therapy
Chapter 41 Supportive Periodontal Therapy
Unit 12 Miscellaneous
Chapter 42 Miscellaneous Topics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2012
- Published:
- 7th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131229996