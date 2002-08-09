Periodic Control Systems 2001

Selected papers. Periodic Systems Analysis.

Trace formulas for the H2 norm of linear continuous-time periodic systems (J. Zhou et al.).

Statistical analysis and H2 - Norm of finite dimensional linear time-periodic systems (B.P. Lampe, E.N. Rosenwasser). Parametric frequency response of linear periodic systems - theory and experiment (B.P. Lampe et al.). Periodic invariant subspaces in control (W.-W. Lin et al.). On the Periodic Realisation of Transfer Matrices (D.C. McLernon, D.A. Wilson).

Application I.

LPV predictive control of the stall and surge for jet engine (P. Falugi et al.). Multivariable control for a gas turbine using periodic output feedback (A. Chakrabarti, B. Bandyopadhyay). Periodic output feedback control of a large nuclear reactor (C. Nene et al.). Studying a basic price equation as a periodic system (T.P. de Lima).

Time-Series.

An overview of periodic time series with examples (L. Seymour). MCMC methods for periodic AR-ARCH models (W. Polasek).

Application II.

Application of crone control to a sampled time varying system with periodic coefficients (J. Sabatier et al.). Periodicity of the idle speed of a diesel engine (N. Kositza et al.). Periodic control of a pressure swing adsorption plant (M. Bitzer et al.). Periodic modelling of power systems (H. Sandberg, E. Möllerstedt).

Hybrid and Sampled-Data.

Two applications for hybrid H∞-control: generalised sampled-data and loop-shaping (A.-K. Christiansson et al.).

Aerospace Applications.

Periodic attitude control for satellites with magnetic actuators: an overview (M. Lovera).

Autonomous orbit control for spacecraft on elliptical orbits using a non-inertial coordinate frame (A.H. Schubert).

Periodic Systems Control.

Periodic control of systems with delayed observation sharing patterns (P.G. Voulgaris).

The periodic optimality of LQ controllers satisfying strong stabilization (J.D. Wolfe, J.L. Speyer).

Stabilization of periodic systems: overview and advances (S. Bittanti, P. Colaneri).

Numerical Methods.

Computational methods for periodic systems - an overview (A. Varga, P. Van Dooren). On balancing and order reduction of unstable periodic systems (A. Varga).

CAD Tools for control design in linear periodic discrete-time systems subject to input constraints (R. Ciferri et al.).

Multirate and Batch Processes.

Periodic optimal control of multirate sampled data systems (J. Tornero et al.). Optimality in multicarrier communication, multiple description coding and the subband coding of cyclostationary signals (S. Dasgupta, A. Pandharipande). Function space analysis of multirate sampled-data control systems (Xiao Jian, Chen Tanglong).

Repetitive and Nonlinear Control.

MIMO multi-periodic repetitive control systems: a lyapunov analysis (D.H. Owens et al.). Compensation of oscillations using feedback control with adaptive tuning (R. Gessing).

Suboptimal periodical vs optimal bang-bang control for a certain class of the infinite dimensional systems (J. Smieja, A. Swierniak).