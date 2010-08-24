Periocular Rejuvenation, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724486

Periocular Rejuvenation, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 18-3

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Farrior
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724486
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th August 2010
Description

Aging of the periorbital region as it pertains to facial plastic and reconstructive surgery is the focus of this publication; topics include: Mid-face Restoration in the Management of the Lower Lid; The Brow and Forehead in Periocular rejuvenation; Autologous Fat and Fillers in Periocular Rejuvenation; SOOF, Fat Repositioning and Rejuvenation of the Lower Lid; Periocular Anatomy and Aging; Management of the Asian Upper Lid; Rejuvenation of the Upper Eyelid; Periocular Trauma and Reconstruction; Complications in Periocular Rejuvenation.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724486

About the Authors

Edward Farrior Author

