Periocular Rejuvenation, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 18-3

Aging of the periorbital region as it pertains to facial plastic and reconstructive surgery is the focus of this publication; topics include: Mid-face Restoration in the Management of the Lower Lid; The Brow and Forehead in Periocular rejuvenation; Autologous Fat and Fillers in Periocular Rejuvenation; SOOF, Fat Repositioning and Rejuvenation of the Lower Lid; Periocular Anatomy and Aging; Management of the Asian Upper Lid; Rejuvenation of the Upper Eyelid; Periocular Trauma and Reconstruction; Complications in Periocular Rejuvenation.