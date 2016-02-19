Perinatal Medicine: Clinical and Biochemical Aspects of the Evaluation, Diagnosis and Management of the Fetus and Newborn is a collection of papers the details the advances in various areas of perinatal medicine. The materials in the title emphasizes on tackling the clinical and biomedical aspects of perinatal medicine. The coverage of the text includes the endocrine tests in the assessment of pregnancy; role of amniocentesis in elective cesarean section; and pharmacological prevention of premature delivery. The selection also covers the management of diabetes in pregnancy; nutritional management of low birth weight and premature infants; and the immunologic content of human breast milk. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of perinatal medicine. Other health professionals, such as nurses and midwives will also benefit from the text.