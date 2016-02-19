Perinatal Medicine
1st Edition
Clinical and Biochemical Aspects of the Evaluation, Diagnosis and Management of the Fetus and Newborn
Description
Perinatal Medicine: Clinical and Biochemical Aspects of the Evaluation, Diagnosis and Management of the Fetus and Newborn is a collection of papers the details the advances in various areas of perinatal medicine. The materials in the title emphasizes on tackling the clinical and biomedical aspects of perinatal medicine. The coverage of the text includes the endocrine tests in the assessment of pregnancy; role of amniocentesis in elective cesarean section; and pharmacological prevention of premature delivery. The selection also covers the management of diabetes in pregnancy; nutritional management of low birth weight and premature infants; and the immunologic content of human breast milk. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of perinatal medicine. Other health professionals, such as nurses and midwives will also benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Recent Advances in Perinatal Medicine - Care and Treatment of Newborn
Fetal Echo-graphy
Endocrine Tests in the Assessment of Pregnancy
Evaluation of Fetal Lung Maturity
Role of Amniocentesis in Elective Cesarean Section
Outcome of Total Fetal Intensive Care
Pharmacological Prevention of Premature Delivery
Management of Diabetes in Pregnancy
Steroid Therapy in the Prevention of the Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Current Management of Rh Disease
Chromosomal Aberrations in Recurrent Spontaneous Abortions
Fetal and Neonatal Cardiovascular Responses to Stress
Conduction Anesthesia in Obstetrics
Effect of Maternal Sedation on Mother-Infant Bonding
New Concepts in Ventilation of Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Management of Metabolic Disorders in Infants with Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Differentiation of Metabolic Disease from Asphyxia in the Very Young Infant
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring as an Adjunct to the Management of Sick Neonates
Recognition and Differential Diagnosis of Neonatal Cardiac Problems
Cardiovascular Problems and Recognition in Infants of Diabetic Mothers
Nutritional Management of Low Birth Weight and Premature Infants
The Immunologic Content of Human Breast Milk
Phenylketonuria - Clinical and Biochemical Relationship
Sphingolipidoses: Disorders of Lysosomal Metabolism
Screening for Congenital Hypothyroidism
Malnutrition and Behavior: Data from Adoption Studies of Korean Children
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188096