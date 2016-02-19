Perinatal Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080215174, 9781483188096

Perinatal Medicine

1st Edition

Clinical and Biochemical Aspects of the Evaluation, Diagnosis and Management of the Fetus and Newborn

Editors: Sudhir Kumar Manohar Rathi
eBook ISBN: 9781483188096
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 278
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Perinatal Medicine: Clinical and Biochemical Aspects of the Evaluation, Diagnosis and Management of the Fetus and Newborn is a collection of papers the details the advances in various areas of perinatal medicine. The materials in the title emphasizes on tackling the clinical and biomedical aspects of perinatal medicine. The coverage of the text includes the endocrine tests in the assessment of pregnancy; role of amniocentesis in elective cesarean section; and pharmacological prevention of premature delivery. The selection also covers the management of diabetes in pregnancy; nutritional management of low birth weight and premature infants; and the immunologic content of human breast milk. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of perinatal medicine. Other health professionals, such as nurses and midwives will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Recent Advances in Perinatal Medicine - Care and Treatment of Newborn

Fetal Echo-graphy

Endocrine Tests in the Assessment of Pregnancy

Evaluation of Fetal Lung Maturity

Role of Amniocentesis in Elective Cesarean Section

Outcome of Total Fetal Intensive Care

Pharmacological Prevention of Premature Delivery

Management of Diabetes in Pregnancy

Steroid Therapy in the Prevention of the Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Current Management of Rh Disease

Chromosomal Aberrations in Recurrent Spontaneous Abortions

Fetal and Neonatal Cardiovascular Responses to Stress

Conduction Anesthesia in Obstetrics

Effect of Maternal Sedation on Mother-Infant Bonding

New Concepts in Ventilation of Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Management of Metabolic Disorders in Infants with Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Differentiation of Metabolic Disease from Asphyxia in the Very Young Infant

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring as an Adjunct to the Management of Sick Neonates

Recognition and Differential Diagnosis of Neonatal Cardiac Problems

Cardiovascular Problems and Recognition in Infants of Diabetic Mothers

Nutritional Management of Low Birth Weight and Premature Infants

The Immunologic Content of Human Breast Milk

Phenylketonuria - Clinical and Biochemical Relationship

Sphingolipidoses: Disorders of Lysosomal Metabolism

Screening for Congenital Hypothyroidism

Malnutrition and Behavior: Data from Adoption Studies of Korean Children


Details

No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188096

About the Editor

Sudhir Kumar

Manohar Rathi

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.